Notes from Alabama's First Spring Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its first scrimmage of the spring camp Saturday as players worked for two hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While the scrimmage was closed to the media and the general public, BamaCentral was able to pick up a few pieces of information from sources in attendance.

Here are a few things we learned from the scrimmage.

Milroe making strides

Nick Saban spoke highly of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe following the scrimmage, stating the redshirt freshman “has made really consistent strides” this offseason. Multiple sources backed up the head coach's assessment Saturday, signaling out Milroe as one of the high points of Alabama’s offense on the day.

Milroe led Alabama down the field for multiple scoring drives on the afternoon. He also didn’t look out of place when stepping in for a few series with the first-team offense.

While Milroe relied more on his legs during his debut season last year, he appears to be developing more as a passer this spring. That was on display Saturday as the redshirt freshman was said to look more composed in the pocket.

“He looked really good out there,” a source said. “He looked comfortable and poised leading the offense, and he was able to move the ball a lot.”

Ty Simpson didn't draw quite the same rave reviews as Milroe but was solid in his first collegiate scrimmage. The true freshman did not take any snaps with the first-team offense but was able to move the ball at times while working with the second-team unit.

As Saban noted in his post-scrimmage press conference, Bryce Young looked sharp during the scrimmage. According to another observer, all three quarterbacks threw at least one touchdown on the day.

A look at the offensive line

Saban seemed less pleased with the play of his offensive line. However, that’s somewhat to be expected with two starters out due to injury. Saban previously announced that center Darrian Dalcourt is sitting out the spring with a shoulder injury. Right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. was the other starter out Saturday as he is limited this spring after separating his shoulder during the Cotton Bowl. According to a scrimmage observer, Ekiyor has been able to practice this spring but is still in a black, no-contact jersey.

According to a person in attendance, Alabama’s first-team offensive line Saturday consisted of Amari Kight, Javion Cohen, Seth McLaughlin, Damieon George Jr. and J.C. Latham from left to right. The same source said the unit mixed up its front five several times throughout the afternoon, trying some players at multiple positions. While Alabama’s offensive line wasn’t perfect on the day, it held its own against the first-team front seven as neither side of the ball truly dominated on the day.

Alabama’s freshmen receivers shine

Another popular name from Saturday’s scrimmage was Aaron Anderson, who flashed his track-star speed on several occasions. Following the scrimmage, Saban recalled a play where the freshman receiver “took a 5-yard play and ran for 35, 40 yards against the first-team defense.”

According to one observer, that play came on a short pass from Simpson as Anderson shook a defender in open space before racing down inside the 10-yard line. That type of play-making ability shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The four-star receiver recorded more than 6,000 total yards during his high school career. He was also a star on special teams, taking back 20 returns for touchdowns.

Along with Anderson, one source said fellow freshman receiver Kendrick Law also displayed his athleticism with a few big plays during the scrimmage. Saban was asked about Law earlier this spring, stating the do-it-all athlete “might be able to help us if he continues to develop.”

Positive vibes

A common theme this spring has been the positive energy coming from Alabama’s camp. Earlier this month, Saban called this year’s team “a fun group to coach.” Following Saturday’s scrimmage, he once again praised the mental makeup of his players.

"This team doesn't have any complainers, guys just do what they're coached to do,” Saban said. “They work hard. We don't have a lot of negative guys on this team, and we have some real positive leadership, which I think it always important. And, hopefully, we can build on that, and that will be something that's an asset to this team.”

Alabama’s positivity was noticeable Saturday as one observer called the team’s passion and intensity his biggest takeaway from the scrimmage.

“The thing that stood out was the energy,” the observer said. “There was a lot of energy, and you could tell the young guys were really excited. There was just a whole lot of energy for a spring scrimmage. People were flying around, and the energy level was just really impressive to see.”

Quick hitters

— Saban was asked about potential players who could replace the inside pass rush of departing defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. While the head coach said Alabama has a few options in its defensive front, he said no one has been consistent enough to be worthy of mentioning.

“That's an area we've got to work on,” Saban said. “I think we've got guys that can do it, but I think them doing it correctly so that they learn how to push the pocket, especially when you've got good edge rushers, is really important.”

One source Saturday mentioned juniors Tim Smith and Jamil Burroughs as well as redshirt freshman Tim Keenan III as defensive linemen to watch in that role.

— Saban noted that Will Anderson Jr. was held out of the scrimmage “more by design.” While the reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner did not take part in any action, he isn’t dealing with an injury, according to sources. Alabama often elects to withhold some of its veteran players from early scrimmages as it looks to get younger players more reps. It appears that was the case with Anderson on Saturday.

— With Anderson out junior outside linebacker Chris Braswell showed off his pass-rushing ability.