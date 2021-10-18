Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Tennessee Week

The Crimson Tide donned shells under sunny skies at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields ahead of its matchup with the Volunteers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, Alabama football conducted its first practice of homecoming week in preparation for its upcoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The weather on Monday was a picture-perfect autumn afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the low 70s at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide donned shells in its first practice of the week, as is typical.

You can view footage from Monday's practice in the video above.

On Monday afternoon, Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the media for the first time since the Crimson Tide's 49-9 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday. Through seven games, Alabama's record stands at 6-1 heading into the team's matchup with Tennessee inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban noted that he thinks last weekend's victory was a good first step, but that his team's identity has yet to be determined.

"I’d say right now, based on what we just did, that’s still sort of up in the air," Saban said. "If we continue to play like we played in the last game, play for 60 minutes, play hard, support each other, play together as a group, compete in the game, play the next play, not look at the scoreboard. I think we can develop a really positive identity.

"I think we took the first step of that in the last game and hopefully we’ll be able to build on that in the future."

Alabama rose up to No. 4 in the nation after its win over Mississippi State and looks to solidify its standing in the College Football Playoff race with five games left in the regular season.

This story will be updated with photos from Monday's practice as soon as they are made available.