Alabama Spring Football Preview and Top 5 Position Battles

Ask Nick Saban what he's looking for during spring football, and the last thing he'll probably mention is a depth chart.

At this point, he doesn't even call it that. Administrative groupings is the term used in public, as Alabama football is half a year from kicking off the 2022 season (177 of them to be exact, September 3 against Utah State).

But that doesn't mean there won't be a lot going on over the 15 practices that will culminate on April 16.

Some will be obvious. A lot will be not. The primary aim is just to get better, both each person individually and as a team.

"The intangible things that are really important, I think, to having a successful team," Saban said this time last year.

"Everybody develops at a little different level and time."

Overall, Alabama is coming off a 13-2 season that led to another Southeastern Conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance, but ended with a loss in the title game.

There's been significant change on the roster and with the coaches during the brief offseason, but most of the key pieces are back.

That includes both coordinators, Bill O'Brien on offense and Pete Golding on defense, which has become kind of rare during the Saban era. Usually one, if not both, are lured away. O'Brien did have some discussions with NFL teams, and had his name in the mix for some prominent head coaching positions at the collegiate level, only to stay in Tuscaloosa for at least another season.

Both coordinators will have their star player again.

Bryce Young will try and become just the second player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy twice (Archie Griffin, Ohio State, 1974-75).

While setting the Crimson Tide single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47), he also won the Maxwell Award, Alabama's first Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning award as the nation's top quarterback, and was recognized as college football's Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

On the defensive side, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. He led the nation in sacks with 17.5) and in tackles for loss with 34.5. Anderson placed fifth for the Heisman, and was a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Moreover, both players were selected by their peers as co-captains in 2021, which bodes well for the team leadership moving forward.

As for those around them, Alabama has to replace five starters on offense, and four on defense, and based on who wins those roles some other starting jobs may subsequently need to be filled.

For example, if Javion Cohen is able to slide over from left guard to left tackle, another left guard will be needed.

At other positions there may not be much of a competition.

Yes, Alabama does need to find two new starting cornerbacks, but it would surprising to see anyone but Kool-Aid McKinstry and LSU transfer Eli Ricks there for A-Day.

The Crimson Tide also has to replace Phidarian Mathis, but the way Alabama has rotated defensive linemen Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young are already pretty much considered starters alongside D.J. Dale.

At running back, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are both coming off knee injuries. That leaves Trey Sanders and some incoming freshmen, along with transfer Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, and only Sanders knows the offense. Consequently, the real competition there may be in the fall.

With that in mind, the top five position battles this spring:

1 and 2] Left and right tackle

The candidates include Cohen, JC Latham, Tommy Brockermeyer, freshman Tyler Booker, Damieon George and Amari Kight. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen (6-5, 317 pounds) is expected to visit the March 25 weekend.

Guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is probably the only fixture on the right side of the offensive line, with Seth McLaughlin and Darrin Dalcourt competing at center.

3] Interior linebacker

Jaylen Moody will probably get first shot at filling Christian Harris' old spot next to Henry To'oTo'o, but the competition will include Deontae Lawson, Demouy Kennedy and maybe even Jihaad Campbell.

4 and 5] Wide receivers

The three-wide starters are all gone, but there's a lot of young talent coming up. If Alabama had to play today the starting three would probably be Ja'Corey Brooks and transfer Jermaine Burton, with Traeshon Holden next on the field.

Alabama New Faces: Players

The Crimson Tide added three players through the NCAA transfer portal:

2022 Alabama Football Transfers Roster (Alphabetical)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Jermaine Burton WR 6-0 200 Jr. Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia

Jahmyr Gibbs RB 5-11 200 Jr. Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech

Eli Ricks DB 6-2 190 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU

Eli Ricks Photo | Eli Ricks' Twitter account, @eliasricks DB, 6-2, 190, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU LSU (2020-21): Played in 14 games across his two seasons with the Tigers … suffered an injury midseason that cut his 2021 campaign short … as a freshman, recorded 20 tackles to go with four interceptions and five pass breakups … posted a pair of pick-sixes against Florida and South Carolina in 2020 … earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press as a freshman … also selected as a Freshman All-American by the FWAA … named to the All-SEC Second Team by the AP and was selected as a Freshman All-SEC honoree by the league coaches in 2020. HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the nation’s top prep prospects in his class … played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. … ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … listed as a five-star cornerback by 247Sports and Rivals … rated as a four-star cornerback and the No. 29 recruit on the ESPN300 … the No. 1 cornerback out of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … played in 10 games as a senior, tallying 14 solo tackles with three interceptions … won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei High School … selected as an All-USA First Team Defensive Player in 2018 … coached by Bruce Rollison at Mater Dei. Jahmyr Gibbs Adam Hagy, USAToday photos RB, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech GEORGIA TECH (2020-21): Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games at Georgia Tech … was named to the 2021 All-ACC Team at three different positions … voted First Team All-ACC as an all-purpose back … picked up All-ACC second-team honors as a specialist and third-team recognition at running back … accumulated 1,805 total yards during his sophomore season, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history … rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions … also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one score in 2021 … rushed 89 times for 460 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman … added 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores in his rookie season at Tech … named a second team freshman All-American by The Athletic and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2020. HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the top running backs in his recruiting cycle … rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … the No. 44 recruit overall and the fourth-ranked back in the country according to 247Sports … the 70th-ranked player and second-ranked running back by Rivals … the 247Composite ranked him as the No. 76 overall prospect, the eighth-ranked running back and No. 10 player in the state of Georgia … listed at No. 178 on the ESPN300 and the No. 19 running back nationally according to ESPN.com … coached by Matt Land at Dalton High School. Jermaine Burton Photo | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports WR, 6-0, 200, Jr., Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia GEORGIA (2020-21): Played in 24 games in his two-year stint at Georgia … totaled 26 catches for a team-high 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore … led the Bulldogs with 19.1 yards per catch in 2021 … played in all 10 games during his freshman season … caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns. HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 58 player nationally and the eighth-ranked player from California … the No. 15 wide receiver nationally and No. 82 overall prospect on the 247Composite … tabbed as the No. 99 overall prospect in the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 126 overall and No. 15 wide receiver on Rivals … coached by Chris Claiborne at Calabasas High School in Calabasas, Calif. … originally from Atlanta, Ga.

