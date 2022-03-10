Alabama Spring Football Preview and Top 5 Position Battles
Ask Nick Saban what he's looking for during spring football, and the last thing he'll probably mention is a depth chart.
At this point, he doesn't even call it that. Administrative groupings is the term used in public, as Alabama football is half a year from kicking off the 2022 season (177 of them to be exact, September 3 against Utah State).
But that doesn't mean there won't be a lot going on over the 15 practices that will culminate on April 16.
Some will be obvious. A lot will be not. The primary aim is just to get better, both each person individually and as a team.
"The intangible things that are really important, I think, to having a successful team," Saban said this time last year.
"Everybody develops at a little different level and time."
Overall, Alabama is coming off a 13-2 season that led to another Southeastern Conference championship and College Football Playoff appearance, but ended with a loss in the title game.
There's been significant change on the roster and with the coaches during the brief offseason, but most of the key pieces are back.
That includes both coordinators, Bill O'Brien on offense and Pete Golding on defense, which has become kind of rare during the Saban era. Usually one, if not both, are lured away. O'Brien did have some discussions with NFL teams, and had his name in the mix for some prominent head coaching positions at the collegiate level, only to stay in Tuscaloosa for at least another season.
Both coordinators will have their star player again.
Bryce Young will try and become just the second player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy twice (Archie Griffin, Ohio State, 1974-75).
While setting the Crimson Tide single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47), he also won the Maxwell Award, Alabama's first Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning award as the nation's top quarterback, and was recognized as college football's Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.
On the defensive side, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. He led the nation in sacks with 17.5) and in tackles for loss with 34.5. Anderson placed fifth for the Heisman, and was a finalist for the Bednarik Award.
Moreover, both players were selected by their peers as co-captains in 2021, which bodes well for the team leadership moving forward.
As for those around them, Alabama has to replace five starters on offense, and four on defense, and based on who wins those roles some other starting jobs may subsequently need to be filled.
For example, if Javion Cohen is able to slide over from left guard to left tackle, another left guard will be needed.
At other positions there may not be much of a competition.
Yes, Alabama does need to find two new starting cornerbacks, but it would surprising to see anyone but Kool-Aid McKinstry and LSU transfer Eli Ricks there for A-Day.
The Crimson Tide also has to replace Phidarian Mathis, but the way Alabama has rotated defensive linemen Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young are already pretty much considered starters alongside D.J. Dale.
At running back, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are both coming off knee injuries. That leaves Trey Sanders and some incoming freshmen, along with transfer Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, and only Sanders knows the offense. Consequently, the real competition there may be in the fall.
With that in mind, the top five position battles this spring:
1 and 2] Left and right tackle
The candidates include Cohen, JC Latham, Tommy Brockermeyer, freshman Tyler Booker, Damieon George and Amari Kight. Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen (6-5, 317 pounds) is expected to visit the March 25 weekend.
Guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. is probably the only fixture on the right side of the offensive line, with Seth McLaughlin and Darrin Dalcourt competing at center.
3] Interior linebacker
Jaylen Moody will probably get first shot at filling Christian Harris' old spot next to Henry To'oTo'o, but the competition will include Deontae Lawson, Demouy Kennedy and maybe even Jihaad Campbell.
4 and 5] Wide receivers
The three-wide starters are all gone, but there's a lot of young talent coming up. If Alabama had to play today the starting three would probably be Ja'Corey Brooks and transfer Jermaine Burton, with Traeshon Holden next on the field.
Alabama New Faces: Players
The Crimson Tide added three players through the NCAA transfer portal:
2022 Alabama Football Transfers Roster (Alphabetical)
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School
- Jermaine Burton WR 6-0 200 Jr. Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia
- Jahmyr Gibbs RB 5-11 200 Jr. Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech
- Eli Ricks DB 6-2 190 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU
Eli Ricks
DB, 6-2, 190, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./IMG Academy/LSU
LSU (2020-21): Played in 14 games across his two seasons with the Tigers … suffered an injury midseason that cut his 2021 campaign short … as a freshman, recorded 20 tackles to go with four interceptions and five pass breakups … posted a pair of pick-sixes against Florida and South Carolina in 2020 … earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press as a freshman … also selected as a Freshman All-American by the FWAA … named to the All-SEC Second Team by the AP and was selected as a Freshman All-SEC honoree by the league coaches in 2020.
