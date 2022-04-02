Nick Saban 'Not Disappointed' in Alabama's Offense Following First Spring Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There were a few dropped balls and perhaps more penalties than Nick Saban would have liked but, according to the head coach, the future of Alabama’s offense looks bright. Saban provided a generally positive update following the Crimson Tide’s first spring scrimmage Saturday, stating he’s “not disappointed” with his team’s ability to move the ball following the loss of several key stars this offseason.

“I think Bryce [Young] had a good day today,” Saban said. “Like I said, we had a couple drops. But the first offense for the most part moved the ball really well. We didn't do great in the third-down period, but I think that was more from the pressure. The offensive line, we've got to continue to improve there.”

Alabama’s most notable departures on offense come at the wide receiver position as it loses its top three targets in Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — a trio that combined for 217 catches for 3,122 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Saturday, Saban highlighted two players Alabama brought in to help compensate for those losses, praising Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton and early enrollee Aaron Anderson for their performance during the scrimmage.

Burton, a junior, comes to the Crimson Tide after leading all Georiga wideouts with 497 yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions last season. Anderson, a four-star prospect hauled in 74 receptions for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season at New Orleans’ prestigious Edna Karr High School.

“Jermaine Burton did a good job today,” Saban said. “Little Aaron Anderson had a couple big plays, did a nice job, really good run-after-catch ability. He took a 5-yard play and ran for 35, 40 yards against the first-team defense.”

Along with Anderson, Saban has previously spoken highly of freshman wideout Kendrick Law. The pair of early enrollees are part of five freshmen Alabama signed this year as Isaiah Bond, Shazz Preston and Kobe Prentice are set to arrive this summer. Along with the freshman five, the Crimson Tide also returns plenty of promise in the unit.

“I think the receivers are coming along,” Saban said. “Traeshon Holden has been pretty consistent all spring. Of course, Ja’Corey’s not out there, but the young guys seem to be getting better and better. JoJo [Earle], [Christian] Leary, Thaiu Jones-Bell, they all seem to, at times, show a lot of promise in what they can do.”

Alabama will also need to replace starting running back Brian Robinson Jr., who led the team with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. The Crimson Tide brought in Georiga Tech Jahmyr Gibbs as top transfer target while also adding two freshmen running backs in early enrollee Jamarion Miller as well as Emmanuel Henderson, who will arrive in the summer.

This spring, returning backs Jase McClellan and Roydell are limited as they rehab from season-ending ACL injuries last year. That left plenty of carries for Gibbs, Miller and returning redshirt junior Trey Sanders on Saturday.

“I can’t read the stats here, but [Gibbs and Sanders] had some good runs,” Saban said. “We wanted those guys all to carry the ball 10 to 12 times. I think Trey had 73 yards. Jahmyr had 54 or 55. I was really pleased. Jamarion Miller got an opportunity, too, and he did a nice job. I do think we’re running the ball a little more consistently than at this time a year ago. So, hopefully, we can continue to build on that.”

There’s isn’t much uncertainty at the quarterback position where Young returns as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Still, Saturday’s scrimmage provided a look at Alabama’s other two quarterbacks.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe is currently working as the No. 2 option behind Young. The dual-threat option showed his ability to move the ball with his legs last season but has also been progressing well as a passer this spring.

“I thought Jalen Milroe has made really consistent strides, and he did some good things today. He actually moved the team. We always give the second guy an opportunity with the first team, and he moved the team down the field pretty effectively. I think he’s got a better understanding of what we’re doing and is getting a little more consistent in his ability to execute.”

Saban also spoke highly of early enrollee Ty Simpson, who joins the team as the No. 24 player in this year’s SI99.

“He’s got a lot of promise, lot of upside — smart guy, works hard at it,” Saban said “Everything’s pretty fast for him right now, but we’re not at all disappointed in the progress he’s made.”

Alabama will hold two more scrimmages of the next two weeks, concluding with the annual A-Day game on April 16. Saturday’s scrimmage was the eighth of a total of 15 spring workouts the Crimson Tide will hold during camp.