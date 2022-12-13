Skip to main content

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Dies At 61

Leach passed away after being admitted to the hospital for a heart condition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College Football lost one of its most memorable personalities as head coach Mike Leach died Tuesday morning after being admitted to the hospital for a heart condition.

Leach, 61, was the coach at Mississippi State, and before that was the coach at Washington State and Texas Tech. He was credited with being one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football, along with defying usual norms associated with coaching and being a loving person.

"Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative "Air Raid" offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also released a statement on Leach saying: "Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"His teams were well-coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family."

Leach is survived by his wife Sharon and his four children. 

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Movement In The Wide Receiver Room: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
RS_25614
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Houston Still Has A Problem

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: One is Odd
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 'Well It's One For the Money ...'

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama Soccer advances to first-ever College Cup with 3-2 OT win over Duke
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Team of the Year

By Joey Blackwell
Courtney Upshaw
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Aaron Anderson, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Joey Blackwell
Braylen Ingraham
All Things Bama

DL Braylen Ingraham Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell
RS_15736
All Things Bama

Alabama's Guard Depth is Becoming a Good Problem

By Mason Smith