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the nation’s top prep prospects in his class … played his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. … ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … listed as a five-star cornerback by 247Sports and Rivals … rated as a four-star cornerback and the No. 29 recruit on the ESPN300 … the No. 1 cornerback out of Florida by 247Sports, MaxPreps and Rivals … played in 10 games as a senior, tallying 14 solo tackles with three interceptions … won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei High School … selected as an All-USA First Team Defensive Player in 2018 … coached by Bruce Rollison at Mater Dei.
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB, 5-11, 200, Jr., Dalton, Ga./Dalton/Georgia Tech
GEORGIA TECH (2020-21): Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games at Georgia Tech … was named to the 2021 All-ACC Team at three different positions … voted First Team All-ACC as an all-purpose back … picked up All-ACC second-team honors as a specialist and third-team recognition at running back … accumulated 1,805 total yards during his sophomore season, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history … rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions … also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one score in 2021 … rushed 89 times for 460 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman … added 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores in his rookie season at Tech … named a second team freshman All-American by The Athletic and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in 2020.
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: One of the top running backs in his recruiting cycle … rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … the No. 44 recruit overall and the fourth-ranked back in the country according to 247Sports … the 70th-ranked player and second-ranked running back by Rivals … the 247Composite ranked him as the No. 76 overall prospect, the eighth-ranked running back and No. 10 player in the state of Georgia … listed at No. 178 on the ESPN300 and the No. 19 running back nationally according to ESPN.com … coached by Matt Land at Dalton High School.
Jermaine Burton
WR, 6-0, 200, Jr., Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas/Georgia
GEORGIA (2020-21): Played in 24 games in his two-year stint at Georgia … totaled 26 catches for a team-high 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore … led the Bulldogs with 19.1 yards per catch in 2021 … played in all 10 games during his freshman season … caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns.
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Rated as a four-star prospect by all major outlets … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 58 player nationally and the eighth-ranked player from California … the No. 15 wide receiver nationally and No. 82 overall prospect on the 247Composite … tabbed as the No. 99 overall prospect in the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 126 overall and No. 15 wide receiver on Rivals … coached by Chris Claiborne at Calabasas High School in Calabasas, Calif. … originally from Atlanta, Ga.
"[They're] all guys that I think are outstanding players and certainly can make a contribution to our team in areas where we have needs," Saban said.
Crimson Tide New Faces: Coaches
Saban made four hires:
- Joe Cox, Tight Ends
- Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams/Outside Linebackers
- Travaris Robinson, Cornerbacks
- Eric Wolford , Offensive Line
Joe Cox
Joe Cox is the the biggest question mark among the new coaches, but a lot of Crimson Tie fans will remember him from being Georgia's starting quarterback in 2009.
He was hired in February after one season coaching tight ends for his hometown Charlotte 49ers.
Cox spent the 2020 season coaching wide receivers on Will Muschamp's staff at South Carolina.
The coach was previously at Colorado State for five years, beginning as a graduate assistant in 2015. He guided the tight ends for three seasons (2016-18) and wide receivers during his final year in Fort Collins in 2019.
Coleman Hutzler
How's this for a coaching gig? Your primary players are Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner.
Coleman Hutzler will have the somewhat unusual dual title of outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for the Crimson Tide.
He spent last season as Lane Kiffin's special teams coordinator. The Rebels ranked second in the SEC in punt returns and third in punt return defense.
He previously spent one season in Texas in 2020 as the co-defensive coordinator, and four at South Carolina (2016-19) as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
In 2017, Hutzler was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. The following year he coached return specialist Deebo Samuel, who tallied his school-record fourth career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying the SEC mark. Samuel was named first team All-SEC as a return specialist.
Previously, Hutzler logged two stints at Florida, first from 2010-11 as an assistant to the linebackers and special teams coordinator, then again for the 2014 season, handling special teams and outside linebackers.
Travaris Robinson
Yes, he was a standout player at Auburn, and began his coaching career at his alma matter.
Travaris Robinson was a staff assistant in 2006 while finishing up his undergraduate degree, then as a GA in 2007.
We went back to be the defensive coordinator in 2015. He had held the same position at Florida (2011-14), and South Carolina (2016-19).
His other coaching stops have included Western Kentucky (2008), Southern Miss (2009) and Texas Tech (2010), but the one you might way to especially pay attention to is Miami in 2021 as the Hurricanes' defensive backs coach.
Robinson was born in Miami and attended Coral Park High. He was retained by new head coach Mario Cristobal (a former Nick Saban assistant coach), before saying yes to Nick Saban.
The reason why that's so important is that Robinson has a very strong reputation as a recruiter, and the Crimson Tide has lured a lot of outstanding players out of South Florida.
Eric Wolford
He's coached in the NFL, been a head coach, and last year helped Kentucky be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award after losing three starters from the previous season.
That looks pretty good on a resume, plus is another coach who was on Will Muschamp's coaching staff at South Carolina.
Wolford's pro experience was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and 2016. The head coaching experience was in his hometown as the head coach at Youngstown State (2010-14).
Prior to his first head coaching job, Wolford served as South Carolina's run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009 under head coach Steve Spurrier after a two-year stint at Illinois where he held a similar post.
Other stops include Arizona, North Texas, Houston, South Florida, Emporia State and his alma matter, Kansas State.
Moreover, he's hailed as being a top recruiter.
"Coleman Hutzler will be the special teams coach," Saban said. "He's a defensive coach, so they'll actually do the special teams from the defensive side of the ball.
"Travaris Robinson will be secondary coach here, coach cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach and all these guys have really good pedigree, really good background, really good experience. All these guys have been in the SEC at some point in time and know this league and I think will make a really positive relationship, positive effect by the relationships that they can build and develop, you know, with our players on our team."
[Note: Saban made the comments before hiring Cox.]
Heading into the first practice, the general makeup of the Crimson Tide is as follows:
2022 Alabama Crimson Tide
Quarterbacks (3)
Bryce Young, 2020, [SIAA 2]*
Jalen Milroe, 2021 [81]
Early Enrollee
SIAA No. 24: Ty Simpson*, 6-2, 195, Martin, Tenn./Westview
One of the top quarterback prospects in the nation … a five-star quarterback on the 247Composite and the No. 24 recruit overall in the country … the No. 3 quarterback on the Composite and the No. 2 player from the state of Tennessee … PrepStar’s second-ranked quarterback and the No. 25 player on the outlet’s Top 150 Dream Team … the No. 36 player nationally, the No. 4 signal-caller and the No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports … rated No. 30 in the Rivals250 and the No. 3 quarterback in the nation while ranking as the No. 2 player in the state … No. 31 on the ESPN300 and the No. 2 quarterback in the country … also rated as the No. 17 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 in Tennessee by ESPN.com … named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns – just three interceptions – while rushing for 862 yards and 11 scores on 92 carries … led Westview High School to the 2A Tennessee State Championship under the direction of head coach Jarod Neal … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and was selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … threw for 1,888 yards as a junior on just 203 attempts with 20 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards and seven scores … chose Alabama over Clemson, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Departed
Paul Tyson, 2019, transferred to Arizona State
Running Backs (6)
Trey Sanders, 2019 [SIAA 6]*
Jase McClellan, 2020 [47]
Roydell Williams, 2020 [77]
Transfer
Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech, 2020 [76]
Early Enrollee
Jamarion Miller, RB, 5-10, 195, Tyler, Texas/Tyler Legacy
Highly regarded running back recruit from the talent-rich state of Texas … a four-star prospect by all major outlets … the No. 86 player overall and No. 6 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports … also listed as the No. 16 player from Texas by 247 … listed as the No. 18 prospect from Texas along with the No. 7 running back and 97th-rated recruit overall on the 247Composite … No. 114 on the Rivals250 and the seventh-ranked running back by the site … also tabbed the No. 16 player from Texas by Rivals … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 122 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 running back overall … the 33rd-rated player from the Midlands Region and No. 25 player in Texas by ESPN … coached by Joe Willis at Tyler Legacy … totaled 1,355 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 380 receiving yards and six scores for the Red Raiders during his senior season … owns the TLHS school record for career rushing yards with nearly 5,000 across four seasons … chose Alabama over in-state Texas.
Incoming Over Summer
SIAA No. 23: Emmanuel Henderson*, RB, 6-1, 185, Hartford, Ala./Geneva County
One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation … a 247Composite five-star player who is ranked 30th nationally, the No. 1 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama … ranked 18th on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s top-ranked running back … also rated as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com … No. 45 on the Top247 list, the No. 2 running back and No. 2 player in the state according to 247Sports … Rivals.com’s No. 53 recruit on the Rivals250, the No. 4 athlete and third-ranked player in Alabama … a five-star by PrepStar who is the outlet’s No. 34 signee nationally and the No. 2 running back … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Jim Bob Striplin at Geneva County High School where he rushed for 1,447 yards as a junior with 20 touchdowns … accounted for 1,996 yards and 32 scores as a sophomore … 2A all-state selection as a junior in 2020 … a three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.
