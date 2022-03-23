Skip to main content

Photos from Alabama's Third Practice of Spring Camp

The Crimson Tide worked out inside Wednesday as it held its second practice of the week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its third spring practice Wednesday as players worked out in full pads inside Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The was the Crimson Tide’s second practice of the week as the team also went through a workout Monday. Alabama will wrap up the week with practices on Friday and Saturday.

Alabama opened its spring camp on March 11 before taking a week off for spring break. Following the opening workout, Nick Saban stated he was excited praised his players for their offseason conditioning and as well as their attitude entering the new season.

“I think the commitment has been good. So we had a really good offseason program," Saban said at the time. "We're not disappointed in where we are, but we're certainly not satisfied with where we are, where we want to go and how we're going to get there. But everybody has to have the ability to self-assess because I think that's the best way to improve. There's not one player out there that's playing for us right now that doesn't have something that they can improve on.

“Obviously, you know, it's a new team, we're looking for new leadership. There's guys that have opportunities at several positions and there's competition at those positions, and it'll be interesting to see how some of that stuff, you know, shakes out for us.”

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s practice. 

Bryce Young
Ty Simpson
Freddie Roach
Nick Saban
Holomon Wiggins
Kendrick Law
Tim Keenan III
Braylen Ingraham
Tre'Quon Fegans
Pete Golding works with defense at practice, March 23, 2022
Justin Eboigbe
Grant Krieger
Christian Leary
Jalen Milroe
Shawn Murphy

Alabama practice schedule

  • Friday, March 11
  • Monday, March 21
  • Wednesday, March 23
  • Friday, March 25
  • Saturday, March 26
  • Tuesday, March 29
  • Thursday, March 31
  • Saturday, April 2
  • Monday, April 4
  • Wednesday, April 6
  • Friday, April 8
  • Saturday, April 9
  • Tuesday, April 12
  • Thursday, April 14
  • Saturday, April 16 (A-Day Spring Game)

