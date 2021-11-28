Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Nick Saban Provides Injury Updates on Key Players Heading into SEC Championship Week

Jalyn Armour-Davis and Brian Robinson Jr. both missed time in the Iron Bowl with injuries.
Author:

Brian Robinson Jr.'s biggest run play in the Iron Bowl ended up being a worrisome sight for Crimson Tide fans. Alabama is already down three scholarship running backs due to injury, and after Robinson ran for 37 yards early in the fourth quarter on Alabama's field goal drive, he left the game with an injury and never returned. 

During Sunday's SEC Championship coaches teleconference, Alabama coach Nick Saban gave an update on Robinson's injury status. 

"He has a lower-body pulled muscle," Saban said. "We'll kind of see how he progresses during the course of the week and see where he's at. I can't tell you any more than that right now."

Trey Sanders stepped up at running back for the remained of the fourth quarter and all four overtimes in the 24-22 Iron Bowl thriller. Saban said the coaches were very pleased with how Sanders performed in Robinson's absence. 

"He did a good job," Saban said. "Even he did a nice job with catching the ball. He did a good job in block protection, especially on some critical passing situations when they blitzed to make great pickups and ran the ball fairly effectively.

Redshirt defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis did not play all on defense against the Tigers which allowed some other players like Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry to step up in the defensive backfield. Saban said Armour-Davis is day-to-day as well.

"He had a little hip injury and wasn't at full speed, so we'll see how he responds this week and see if he can be able to play in the game," Saban said.

Alabama will take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

Bryce Young hands off to Brian Robinson Jr. at Auburn