Departured
Brian Robinson Jr., 2017 (NFL/eligibility)
RB Camar Wheaton, 2021, No. 9 (entered name in transfer portal, is not enrolled)
Wide receivers (12)
Ja'Corey Brooks, 2021, SIAA No. 45
Christian Leary, 2021, No. 47
JoJo Earle, 2021 No. 75
Jermaine Burton, 2020, [82] (Georgia)
Agiye Hall, 2021
Thaiu Jones-Bell, 2020
Traeshon Holden, 2020
Early Enrollee
SIAA No. 33 Kendrick Law, WR/DB, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve
Versatile player who can contribute at multiple positions as one of the nation’s top athletes … a four-star signee by all major recruiting sites … the third-ranked athlete and No. 85 recruit nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 5 player from Louisiana … No. 85 overall and the third-ranked athlete in the country on the 247Composite … the Composite’s No. 8 player from Louisiana … ranked as the No. 92 player nationally according to the On300 list by On3 … the No. 96 ranked recruit in the On3 consensus … the No. 100 signee on the Rivals250 while also being tabbed the No. 6 athlete and 11th-rated player from Louisiana by Rivals.com … No. 83 on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com’s No. 12 athlete nationally, the No. 50 prospect overall in the Southeast Region and the eighth-ranked player from his home state … coached by Bryant Sepuvaldo at Captain Shreve High School … also excelled in track for the Gators … chose Alabama over Florida State, LSU and Texas.
Aaron Anderson, WR, 5-9, 185, New Orleans, La./Edna Karr
Speedy wideout who also excelled on the gridiron and the track in high school … a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … No. 55 on the Rivals250 and the No. 88 prospect on the ESPN300 … the eighth-ranked wide receiver and No. 13 player from Louisiana by Rivals.com … tabbed the No. 10 wideout and No. 6 player from Louisiana on the rankings from both ESPN.com and PrepStar … 247Composite listed him as the No. 96 player and No. 14 wide receiver nationally … also tabbed as the Composite’s eighth-ranked player in the state … No. 162 overall and the No. 27 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Brice Brown at Edna Karr High School where he helped the Cougars to multiple state titles … also set numerous track records while at EKHS … signed with the Crimson Tide after decommitting from in-state LSU.
Incoming Over Summer
SIAA No. 56: Shazz Preston WR, 6-0, 190, Saint James, La./Saint James
Considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country … gives the Tide another playmaker on the outside … a consensus four-star prospect … the No. 5 receiver in the nation, No. 41 player on the Rivals100 and the No. 6 recruit in Louisiana according to Rivals.com … No. 43 on the 247Composite, the No. 3 receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana … 108th in the Top247, the No. 17 wideout and No. 7 player in the state by 247Sports … listed at No. 90 on the ESPN300 while the site also ranked him as the No. 3 receiver, No. 9 player in the Southwest Region and the top player in Louisiana … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Robert Valdez at Saint James High School … chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU and Texas.
Isaiah Bond, WR, 5-11, 175, Buford, Ga./Buford
An explosive playmaker out of Georgia … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 86 on the 247Composite, the site’s No. 2 athlete and No. 8 player in the state of Georgia … No. 89 on the Top247 list and rated as 247Sports’ No. 3 athlete and No. 8 player in the state … the No. 88 prospect on the Rivals250, the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 7 player in Georgia … No. 108 on the ESPN300, the No. 9 receiver, the No. 42 recruit in the Southeast Region and No. 9 player in the state … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … won the Georgia 6A 100-meter (10.51) and 200-meter (21.19) state titles as a junior with personal bests of 10.48 (100 meters) and 21.05 (200 meters) … played for head coach Bryant Appling at Buford High School … chose Alabama over Florida and Georgia.
