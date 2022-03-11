Skip to main content

Photos, Roster Updates From Alabama's Opening Spring Football Practice

The Crimson Tide returned to the practice field with numerous new faces among the players and coaches.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team opened spring workouts on Friday afternoon, with the first of 15 practices including A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 16. 

Alabama's practice was outside on the Hank Crisp Fields. Conditions with partly cloudy and 73 degrees, with a slight wind. The workout beat a weather front coming through the area that would bring rain and drop the temperature to near freezing overnight.  

With school entering spring break, the Crimson Tide won't hold its second spring practice until a week from Monday, March 21.

Practice was closed to media, so all photos were provided by Alabama athletics. The following is a list of all the new transfers, early enrollees and coaches. Jersey numbers will be added when available. 

Transfers 

  • 3 Jermaine Burton, wide receiver
  • 13 Jahmyr Gibbs, running back 
  • 7 Eli Ricks, cornerback 

Early Enrollees 

  • 35 Jeremiah Alexander, linebacker 
  • 82 Aaron Anderson, wide receiver 
  • 54 Tyler Booker, offensive lineman  
  • 85 Elijah Brown, tight end 
  • 30 Jihaad Campbell, linebacker 
  • 22 Tre'Quon Fegans, defensive back
  • 83 Kendrick Law, wide receiver  
  • 26 Jamarion Miller, running back  
  • 43 Shawn Murphy, linebacker  
  • 91 Jaheim Oatis, defensive lineman 
  • 97 Khurtiss Perry, defensive lineman 
  • 75 Dayne Shor, offensive lineman 
  • 15 Ty Simpson, quarterback  

Coaches

  • Joe Cox, Tight Ends
  • Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams/Outside Linebackers
  • Travaris Robinson, Cornerbacks
  • Eric Wolford , Offensive Line
Alabama Spring Camp Schedule

  1. Friday, March 11
  2. Monday, March 21
  3. Wednesday, March 23
  4. Friday, March 25
  5. Saturday, March 26
  6. Tuesday, March 29
  7. Thursday, March 31
  8. Saturday, April 2
  9. Monday, April 4
  10. Wednesday, April 6
  11. Friday, April 8
  12. Saturday, April 9
  13. Tuesday, April 12
  14. Thursday, April 14
  15. Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Game, 2 p.m., SEC Network+)

All practices other than the A-Day Game will be closed to media and the public.

