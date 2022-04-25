Matching All 32 NFL Teams with Alabama Draft Prospects

A look at the top Crimson Tide targets for each NFL franchise ahead of this week's draft.

Since taking over Alabama in 2007, Nick Saban has produced a whopping 106 NFL Draft picks. Over that span, all 32 teams have selected a Crimson Tide player. That list will grow this week as Alabama is once again expected to produce an impressive draft class.

With this week’s NFL Draft approaching, here’s a look at potential Alabama targets for every team in the league.

Arizona Cardinals

Needs — CB, EDGE, WR

Picks — No. 23 (Round 1), No. 55 (Round 2), No. 87 (Round 3), No. 201 (Round 6), No. 244 (Round 7), No. 256 (Round 7), No. 257 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Arizona needs help at cornerback, making Jayln Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe possible fits. The Cardinals could be in a position to grab Armour-Davis with the No. 87 overall pick. Jobe saw his stock drop during his senior season and could be available at one of Arizona’s four picks in the final two rounds.

Atlanta Falcons

Needs — EDGE, WR, QB, S, LB

Picks — No. 8 (Round 1), No. 43 (Round 2), No. 58 (Round 2), No. 74 (Round 3), No. 82 (Round 3), No. 114 (Round 4), No. 151 (Round 5), No. 190 (Round 6), No. 213 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Atlanta loves taking Alabama receivers, and with Calvin Ridley’s future uncertain, the Falcons could draft another Crimson Tide wideout this year. Unless Atlanta trades out of the No. 8 overall pick, it’s unlikely it selects Jameson Williams. However, the Falcons could land John Metchie III with one of their two selections in the second round.

Baltimore Ravens

Needs — CB, IOL, IDL

Picks — No. 14 (Round 1), No. 45 (Round 2), No. 76 (Round 3), No. 100 (Round 3), No. 110 (Round 4), No. 119 (Round 4), No. 128 (Round 4), No. 139 (Round 4), No. 141 (Round 4), No. 196 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — If Baltimore doesn’t select a cornerback at No. 14 overall, Jayln Armour-Davis could be a real possibility in either the second or third round. That would give the Ravens three former Alabama cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett and Armour-Davis. If Baltimore does select a cornerback in the first round, Phidarian Mathis could be a name the Ravens look at on Day 2.

Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Needs — CB, WR, RB

Picks — No. 25 (Round 1), No. 57 (Round 2), No. 89 (Round 3), No. 130 (Round 4), No. 168 (Round 5), No. 185 (Round 6), No. 203 (Round 6), No. 231 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Jameson Williams would be a great fit for Buffalo. However, it’s unlikely the speedy receiver will still be on the board at No. 25 overall. Instead, keep an eye on Brian Robinson Jr., who could provide some depth to the Bills' backfield in either the fourth or fifth round.

Carolina Panthers

Needs — OT, QB, LB

Picks — No. 6 (Round 1), No. 137 (Round 4), No. 144 (Round 5), No. 149 (Round 5), No. 199 (Round 6), No. 242 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Panthers would likely pounce on Evan Neal if he fell to No. 7 overall. However, despite his recent slide in mock drafts, the five-star offensive tackle will likely be gone by then. From there, it’s hard to find a fit. Perhaps a value pick such as Josh Jobe makes sense if the cornerback is still available late in Day 3.

Chicago Bears

Needs — OT, WR, EDGE, IOL

Picks — No. 39 (Round 2), No. 48 (Round 2), No. 71 (Round 3), No. 148 (Round 5), No. 150 (Round 5), No. 186 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — Most mock drafts have Chicago picking a wide receiver with its first selection at No. 39 overall. That’s too late for Jameson Williams and possibly a little early for John Metchie III. However, given the Bears’ sparsity of picks and need for help in several areas, they might consider trading back. If that’s the case, Metchie could be the receiving target either later in the second round or possibly in the early third round.

Cincinnati Bengals

Needs — CB, S, IOL

Picks — No. 31 (Round 1), No. 63 (Round 2), No. 95 (Round 3), No. 136 (Round 4), No. 174 (Round 5), No. 209 (Round 6), No. 226 (Round 7), No. 252 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Cincinnati is loaded on offense, so expect the Bengals to focus on the defensive side of the ball in this year’s draft. Jalyn Armour Davis would help sure up the secondary and could be available at No. 95 overall.

