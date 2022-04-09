Nick Saban Updates Progress of QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

Saban expressed that he is pleased in the progress that both young quarterbacks have been making this spring.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Heading into next Saturday's A-Day Game, one position is more locked down for Alabama football than the others as the end of the spring practice season approaches.

There's no question that Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young will remain under center for the Crimson Tide this year. That being said, the backup quarterback battle between redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe and freshman five-star Ty Simpson has become one of the more intriguing storylines of the spring.

On Saturday, Alabama hosted its second of three scrimmages this spring. Following the conclusion of the session, head coach Nick Saban took to the podium and addressed the progress of both young quarterbacks.

“Jalen is doing some really good things," Saban said. "I’m really encouraged by the progress he’s made. He makes a lot of plays."

The Crimson Tide's head coach also noted that Milroe threw two interceptions on Saturday, but both of them had a right to be ignored on the stats sheet.

"I think that he had a couple of interceptions today that really weren't his fault," Saban said. "I mean he threw the ball, hit the guy in the hands and pops out, and somebody intercepts it. If you look at the statistics you’ll say, ‘Wow, the quarterback threw an interception or two,’ but really wasn’t his fault. You have to be careful in how you analyze and make sure you’re looking at what that individual needs to do to continue to get better.

"He’s got a much better command of the offense. He's much more confident. He makes a lot better decisions because of the confidence and the knowledge and experience that he has."

Playing as backup to Young in 2021, Milroe saw action in four games and completed three of seven passes for 41 yards and touchdown. On the ground, Milroe also carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards.

Simpson doesn't have a season of college football experience under his belt, but has demonstrated a lot of maturity at the quarterback position despite being a true freshman.

“Ty’s a young guy," Saban said. "He’s really conscientious, really trying to learn, but just needs to continue to get more and more opportunities in practice so that he can gain the confidence that he needs to be able to go out there and play. I’m encouraged by the progress both of those guys have made.”

Hailing from Westview High School in Martin, Tenn., Simpson was the No. 24 overall high school athlete in the country according to SI All-American's SI99. In his senior season with the Chargers, Simpson completed 193 of 305 passes for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also carried the football 92 times for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Both Milroe and Simpson will play in front of the public for the first time this spring next Saturday in the 2022 A-Day Game (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).