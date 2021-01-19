Mac Jones Finishes Alabama Football Career by Winning the Manning Award

NEW ORLEANS – Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was selected as the 2020 winner of the Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation.

Jones becomes the first Crimson Tide signal-caller to earn the award after leading the Crimson Tide to a perfect 13-0 record and its 18th national championship in program history.

Mac Jones

Quarterback

Led the nation in passing yards (4,500), completion percentage (77.4), passer rating (203.06) and yards per attempt (11.2) and was also second in passing touchdowns (41) and third in passing yards per game (346.2)

First Alabama quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single year

Finished the season with a 77.4 completion percentage, a new single-season record in college football

Named a consensus All-American and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy

In addition to the Manning Award, Jones won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Davey O’Brien Award

Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: Ian Book (Notre Dame), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Dillon Gabriel (UCF), Sam Howell (North Carolina), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Zach Wilson (BYU).

The Manning honor caps one of the most impressive seasons by a quarterback in college football history. The Manning Award, now in its 16th year, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings.