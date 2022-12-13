Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Dies At 61

College Football lost one of its most memorable personalities as head coach Mike Leach died Tuesday morning after being admitted to the hospital for a heart condition.

Leach, 61, was the coach at Mississippi State, and before that was the coach at Washington State and Texas Tech. He was credited with being one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football, along with defying usual norms associated with coaching and being a loving person.

"Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative "Air Raid" offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also released a statement on Leach saying: "Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it.

"His teams were well-coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family."

Leach is survived by his wife Sharon and his four children.