Live Updates from Nick Saban's First  Press Conference of Spring

The Crimson Tide opened practices on Friday afternoon, just before Alabama officially started spring break.

Alabama held the first of 15 spring practices on Friday afternoon.

Saban:

We're excited, the commitment has been good. We've had a good offseason program. With first practice, everyone has to focus on what they need to do. We're not disappointed with anything, but not satisfied.

Ja’Corey Brooks, offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt, and edge rusher Keanu Koht are out all spring. Some others not practicing, but will work their way back.

Transfers will all create a roll for themselves on team.

I'm excited about the new coaches that we have.

On analysts: Grantham and Dooley have worked for me before. Those guys can add significant knowledge and experience.

Saban says one of the guys he's most proud of in terms of growth is Kendall Randolph.

Joe Cox is only coaching tight ends mostly to have more balance on the staff between offensive and defensive coaches. Also, the position has become more important.

A lot of competition on offensive line. Have to see if some guys will be better at tackle or guard, Saban specifically mentioned Javion Cohen and Damieon George in that respect.

He also mentioned JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, who had some offseason injuries.

