Josh Primo Waived by the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo was waived on Friday, per NBA Insider Shams Charania.

San Antonio exercised the 19-year-olds third year option just two weeks ago. However, he suffered a glute injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The 2021 12th overall pick was set to be the Spurs sixth-man as All-Star guard Dejounte Murray was traded to the Hawks, leaving just Tre Jones in front of Primo on the depth chart.

Primo averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his four games this season.