Alabama Athletics

Cleveland Browns

Needs — EDGE, IDL, WR

Picks — No. 44 (Round 2), No. 78 (Round 3), No. 99 (Round 3), No. 118 (Round 4), No. 202 (Round 6), No. 223 (Round 7), No. 246 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Cleveland broke the bank for Deshaun Watson, now it's time to get him some targets. The Browns don’t have a first-round pick but could pounce on John Metchie III at No. 44 overall.

Dallas Cowboys

Needs —EDGE, S, WR, IOL

Picks — No. 24 (Round 1), No. 56 (Round 2), No. 88 (Round 3), No. 129 (Round 4), No. 155 (Round 5), No. 167 (Round 5), No. 176 (Round 5), No. 178 (Round 5), No. 193 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — Dallas traded away Amari Cooper this offseason. Could the Cowboys replace him with another Alabama receiver in the draft? John Metchie III makes sense at No. 56 overall as Dallas looks to restock its receiving corps.

Denver Broncos

Needs — EDGE, CB, LB, S

Picks — No. 64 (Round 2), No. 75 (Round 3), No. 96 (Round 3), No. 115 (Round 4), No. 116 (Round 4), No. 152 (Round 5), No. 206 (Round 6), No. 232 (Round 7), No. 234 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Broncos lost Melvin Gordon this offseason and could use another big running back in its backfield. Brian Robinson Jr. fits that bill and could be worth one of Denver’s early Day 3 picks.

Detroit Lions

Needs — EDGE, QB S, LB

Picks — No. 2 (Round 1), No. 32 (Round 1), No. 34 (Round 2), No. 66 (Round 3), No. 97 (Round 3), No. 177 (Round 5), No. 181 (Round 6), No. 217 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — Detroit’s 30 sacks were third-fewest in the NFL last season. While most predict the Lions to address their pass rush with the No. 2 overall pick, they’ll need more help than that. Christopher Allen could be a nice value pick on Day 3.

Green Bay Packers

Needs — WR, EDGE, OT, IDL

Picks — No. 22 (Round 1), No. 28 (Round 1), No. 53 (Round 2), No. 59 (Round 2), No. 92 (Round 3), No. 132 (Round 4), No. 140 (Round 4, No. 171 (Round 5), No. 228 (Round 7), No. 249 (Round 7), No. 258 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Green Bay made Aaron Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid player. However, the Packers currently don’t have many options for the quarterback to throw to. If Jameson Williams is available at No. 22, he could be a nice start toward rebuilding Green Bay’s receiving corps. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has drawn comparisons to Rodgers, so Williams shouldn’t have any problem forming a connection with the four-time MVP.

Houston Texans

Needs — CB, EDGE, OT

Picks — No. 3 (Round 1), No. 13 (Round 1), No. 37 (Round 2), No. 68 (Round 3), No. 80 (Round 3), No. 107 (Round 4), No. 108 (Round 4), No. 183 (Round 6), No. 205 (Round 6), No. 207 (Round 6), No. 246 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — With Jacksonville looking less likely to take Evan Neal with the first pick of the draft, Houston could have a shot at landing the former Alabama tackle at No. 3 overall. The Texans also need help at cornerback, but it would be hard to pass over a prospect like Neal who could lead the offensive line for the next decade.

Indianapolis Colts

Needs — OT, WR, EDGE

Picks — No. 42 (Round 2), No. 73 (Round 3), No. 122 (Round 4), No. 159 (Round 5), No. 179 (Round 5), No. 216 (Round 6), No. 239 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Indianapolis needs to add more depth at the cornerback position. Jalyn Armour-Davis would be a solid selection if he slips to No. 122 overall. If not, the Colts could target Josh Jobe later in the draft.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Needs — EDGE, OT, WR

Picks — No. 1 (Round 1), No. 33 (Round 2), No. 65 (Round 3), No. 70 (Round 3), No. 106 (Round 4), No. 157 (Round 5), No. 180 (Round 6), No. 188 (Round 6), No. 197 (Round 6), No. 198 (Round 6), No. 222 (Round 7), No. 235 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — While Jacksonville appears set to take former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the first pick, Evan Neal makes a lot of sense at that spot as well. While the Alabama offensive tackle isn’t the most exciting selection at No. 1 overall, he’d serve as much-needed protection for last year’s top pick, Trevor Lawrence.