"[They're] all guys that I think are outstanding players and certainly can make a contribution to our team in areas where we have needs," Saban said.

Crimson Tide New Faces: Coaches

Saban made four hires:

Joe Cox, Tight Ends

Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams/Outside Linebackers

Travaris Robinson, Cornerbacks

Eric Wolford , Offensive Line

Joe Cox Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Joe Cox is the the biggest question mark among the new coaches, but a lot of Crimson Tie fans will remember him from being Georgia's starting quarterback in 2009. He was hired in February after one season coaching tight ends for his hometown Charlotte 49ers. Cox spent the 2020 season coaching wide receivers on Will Muschamp's staff at South Carolina. The coach was previously at Colorado State for five years, beginning as a graduate assistant in 2015. He guided the tight ends for three seasons (2016-18) and wide receivers during his final year in Fort Collins in 2019. Coleman Hutzler How's this for a coaching gig? Your primary players are Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner. Coleman Hutzler will have the somewhat unusual dual title of outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for the Crimson Tide. He spent last season as Lane Kiffin's special teams coordinator. The Rebels ranked second in the SEC in punt returns and third in punt return defense. He previously spent one season in Texas in 2020 as the co-defensive coordinator, and four at South Carolina (2016-19) as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2017, Hutzler was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. The following year he coached return specialist Deebo Samuel, who tallied his school-record fourth career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying the SEC mark. Samuel was named first team All-SEC as a return specialist. Previously, Hutzler logged two stints at Florida, first from 2010-11 as an assistant to the linebackers and special teams coordinator, then again for the 2014 season, handling special teams and outside linebackers. Travaris Robinson 247Sports Yes, he was a standout player at Auburn, and began his coaching career at his alma matter. Travaris Robinson was a staff assistant in 2006 while finishing up his undergraduate degree, then as a GA in 2007. We went back to be the defensive coordinator in 2015. He had held the same position at Florida (2011-14), and South Carolina (2016-19). His other coaching stops have included Western Kentucky (2008), Southern Miss (2009) and Texas Tech (2010), but the one you might way to especially pay attention to is Miami in 2021 as the Hurricanes' defensive backs coach. Robinson was born in Miami and attended Coral Park High. He was retained by new head coach Mario Cristobal (a former Nick Saban assistant coach), before saying yes to Nick Saban. The reason why that's so important is that Robinson has a very strong reputation as a recruiter, and the Crimson Tide has lured a lot of outstanding players out of South Florida. Eric Wolford Kentucky Athletics He's coached in the NFL, been a head coach, and last year helped Kentucky be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award after losing three starters from the previous season. That looks pretty good on a resume, plus is another coach who was on Will Muschamp's coaching staff at South Carolina. Wolford's pro experience was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016. The head coaching experience was in his hometown as the head coach at Youngstown State (2010-14). Prior to his first head coaching job, Wolford served as South Carolina's run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009 under head coach Steve Spurrier after a two-year stint at Illinois where he held a similar post. Other stops include Arizona, North Texas, Houston, South Florida, Emporia State and his alma matter, Kansas State. Moreover, he's hailed as being a top recruiter.

"Coleman Hutzler will be the special teams coach," Saban said. "He's a defensive coach, so they'll actually do the special teams from the defensive side of the ball.

"Travaris Robinson will be secondary coach here, coach cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach and all these guys have really good pedigree, really good background, really good experience. All these guys have been in the SEC at some point in time and know this league and I think will make a really positive relationship, positive effect by the relationships that they can build and develop, you know, with our players on our team."

[Note: Saban made the comments before hiring Cox.]

Heading into the first practice, the general makeup of the Crimson Tide is as follows:

Alabama Spring Camp Schedule

Friday, March 11 Monday, March 21 Wednesday, March 23 Friday, March 25 Saturday, March 26 Tuesday, March 29 Thursday, March 31 Saturday, April 2 Monday, April 4 Wednesday, April 6 Friday, April 8 Saturday, April 9 Tuesday, April 12 Thursday, April 14 Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Game, 2 p.m., SEC Network+)

All practices other than the A-Day Game will be closed to media and the public.