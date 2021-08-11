Practice Report: Alabama Hosts First Indoor Practice of Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first indoor practice of fall camp due to poor weather conditions in the Tuscaloosa area on Wednesday. Heavy rain and temperatures around the high 80s forced to practice to be held indoors at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility adjacent to the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Due to the practice being moved indoors, there was no media viewing of practice on Wednesday. However, the media will be present on Thursday, when the Crimson Tide is slated to host its first padded practice of fall camp.

One name that will be noticed on the Alabama roster this fall regardless of the extent of his playing time is freshman defensive back DeVonta Smith, whose name is spelled and pronounced exactly like former Crimson Tide/current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2021 Heisman Trophy-winner DeVonta Smith's.

When asked if it was odd having another Smith on the team following the success of last year's wide receiver, linebacker Christian Harris said that it doesn't bother him much.

“I mean, not really," Harris said. "I don't really pay too much attention to it. I mean he's a great guy though, you know, I talked to him a little bit but it's not too much of a weird thing, you know, being that Smitty was here last year.”

A player that has to play next to Smith in defensive back Jordan Battle, however, said that having another player with the same name with the program can get a little funny from time to time.

“It is a little bit, but we try to shy away from calling him Smitty because you know there’s only one Smitty out there," Battle chuckled.

Gallery: Alabama Practice - August 11, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics