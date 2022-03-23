Photos from Alabama's Third Practice of Spring Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its third spring practice Wednesday as players worked out in full pads inside Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The was the Crimson Tide’s second practice of the week as the team also went through a workout Monday. Alabama will wrap up the week with practices on Friday and Saturday.

Alabama opened its spring camp on March 11 before taking a week off for spring break. Following the opening workout, Nick Saban stated he was excited praised his players for their offseason conditioning and as well as their attitude entering the new season.

“I think the commitment has been good. So we had a really good offseason program," Saban said at the time. "We're not disappointed in where we are, but we're certainly not satisfied with where we are, where we want to go and how we're going to get there. But everybody has to have the ability to self-assess because I think that's the best way to improve. There's not one player out there that's playing for us right now that doesn't have something that they can improve on.

“Obviously, you know, it's a new team, we're looking for new leadership. There's guys that have opportunities at several positions and there's competition at those positions, and it'll be interesting to see how some of that stuff, you know, shakes out for us.”

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s practice.

Alabama practice schedule

Friday, March 11

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Friday, April 8

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14