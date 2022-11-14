Nick Saban Wants to Get WR Tyler Harrell More Involved in Passing Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With speedy players like Calvin Ridley, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Jameson Williams starting at wide receiver for Alabama in recents seasons paired up with quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young, the deep ball was a frequent feature of the Alabama offense.

But this season, the Crimson Tide has struggled to get any sort of consistent vertical threat going. Ten games into the season, Alabama only has one receiver with over 500 yards. Alabama's longest reception of the year came from running back Jase McClellan on a screen pass he took 65 yards against LSU.

But with just two games to go, transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell might be the answer.

"Guy’s got really good speed, which I think would help us on offense," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. "And I think we need to find ways to try and use him in certain situations that can be helpful to giving us some explosive vertical plays down the field, which there’s been a lack of recently. He’s making really good progress.”

Harrell missed the first half of the season with a foot injury, but Saban said he's healthy now and getting more reps in practice. The redshirt senior wide receiver made his first appearance in the Mississippi State game and had one catch for 12 yards. He also played against LSU and Ole Miss, but did not record a catch.

Last season at Louisville, Harrell had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns, an average of 29.1 yards per reception. Currently, freshman wide receiver Isaiah Bond leads Alabama with 17.7 yards per catch.

Defensive back Brian Branch said Harrell was likely one of the fastest receivers on the Alabama roster.

"It’s very hard to defend," Branch said. "Being able to go against him in practice makes us better. And just watching him run like that is very scary for opposing defenders to guard.”

Even though Saban made it clear on Monday that Alabama will have to prepare for Austin Peay just like any other team, the FCS opponent should give the Crimson Tide opportunities to play more players like Harrell who haven't gotten as much playing time this season.

