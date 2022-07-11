Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Canada

HOOVER, Ala. — It's a border battle between Team USA and Team Canada Monday night at the World Games.

The two teams will complete in the final game of group play before consolation and semifinal rounds on Tuesday.

The Americans are 2-0 with shutout wins over Italy and Chinese Taipei. Canada lost to Chinese Tapei 9-4 in its opening game on Saturday, but bounced back to beat Italy 10-4 Sunday.

Haylie McCleney will once again be leading off for the Americans and starting in centerfield. It also just so happens to be McCleney's birthday.

Team USA will be looking to secure a spot in the semifinals. First pitch against Canada at the Hoover Met is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game is not televised, but part of it can be streamed on The World Games 24/7 Channel on Olympics.com, or you can also follow along here for live updates throughout.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 4

Bubba Nickles comes in to pinch hit for Hansen and draws a two-out walk. Canada will make another pitching change.

Flippen hits a line drive home run over the left field wall, her second two-run home run in as many days. She pushes the USA's lead back to five runs. USA 7, Canada 2

Echols draws a two-out walk.

Top 4

MID 4: USA 5, Canada 2

Lorenz ranges back to make a nice play in left field to get USA out of the inning.

Faraimo induces a groundball double play with the first batter she faces.

Ford gives up a walk, and Team USA will make a call to the bullpen. Megan Faraimo comes in to make her first appearance of the World Games.

Kianna Jones cranks one over the left field wall for a two-run home run, the first runs given up by the USA pitching staff all week. USA 5, Canada 2

A leadoff single for Kelsey Harshman goes for Canada's first hit.

Bottom 3

END 3: USA 5, Canada 0

A groundout ends the inning. The U.S. adds on three runs in the third.

Moultire puts it in play to the shortstop. She tries to go to third with the throw, but it bounces off the runner. All the American batters advance, and one more run comes in to score. USA 5, Canada 0

Pleasants is hit by a pitch, and that brings in another run for the Eagles. USA 4, Canada 0

A two-out walk to Mulipola loads the bases for Pleasants.

Flippen lays down a sac bunt to move both runners into scoring position with one out, and it looks like Canada is making a pitching change. Jorde Madison Chartrand enters to pitch for the Canadians.

Back to back singles from Lorenz and Echols score McCleney. USA extends the lead to 3-0.

On the first pitch she sees, McCleney hits one off the top of the wall in left center for a leadoff double.

Top 3

MID 3: USA 2, Canada 0

Another three up, three down inning for Ford. She adds two more strikeouts and is up to five through three innings.

Bottom 2

END 2: USA 2, Canada 0

The Eagles can't add on anything else after the Mulipola hit, but take the lead in the bottom of the second.

Mulipola singles up the middle and both runners come in to score. USA takes the early 2-0 lead.

Hansen stays hot with her fifth hit of the World Games. This time, she doubles out to right field, and Team USA has runners on second and third with no outs.

Leadoff walk for Flippen

Top 2

MID 2: USA 0, Canada 0

A lineout in foul territory strands the runner at first.

Canada draws a two-out walk for the game's first baserunner.

Bottom 1- USA batting

END 1: USA 0, Canada 0

The Americans are also retired in order in the first.

McCleney puts a charge in one, but it is caught about three feet in front of the centerfield fence.

Top 1- Canada batting

MID 1: USA 0, Canada 0

Three up, three down for Canada in the first.

A strikeout looking goes for the first out of the game.

The first pitch from Ford is a strike, and this game is underway.

Pregame

The Eagles are the designated home team and will begin the game in the field.

Team USA is donning the all red uniforms tonight while Canada is wearing white jerseys with black pants.

Team USA starting lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF (Alabama 2013-2016)

2. Amanda Lorenz- LF (Florida 2016-2019)

3. Charla Echols- 3B (Florida 2019-2022)

4. Hannah Flippen- SS (Utah 2014-2017)

5. Kinzie Hansen- DP (Oklahoma 2020-current)

6. Dejah Mulipola- C (Arizona 2017-2021)

7. Taylor Pleasants- SS (LSU 2021-current)

8. Michelle Moultire- RF (Florida 2009-2012)

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B (Texas 2018-2022)

Starting pitcher- Jailyn Ford (James Madison 2013-2016)

Team Canada starting lineup

1. Victoria Hayward- LF

2. Kelsey Harshman- 2B

3. Kianna Jones- 1B

4. Larissa Franklin- CF

5. Erika Polidori- RF

6. Alysen Febrey- DP

7. Janet Leung- SS

8. Emma Entzminger- 3B

9. Natalie Wideman- C

Starting pitcher- Morgan Rackel