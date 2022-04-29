Skip to main content

Report: Nick Saban Involved in Minor Car Accident

There were no injuries reported in the fender-bender involving the Alabama head coach.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was involved in a fender-bender Friday in the Birmingham area as first reported by AL.com. There were no injuries in the minor accident. 

The accident occurred the same day as rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft. Alabama continued its streak for the 14th straight year of having players selected in the first round with Evan Neal and Jameson Williams being picked in the first round by the Giants and Lions Thursday night. 

Saban was not in attendance for the first round of the draft in Las Vegas, but there was some representation from the Crimson Tide staff. Alabama wide receiver's coach Holmon Wiggins was there in-person to support Neal and Williams. 

The 70-year-old head coach is entering his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide and recently shared at a high school coaches clinic back in February that he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

"Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what?” Saban said. "I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do? Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me – for you and for me both, in your game and our game – that’s what keeps me going. That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes. So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.”

Alabama opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Utah State. 

