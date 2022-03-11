The Crimson Tide returned to the practice field with numerous new faces among the players and coaches.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team opened spring workouts on Friday afternoon, with the first of 15 practices including A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 16.

Alabama's practice was outside on the Hank Crisp Fields. Conditions with partly cloudy and 73 degrees, with a slight wind. The workout beat a weather front coming through the area that would bring rain and drop the temperature to near freezing overnight.

With school entering spring break, the Crimson Tide won't hold its second spring practice until a week from Monday, March 21.

SEE ALSO: Alabama Spring Football Preview and Top 5 Position Battles

Practice was closed to media, so all photos were provided by Alabama athletics. The following is a list of all the new transfers, early enrollees and coaches. Jersey numbers will be added when available.

Transfers

3 Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

13 Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

7 Eli Ricks, cornerback

Early Enrollees

35 Jeremiah Alexander, linebacker

82 Aaron Anderson, wide receiver

54 Tyler Booker, offensive lineman

85 Elijah Brown, tight end

30 Jihaad Campbell, linebacker

22 Tre'Quon Fegans, defensive back

83 Kendrick Law, wide receiver

26 Jamarion Miller, running back

43 Shawn Murphy, linebacker

91 Jaheim Oatis, defensive lineman

97 Khurtiss Perry, defensive lineman

75 Dayne Shor, offensive lineman

15 Ty Simpson, quarterback

Coaches

Joe Cox, Tight Ends

Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams/Outside Linebackers

Travaris Robinson, Cornerbacks

Eric Wolford , Offensive Line

Alabama Spring Camp Schedule

Friday, March 11 Monday, March 21 Wednesday, March 23 Friday, March 25 Saturday, March 26 Tuesday, March 29 Thursday, March 31 Saturday, April 2 Monday, April 4 Wednesday, April 6 Friday, April 8 Saturday, April 9 Tuesday, April 12 Thursday, April 14 Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Game, 2 p.m., SEC Network+)

All practices other than the A-Day Game will be closed to media and the public.