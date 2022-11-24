Skip to main content

Live Updates: Saban Press Conference

Nick Saban held his final press conference before Saturday's game against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's what Nick Saban had to say Wednesday: 

This story will be regularly updated, Refresh your browser for the latest: 

"I'm honored" Saban said of the light turnout. "Don't you guys have someplace else to go?"

The most important thing is to stay focussed and prepare well. We want to finish strong. 

Saban wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. Let's think about what we do have, and not the things we don't. 

Family-oriented meals Thursdays. Saturday is Senior Day. Honoring 17 seniors. 

Tyler Steen is practicing. 

Auburn has been running the ball well. They play a lot of formations and personnel groups. You have to try and match that. 

Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), Eli Ricks (head) and Cameron Latu (ankle) all practicing.

Are you looking forward to being at the stadium after having covid two years ago? Saban laughs and says yes. Said he didn't quite realize there was a delay on the broadcast. Was watching the live feed he had and would then see the play over again. 

Very short press conference. 

Transcript coming. 

