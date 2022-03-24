Nick Saban Provides Updates on Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams While Praising Alabama's Backfield

The two junior running backs are back in action after suffering season-ending injuries last year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following last year’s injury crisis at the running back position, Nick Saban isn’t worried about his backfield heading into next season. During his post-practice news conference Wednesday, the head coach spoke glowingly of his backfield, praising each of Alabama’s five scholarship backs while providing positive updates on juniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, who suffered season-ending injuries last year.

McClellan suffered a knee injury during Alabama’s Oct. 2 game against Ole Miss while Williams injured his knee during the Nov. 13 game against New Mexico State.

“They’re doing great,” Saban said. “They’re in black jerseys. They’re practicing non-contact. Jase is a little ahead of Roydell because he got hurt a month earlier, but they’re both doing fine.”

McClellan served as Alabama’s No. 2 option behind Brian Robinson Jr. early last season, rushing for 191 yards and a touchdown on 40 carries while reeling in 10 receptions for 97 yards and three scores over five games before his injury. Williams ran for 284 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries while recording five receptions for 57 yards and a score over 10 games before his setback.

Along with the two juniors, Alabama also returns redshirt junior Trey Sanders, who finished second on the team with 314 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries while recording six receptions for 55 yards over 13 games.

The Crimson Tide also added Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs as well as four-star running backs Jamarion Miller and Emmanuel Henderson. Gibbs and Miller are already working with the team this spring, while Henderson is set to arrive in the summer.

“I’m pleased with the running back situation,” Saban said. “We’ve got some experience there. Jamarion Miller has shown some promise as a young player. Trey Sanders is doing good. So that’s not an issue on our team.”

Saban was asked specifically about Gibbs, who averaged 5.22 yards per carry last season while leading the Yellow Jackets with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“He has really been a very good addition to our team,” Saban said. “He’s got good speed. He’s really a good receiver, good third-down back. He’s got good vision. He’s got really good burst out of the cut, and I’m really, really impressed with what he’s been able to do. He’s smart. He’s picked up things. He’s an experienced player, so he really does a good job of understanding what we’re trying to do and how to do it. … he’s done a really really good job.”