Kansas City Cheifs

Needs — WR, CB, EDGE, S

Picks — No. 29 (Round 10), No. 30 (Round 1), No. 50 (Round 2), No. 62 (Round 2), No. 94 (Round 3), No. 103 (Round 3), No. 121 (Round 4), No. 135 (Round 4), No. 233 (Round 7), No. 243 (Round 7), No. 251 (Round 7), No. 259 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Kansas City lost its top cornerback in Charvarius Ward this offseason. While the Chiefs will likely look to replace him with one of its two first-round picks, Jalyn Armour-Davis could help add more depth at the position on Day 2.

Las Vegas Raiders

Needs — IDL, IOL, CB

Picks — No. 86 (Round 3), No. 126 (Round 4), No. 164 (Round 5), No. 165 (Round 5), No. 227 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Raiders don’t pick until late in the third round and only have five total selections in this year’s draft, so they’ll have to be smart. Phidarian Mathis could be a nice value pick at No. 86 overall as the defensive lineman would provide some needed help in the trenches.

Los Angeles Chargers

Needs — OT, IDL, LB, EDGE

Picks — No. 17 (Round 1), No. 79 (Round 3), No. 123 (Round 4), No. 160 (Round 5), No. 195 (Round 6), No. 214 (Round 6), No. 236 (Round 7), No. 254 (Round 7), No. 255 (Round 7), No. 260 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Chargers are limited at the linebacker position. Christian Harris has been projected as a second-round pick recently, but if he slips to No. 79, he’d be a great pick. Christopher Allen would also add some depth at outside linebacker and should be available at No. 123 overall.

Los Angeles Rams

Needs — LB, EDGE, IOL, S

Picks — No. 104 (Round 3), No. 142 (Round 4), No. 175 (Round 5), No. 211 (Round 6), No. 212 (Round 6), No. 218 (Round 6), No. 238 (Round 7, No. 253 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Rams have a lockdown cornerback in Jalen Ramsey but lack further depth in the secondary. While Jalyn Armour-Davis figures to be off the board by pick No. 104, Josh Jobe could be a possibility later in the draft.

Miami Dolphins

Needs — LB, IOL

Picks — No. 102 (Round 3), No. 125 (Round 4), No. 224 (Round 7), No. 247 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — It’s hard to match the Dolphins up with Alabama players considering they only have four picks and don’t make a selection until No. 102 overall. If Miami does add a former Crimson Tide player, Christopher Allen is someone who provides good value when in the middle of the draft.

Minnesota Vikings

Needs — CB, S, IDL

Picks — No. 12 (Round 1), No. 46 (Round 2), No. 77 (Round 3), No. 157 Round 5), No. 184 (Round 6), No. 191 (Round 6), No. 191 (Round 6), No. 250, Round 7).

Alabama fit — Minnesota hit the jackpot, landing Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 draft, but the star receiver could use a little help. Adam Theilen is a nice No. 2 option, but he’s had some injury troubles in recent years. With John Metchie III likely available at No. 46 overall, the Vikings might be poised to hit another home run at the receiver position.

Photo | Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Needs — LB, CB, IOL, WR

Picks — No. 21 (Round 1), No. 54 (Round 2), No. 85 (Round 3), No. 127 (Round 4), No. 158 (Round 5), No. 170 (Round 5), No. 200 (Round 6), No. 210 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — Bill Belichick loves to pick Alabama players, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if New England dipped into the well again this year. While there are several Crimson Tide draft prospects who fit the Patriots’ needs, the most talked-about one is Slade Bolden, who was quarterback Mac Jones’ former roommate at Alabama. New England could likely land Bolden with one of its two sixth-round picks. Before that, Jameson Williams could be a possibility at No. 21 overall, while John Metchie III could be an interesting pick at No. 54 overall. Christian Harris could also replace former Alabama standout Dont’a Hightower at the inside linebacker position.

New Orleans Saints

Needs — WR, OT, QB

Picks — No. 16 (Round 1), No. 19 (Round 1), No. 49 (Round 2), No. 98 (Round 3), No. 120 (Round 4), No. 161 (Round 5), No. 194 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — There’s no telling if Michael Thomas will return to being one of the NFL’s top receivers. Even if he does, the Saints need another top option at the position. Assuming he bounces back from his ACL injury in January, Jameson Williams would be a steal at the No. 16 pick. The deep-play threat could help reinvigorate Thomas while giving the Saints a deadly duo at the position.