Kobe Prentice, WR, 5-10, 171, Calera, Ala./Calera
An explosive athlete out of Calera … a unanimous four-star prospect … the 247Composite’s 147th player nationally, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in Alabama … listed as the No. 76 player on the Top247 list by 247Sports … also the site’s No. 9 receiver and the No. 4 player in Alabama … No. 84 on the Rivals250 while also being listed as the No. 15 wideout and the fourth-ranked player in the state … rated as the No. 35 wide receiver by ESPN.com and the No. 19 player in Alabama … a track standout as well with a 10.8 100-meter time … finished sixth in the state at the 6A level in the 100-meter dash … caught 41 passes for 711 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior … coached by Jason Hamlin at Calera High School … chose Alabama over Mississippi State and Maryland.
Departed
Javon Baker, 2020 (transferred to Kentucky)
Slade Bolden, 2018 (declared for NFL draft)
John Metchie III, 2019 (declared for NFL draft)
Jameson Williams, 2019 (declared for NFL draft)
Xavier Williams, 2018 (transfered to Utah State)
Tight ends (7)
Cameron Latu, 2018
Kendall Randolph, 2017/OL
Caden Clark, 2020 (enrolled in 2021)
Robbie Ouzts, 2021
Early Enrollee
Elijah Brown, TE, 6-5, 230, Dayton, Ohio/Wayne
A playmaker at tight end who hails from Ohio … a consensus four-star prospect who is equally adept at making plays in the passing game while being a proven run blocker … listed at No. 230 on the Top247 while ranking as the No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in Ohio … 245th in the Rivals250, the No. 9 tight end in the nation and 10th-ranked player in Ohio … rated No. 300 on the 247Composite, the No. 14 tight end and No. 11 player in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 8 tight end in the country, the No. 40 prospect in the Midwest Region and the No. 10 player in the state … four-star according to PrepStar … as a junior, caught 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown while helping block for a ground attack at Wayne High School that churned out 1,754 yards on just 277 attempts .. played for head coach Roosevelt Mukes at WHS … chose Alabama over Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Incoming Over Summer
Amari Niblack, WR/TE, 6-5, 230, Dayton, Ohio/Wayne
One of the top athletes in his class who can slot in at wideout or tight end … a four-star recruit by all major outlets … the No. 7 athlete and No. 22 player from Florida by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … No. 140 on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team … 247’s No. 173 overall recruit and the No. 188 player on the Composite … evaluated as a wide receiver by Rivals.com who has him listed as the No. 19 receiver overall and No. 21 player from Florida … also earned the No. 92 spot on the Rivals250 list … ESPN.com’s No. 291 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 tight end/H-back in the country … ranked 38th in the state of Florida and the No. 119 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN … coached by Cory Moore at Lakewood High School … also a standout basketball player for the Spartans …chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Indiana.
Danny Lewis, TE, 6-4, 255, New Iberia, La./Westgate
Physical hybrid tight end from Louisiana … a three-star recruit by all major outlets … Rivals.com lists him as the No. 19 tight end overall … tabbed the No. 25 tight end and No. 39 player from Louisiana according to ESPN.com’s rankings … No. 30 tight end and no. 25 player in his home state by 247Sports … the Composite’s No. 40 tight end and No. 36 player from Louisiana … coached by Ryan Antoine at Westgate High School … chose Alabama over Florida, LSU and Cincinnati.
Departures
Jahleel Billingsley, 2019 (transferred to Texas)
Major Tennison, 2017
Offensive Line (14)
OT Tommy Brockermeyer, 2021, SIAA No. 5*
OT J.C. Latham, 2021, No. 8*
G Jaeden Roberts, 2021, No. 98
T Amari Kight, 2019, [76]
OL Emil Ekiyor Jr., 2018
OL Tanner Bowles, 2019
T/G Javion Cohen, 2020
T Damieon George, 2020
C Seth McLaughlin, 2020
OG Terrence Ferguson, 2021
C James Brockermeyer, 2021
Early Enrollee
SIAA No. 27: Tyler Booker, OL, 6-5, 325, Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy
Versatile lineman who is one of the top offensive line recruits in his class … a five-star offensive tackle and the No. 7 player on the ESPN300 by ESPN.com … also tabbed the No. 5 player in the Southeast Region and third-ranked signee from Florida … the fourth-ranked offensive guard and No. 126 player on the Rivals250 according to Rivals.com … the No. 6 offensive tackle by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … tabbed as the 10th-ranked offensive tackle and fifth-ranked player from Florida by PrepStar … No. 46 nationally and the No. 7 player from Florida by 247Sports … the Composite’s No. 51 player in the country and ninth-ranked recruit from his home state … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by former NFL linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.
