Recruiting Rundown: Downs Named MaxPreps Player of Year, McClain Decision Coming Sunday

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up one of the top recruiting classes in history on Early Signing Day. Seven five-stars, 20 four-stars and one three-star made up the 2023 class as the Crimson Tide ran away with the No. 1 ranking.

The top player acquired in that class, safety Caleb Downs, was announced as the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Downs is the No. 6 overall prospect in the country, as well as the top safety and top player from the state of Georgia in the Class of 2023. Downs had a terrific season at Mill Creek High School, leading the Hawks to a 7A state championship. In 15 games, he had 83 tackles, one tackle for loss and five interceptions — two of them going for six points the other way. Downs also added a fumble recovery.

Many were surprised that Downs chose Alabama over the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. He may be a very important piece to Pete Golding and a Crimson Tide defense looking for help in 2023-24.

On the same side of the ball, the No. 1 cornerback in the country is still available — until Sunday. Alabama and others are looking to make one final push at Cormani McClain, who will announce his final decision on Sunday, Jan. 15. McClain is a verbal commit to Miami, but there are many who believe he will eventually change his mind.

Even though he told the country he was still headed to Coral Gables during the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3, Florida and Alabama are still apparently in the running for the five-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla.

In weirder news, an eighth-grader has received an offer from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Trent Seaborn, the Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) quarterback, isn’t available until 2027. But that didn’t stop Kiffin from offering the 14-year-old. Seaborn led the Warriors to an Alabama 7A state championship on Nov. 30.

Kiffin wasn’t the first to enter his name into the Seaborn sweepstakes as Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Marshall, Hawai’i and Northern Colorado have all already offered Seaborn.

