Nick Saban Provides Update on Agiye Hall's Status at Alabama

The wide receiver was not listed on the official team roster as of Tuesday morning.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What began as a speculation on Tuesday morning, has now received a little more clarity.

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall was removed from Alabama's official roster, and during his weekly Wednesday night press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban updated Hall's status with the team.

"He is suspended from the team for violation of some team rules," Saban said. "Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be more successful. So to respect those and do those is always really helpful."

When asked what Hall would need to do to get back with the team, Saban said he does not know what the young receiver's status in Tuscaloosa will be moving forward.

"He already had that opportunity once, so I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

Hall came into Alabama as a consensus four star, top-75 prospect early enrollee. He had an impressive spring and was one of the main storylines coming out of the 2021 A-Day Game, but that spring success did not translate over into his freshman season.

"He has made significant improvement this spring and he's someone we think has a lot of potential," Saban said after last year's spring game. "He makes a lot of contested catches. He's got great size. He has some explosive speed. We are pleased with his progress and he had a great spring."

During his freshman campaign, Hall appeared in seven games with four catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns. He got his most extensive playing time in the CFP national championship game against Georgia after Alabama had lost John Metchie III and Jameson Williams at the receiver position. He finished the championship game with 52 yards and two catches but also had two crucial drops on passes from Bryce Young.

Hall apologized to fans on Twitter after the game and said he would be back.

However things shake out with Hall, it is going to be essentially a whole new group of pass catchers for Young this season after losing the top three receivers from last year (Metchie, Williams and Slade Bolden) to the NFL.

Tight end Cameron Latu brings back the most receiving production from a year ago with 26 catches for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. The returning receivers with the most experience are Traeshon Holden, Ja'Corey Brooks and JoJo Earle, who each had less than 250 receiving yards in 2021.