Dayne Shor, OT, 6-6, 315, Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark
Offensive lineman from neighboring Georgia … a four-star recruit and the No. 39 offensive tackle in the country according to ESPN.com … also listed as the No. 170 player in the Southeast Region and No. 37 signee in the state of Georgia by ESPN … earned a four-star grade from PrepStar who listed him as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country … a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports and on the 247Composite … the Composite’s No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 36 player in Georgia … Rivals.com lists him as the No. 37 player in his home state … coached by Mike Palmieri at Denmark High School … chose Alabama over Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Incoming Over Summer
SIAA No. 16: Elijah Pritchett, OT, 6-6, 300, Columbus, Ga./Carver
One of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 cycle who is a high four-star prospect … rated No. 31 in the Rivals250, the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 11 player in Georgia … ranked No. 54 on the 247Composite, the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Georgia … listed 67th in the Top247 … rated as the No. 9 tackle and No. 6 player in Georgia by 247Sports … the No. 8 player in the state by ESPN.com while ranking 103rd on the ESPN300, the No. 14 tackle and No. 41 player in the Southeast Region … earned a spot in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Corey Joyner at Carver High School … chose Alabama over Florida State, Georgia and USC.
Departed
T/G Tommy Brown, 2018 (transferred to Colorado)
T Evan Neal, 2019, [7]* (declared for NFL draft)
Chris Owens, 2016, (NFL/eligibility)
T/G Pierce Quick, 2019, [40], [40] (transferred to Georgia Tech)
Defensive Linemen (15)
Damon Payne, 2021, No. 11*
Tim Smith, 2020, [56]
Justin Eboigne, 2019, [62]
Stephon Wynn Jr., 2018 [74]
Byron Young, 2019, [77]
Monkell Goodwine, 2021, No. 89
Braylen Ingraham, 2019
Jah-Marien Latham, 2020
DJ Dale, 2019
Jamil Burroughs, 2020
Tim Keenan, 2021
Anquin Barnes, 2021
Early Enrollees
SIAA No. 67: Jaheim Oatis, DL, 6-4, 360, Columbia, Miss./Columbia
Powerful offensive lineman from neighboring Mississippi … earned a five-star ranking as the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and 10th-ranked defensive tackle nationally by PrepStar … a four-star recruit by all other major outlets … No. 24 on the ESPN300 and the fourth-ranked defensive tackle in the country … also listed as the No. 15 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in Mississippi by ESPN … the No. 83 recruit on the Rivals250 along with being tabbed the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 3 player from Mississippi by Rivals.com … the top-ranked player in Mississippi according to 247Sports … 247Sports’ No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 80 player overall … listed as the No. 60 player and the No. 9 defensive lineman in the country on the 247Composite … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … earned a spot on the Clarion Ledger’s 2020 All-State Team as a junior thanks to his 65 tackles, including 18 for loss and three sacks, to go with four field goal blocks … coached by Chip Bilderback at Columbia High School … chose Alabama over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with LSU.
SIAA No. 82: Khurtiss Perry, DL, 6-2, 260, Pike Road, Ala./Pike Road
In-state defensive lineman who is rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … the No. 3 player from Alabama by 247Sports who also listed him as the No. 55 prospect nationally and the No. 8 defensive lineman … also tabbed the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN.com who listed him as the eighth-ranked defensive tackle and 28th-ranked player in the Southeast Region … the No. 56 prospect on the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 74 recruit nationally and the No. 11 defensive lineman overall on the 247Composite … the No. 129 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 11 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals.com … helped Pike Road to a state championship in 2021 … recorded 76 tackles, including 22 sacks, with 30 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as a senior … earned a spot in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Browning at PRHS … chose Alabama over Auburn along with Clemson and Texas.
Incoming Over Summer
Isaiah Hastings, DL, 6-4, 290, Toronto, Canada/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
A Canadian product that joins the Crimson Tide after playing last season for head coach Jesse Chinchar at Clearwater Academy International in Florida … a four-star prospect who ranks 183rd nationally in the Top247 while ranking as the No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 21 player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked No. 310 on the 247Composite, the No. 39 defensive lineman and the No. 37 player in Florida … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 43 defensive tackle and the No. 79 player in Florida … a four-star by ESPN who also tabbed him the No. 35 defensive tackle, No. 188 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 62 recruit in the state … chose Alabama over Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.
