December 2, 2021
Nick Saban Provides Final Injury Updates Heading into SEC Championship Game
The Alabama head coach updated the status of players like Brian Robinson Jr., Darrian Dalcourt and JoJo Earle.
Alabama Athletics

The status of several Alabama football players is questionable going into Saturday's SEC Championship matchup with No. 1 Georgia. Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave injury updates on several Crimson Tide players during Thursday's pre-SEC Championship videoconference. 

Perhaps the biggest concert for the Crimson Tide offensively the availability of leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. He left the Iron Bowl early in the fourth quarter with a lower body muscle pull and did not return for the remainder of the game. 

"We're doing some things with him in practice today to see how he responds, so it's gonna be day-to-day," Saban said. "So we'll just have to see how it goes."

Saban said that center Darrian Dalcourt is in a similar situation to Robinson. He has been practicing in a limited role this week, but is day-to-day. Dalcourt has been dealing with an ankle injury, and he was replaced by Seth McLaughlin in the Iron Bowl.

Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis is also day-to-day. He did not play at all in the Auburn game.

"He's been able to do just a limited amount of things," Saban said. "He doesn't play a position where if he's not full speed he could be expected to play."

Freshman tight end/fullback Robbie Outzs also did not play at all in the Iron Bowl, and Saban said he has a stress fracture in his foot and will not be available at all for the Georgia game. Outzs has mainly been utilized when the Crimson Tide goes into heavy blocking formations in short-yardage situations. 

Lastly, freshman wide receiver and punt returner JoJo Earle was injured on a return in the New Mexico State game. Saban said Earle has been making progress but is unlikely to play on Saturday. However, Earle will probably be available for Alabama's postseason games. Slade Bolden has been filling in at punt returner in Earle's absence. 

Alabama will take on Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. 

