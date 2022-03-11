Skip to main content

Live Updates from Nick Saban's First  Press Conference of Spring

The Crimson Tide opened practices on Friday afternoon, just before Alabama officially started spring break.

Alabama held the first of 15 spring practices on Friday afternoon. 

This story will be updated with video a full transcript. In the meantime, here are some of the highlights of what Nick Saban had to say:

Saban:

We're excited, the commitment has been good. We've had a good offseason program. With first practice, everyone has to focus on what they need to do. We're not disappointed with anything, but not satisfied. 

Ja’Corey Brooks, offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt, and edge rusher Keanu Koht are out all spring. Some others not practicing, but will work their way back. 

Transfers will all create a roll for themselves on team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I'm excited about the new coaches that we have. 

On analysts: Grantham and Dooley have worked for me before. Those guys can add significant knowledge and experience. 

Saban says one of the guys he's most proud of in terms of growth is Kendall Randolph. 

Joe Cox is only coaching tight ends mostly to have more balance on the staff between offensive and defensive coaches. Also, the position has become more important. 

A lot of competition on offensive line. Have to see if some guys will be better at tackle or guard, Saban specifically mentioned Javion Cohen and Damieon George in that respect. 

He also mentioned JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, who had some offseason injuries. 

That's it on the shorthand version. More on the way. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos From Alabama's Opening Spring Football Practice

By Christopher Walsh39 minutes ago
Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Dominates Binghamton in Game One, 9-3

By Clayton Connick1 hour ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Is the Heir Apparent to Quarterback Bryce Young On Alabama's Roster Yet?

By Tyler Martin4 hours ago
Caden Rose, Tommy Seidl, Andrew Pinckney
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton

By Clayton Connick4 hours ago
Nick Saban practice
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Football's Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
JC Latham
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Which Player Has Most to Gain This Spring?

By Tyler Martin7 hours ago
3102022 Jaden Shackelford reacts after a play_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002537
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Exits SEC Tournament with More Questions than Answers

By Clay Miller8 hours ago
Kaylee Tow
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Aims To Turn Page on 20-0 Start as SEC Play Begins at LSU

By Christopher Walsh9 hours ago