Departures
Phidarian Mathis, 2017 (NFL/eligibility)
LaBryan Ray, 2017, [SIAA 28]* (NFL/eligibility)
Linebackers (15)
OLB Will Anderson Jr., 2020, [SIAA 17]*
OLB Chris Braswell, 2020, [19]*
OLB Dallas Turner, 2021, [33]
ILB Demouy Kennedy, 2020, [39]
ILB Henry To'o To'o, 2019 (Tennessee), [44]
ILB Quandarrius Robinson, 2020, [65]
ILB Deontae Lawson, Mobile, Ala. (Mobile Christian School), 2021
ILB Jaylen Moody, 2018
OLB Keanu Koht, Vero Beach, Calif., 2021
OLB Ian Jackson, Prattville, Ala., 2021
ILB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas, 2021
Early Enrollees
SIAA No. 5: Jeremiah Alexander, OLB, LB, 6-2, 250, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
The top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in his class … a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite … the fourth-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals … No. 11 on the ESPN300, the second-ranked defensive end and No. 7 player in the Southeast Region according to ESPN … the top-ranked edge rusher and eighth-ranked prospect nationally on the 247Composite … earned a four-star grade by 247Sports, who listed him as the No. 5 edge rusher and 33rd-rated recruit in the country … the top-rated player at his position and in the state while also being tabbed as the No. 17 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team by PrepStar … earned MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 … totaled 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High School … helped the Warriors to the state title in 2021 … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior campaign … coached by Mark Freeman at THS … signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia among a multitude of offers.
SIAA No. 97, Jihaad Campbell, OLB, 6-3, 215, Erial, N.J./IMG Academy
An elite outside linebacker/edge player … a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 23 player nationally in the Top247 while 247Sports ranked him as the third-best edge player in the country and the No. 4 player in Florida … the 247Composite’s 78th player nationally, the No. 9 edge and No. 11 recruit in the state … ESPN.com’s No. 11 outside linebacker and the No. 120 player in the ESPN300 -… listed as the No. 50 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 13 player in Florida by ESPN … Rivals.com rated him 122nd in the Rivals250 and the No. 9 outside linebacker … played his first three seasons of prep football at Timber Creek High School in Erial, N.J., for head coach Brian Wright … spent his senior season at IMG Academy for head coach Thomas “Pepper” Johnson … in 2020 at Timber Creek, Campbell played in seven games at receiver and defensive end … caught 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns while recording 45 tackles and seven sacks … chose Alabama over Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.
SIAA No. 99: Shawn Murphy, ILB, 6-2, 215, Manassas, Va./Unity Reed
A four-star linebacker by all major outlets … the top-ranked inside linebacker by both Rivals.com and ESPN.com … Rivals’ No. 34 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 2 player from Virginia … the No. 35 recruit on the ESPN300, the second-ranked player from his home state and the No. 3 overall recruit in the East Region by the site … the No. 23 player on PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and the outlet’s third-ranked linebacker and second-ranked player in the state of Virginia … listed as the No. 5 inside backer and No. 57 recruit in the country on the 247Composite … the No. 127 player nationally and No. 9 linebacker by 247Sports while also being tabbed the site’s No. 3 player in Virginia … tallied 113 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks, to go with a pair of interceptions as a senior … selected as the 2021 Butkus Award winner for high school … also earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game and All-American Bowl … coached by Carroll Walker at Unity Reed High School … signed with the Crimson Tide over Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.
Departures
OLB Christopher Allen, 2017 (NFL draft)
LB Jackson Bratton, 2020 (transferred to UAB)
ILB Christian Harris, 2019 (NFL draft)
ILB Shane Lee, 2019, [78] (transferred to Southern California)
OLB King Mwikuta, 2019 (transferred to Arkansas State)
OLB Drew Sanders, 2020, [22]* (transferred to Arkansas)
Defensive Backs (16)
CB Eli Ricks, 2020 [14] (LSU transfer)*
CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry, 2021, [29]*
S Jordan Battle, 2019, [SIAA 43]
S Terrion Arnold, 2021, No. 44
S Brian Branch, 2020, [61]
S DeMarcco Hellams, 2019, [84]
S Kristian Story, 2020
S Malachi Moore, 2020
CB Jahquez Robinson, 2020
S Kaine Williams, 2021
CB Devonta Smith, 2021
CB Khyree Jackson, 2021
Early Enrollee
SIAA No. 70: Trequon Fegans, Nickel, 6-2, 185, Alabaster, Ala./Thompson
Continues the pipeline from Thompson High School to Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked No. 104 on the 247Composite, the No. 15 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama … earned the No. 90 spot nationally from PrepStar who also rated him as the No. 10 corner in the country and the fifth-ranked player in the state … No. 93 on the Top247 list while also being tabbed the No. 14 corner and No. 6 player in the state by 247Sports … ESPN.com’s No. 64 player on the ESPN300 … also the No. 9 cornerback, No. 32 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Alabama by ESPN … listed at 179 on the Rivals250 … also ranked as the No. 16 corner and No. 7 player in the state by Rivals.com … … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Mark Freeman at Thompson High School where he helped lead the Warriors to three straight Alabama 7A State Championships … chose Alabama over Miami.
Incoming Over Summer
SIAA No. 45: Earl Little, CB, 6-1, 180, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage
One of the top defensive back prospects coming out of the talent-rich state of Florida … a unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites … the No. 73 recruit and No. 12 corner in the country by 247Sports … also tabbed as the No. 11 player from Florida by 247Sports and Rivals.com … the 75th-rated player on the Rivals100 and No. 9 cornerback nationally by Rivals … listed as the No. 101 player in the country and the No. 12 cornerback on the 247Composite … ESPN.com’s 25th-ranked corner and the No. 207 player on the ESPN300 … selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … coached by Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage High School … son of former NFL player Earl Little … chose Alabama over in-state Florida State and Miami along with LSU among his 30-plus offers.
Jake Pope, S, 6-1, 190, Buford, Ga./Buford
Talented defensive back from neighboring Georgia … also saw time at wide receiver and as a return specialist in high school … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … ESPN’s No. 26 safety and No. 33 player from the state … rated as the No. 28 safety nationally and the No. 32 player from Georgia by PrepStar … the No. 29 safety nationally by 247Sports who also lists him as the No. 29 player in Georgia … earned a three-star ranking from Rivals.com and on the 247Composite … coached by Bryant Appling at Buford High School … helped the Wolves to multiple state championships during his time on the varsity squad … also a highly regarded baseball player … signed with Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina.
Antonio Kite, DB, 6-1, 180, Anniston, Ala./Anniston
One of the top football players in Alabama who has excelled on both sides of the football … expected to focus on defensive back at Alabama … a unanimous four-star prospect … ranked 81st on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com’s No. 5 athlete, No. 36 player in the Southeast Region and No. 5 signee from the state of Alabama … No. 173 on the Rivals250, the No. 18 athlete nationally and the No. 10 player from the state … No. 154 on the 247Composite, the No. 5 athlete and No. 9 player in Alabama … ranks No. 221 on the Top247 list by 247Sports while also being tabbed the No. 9 athlete overall and No. 11 player in the state … No. 172 recruit nationally by PrepStar and the No. 7 athlete in the nation … an outstanding basketball player as well, Kite was named the 2020 ASWA 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game … coached by Rico White at Anniston High School … chose Alabama over South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.
Departures
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, 2018 (entering NFL draft)
DB Marcus Banks, 2019 (transfer to Mississippi State)
CB Josh Jobe, 2018 (entered NFL Draft)
S Daniel Wright, 2017 (NFL/eligibility)
Special Teams (1)
Will Reichard, 2019
Walk-on James Burnip, 2021, P
Coaching Staff
Nick Saban Head Coach
Holmon Wiggins, Assistant Head Coach of Offense/Wide Receivers
Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers
Bill O'Brien, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Joe Cox, Tight Ends
Coleman Hutzler, Special Teams/Outside Linebackers
Robert Gillespie, Running Backs
Charles Kelly, Associate Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Freddie Roach, Defensive Line
Travaris Robinson, Cornerbacks
Eric Wolford , Offensive Line
Departed
Doug Marrone, Offensive Line
Sal Sunseri, Outside Linebackers (now on support staff)
Drew Svoboda, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends (added to support staff)
Jay Valai, Cornerbacks
Alabama Spring Camp Schedule
- Friday, March 11
- Monday, March 21
- Wednesday, March 23
- Friday, March 25
- Saturday, March 26
- Tuesday, March 29
- Thursday, March 31
- Saturday, April 2
- Monday, April 4
- Wednesday, April 6
- Friday, April 8
- Saturday, April 9
- Tuesday, April 12
- Thursday, April 14
- Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Game, 2 p.m., SEC Network+)
All practices other than the A-Day Game will be closed to media and the public.