New York Giants

Needs — OT, EDGE, S

Picks — No. 5 (Round 1), No. 7 (Round 1), No. 36 (Round 2) No. 67 (Round 3), No. 81 (Round 3), No. 112 (Round 4), No. 147 (Round 5), No. 173 (Round 5), No. 182 (Round 6)

Alabama fit — Several mock drafts have New York taking Evan Neal with the fifth pick of the draft. The Giants would certainly be happy to see the former Alabama tackle available as they desperately need help across their offensive line.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets

Needs — OT, EDGE, CB

Picks — No. 4 (Round 1), No. 10 (Round 1), No. 35 (Round 2), No. 38 (Round 2), No. 69 (Round 3), No. 111 (Round 4), No. 117 (Round 4), No. 146, (Round 5), No. 163 (Round 5)

Alabama fit — Former Alabama standout C.J. Mosley’s contract expires next year. Could the Jets draft another Crimson Tide linebacker as his eventual replacement? Christian Harris would be a smart pick if he’s available at No. 69 overall. The Jets could also trade back with one of their early second-round picks to take him.

Philadelphia Eagles

Needs — CB, EDGE, WR, IOL, S

Picks — No. 15 (Round 1), No. 18 (Round 1), No. 51 (Round 2), No. 83 Round 3), No. 1010 (Round 3), No. 124 (Round 4), No. 154 (Round 5), No. 162 (Round 5), No. 166 (Round 5), No. 237 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Last year, Philadelphia paired quarterback Jalen Hurts with his former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles add another Crimson Tide receiver to the mix this year. Jameson Williams has been heavily projected at No. 15 to Philadelphia. He and Smith would make a deadly combo for years to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Needs — QB, S, CB

Picks — No. 20 (Round 1), No. 52 (Round 2), No. 84 (Round 3), No. 138 (Round 4), No. 208 (Round 6), No. 225 (Round 7), No. 241 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Phidarian Mathis matches what Pittsburgh likes in a defensive lineman and could end up with the Steelers at No. 52 overall. That might seem a bit early for the Alabama product. However, he’s seen his draft rise dramatically after recording nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss last season.

Alabama Athletics

San Fransico 49ers

Needs — IOL, CB

Picks — No. 61 (Round 2), No. 93 (Round 3), No. 105 (Round 3), No. 134 (Round 4), No. 172 (Round 5), No. 187 (Round 6), No. 220 (Round 6), No. 221 (Round 6), No. 262 (Round 7).

Alabama fit — If San Francisco doesn’t draft a defensive back with its first pick at No. 61 overall, Jayln Armour-Davis could be an enticing option at No. 93. Josh Jobe could also be worth taking a look at with one of the 49ers' four picks in the final two rounds.

Seattle Seahawks

Needs — ​​OT, QB, EDGE, CB

Picks — No. 9 (Round 1), No. 40 (Round 2), No. 41 (Round 20) No. 72 (Round 3), No. 109 (Round 4), No 145 (Round 5), No. 153 (Round 6), No. 229 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — Seattle could use some help at the edge rusher position which could make Christopher Allen a possibility at No. 109 overall. The Seahawks could possibly wait and land him at No. 145 or No. 153 depending on how the draft shakes out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Needs — ​​IOL, S, WR, CB

Picks — No. 27 (Round 1), No. 60 (Round 2), No. 91 (Round 3), No. 133 (Round 4), No. 248 (Round 7), No. 261 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — The Buccaneers are pretty solid across the board. If they are going to add an Alabama player, it could be someone with a high ceiling like Jayln Armour-Davis who might end up being a steal on Day 2.

Tennessee Titans

Needs — WR, LB, OT

Picks — No. 26 (Round 1), No. 90 (Round 3), No. 131 (Round 4), No. 143 (Round 4), No. 169 (Round 5), No. 204 (Round 6), No. 219 (Round 6).

Alabama fit — While Tennessee needs to increase the depth in its receiving corps, it’s unlikely to do so with an Alabama player as Jameson Williams will likely be gone by the No. 26 overall pick while John Metchie III will probably be off the board at No. 90. A possible fit might be linebacker Christian Harris, who could be around when the Titans make their selection at No. 90.

Washington Commanders

Needs — WR, CB, IOL

Picks — No. 11 (Round 1), No. 47 (Round 2), No. 113 (Round 4), No. 189 (Round 6), No. 230 (Round 7), No. 240 (Round 7)

Alabama fit — If not for his ACL injury in January, Jameson Williams might have been a top-10 pick. With all signs pointing to a full and speedy recovery, it might make sense for the Commanders to select him at No. 11 overall. Washington needs a No. 2 option across from Terry McLaughlin, and a healthy Williams would certainly provide that.