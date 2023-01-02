Roster Juggling Has Never Been So Challenging In College Football: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, one each day week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ...

Take 1

It actually began with a long-snapper.

Nick Saban always has what he calls the 24-hour rule regarding games, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the wins a little, or get the losses out of their systems, but then it's always time for what's next.

Consequently, when the Alabama Crimson Tide locker room was open following the Sugar Bowl, the only time reporters had access to the majority of players this season, the standard response from those asked about what may be next was "24-hour rule."

The calm before the onslaught of announcements lasted almost exactly that long.

Some may have waited until Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and Bryce Young held their press conference with Nick Saban to declare their intentions. Others may have simply decided to wait until after the New Year's holiday.

Long-snapper Gabe Pugh was the first, though, posting on Sunday night that he was leaving.

Now comes the hard part, keeping up with all the changes, which BamaCentral will do with its eligibility tracker.

NFL teams have office walls dedicated to following player movement, including in their draft war rooms, and now colleges must as well. Rosters have always been in flux, but nowadays it's nearly half the team every year regardless of whether there's a new head coach.

Including a transfer and two junior-college additions, Alabama has 28 incoming players, including a few early enrollees who are already on campus. That's one-third of the roster.

It already has 24 departures, with more on the way.

No one's questioning if or how Saban will get under the 85-man limit any more, which for years had been the case. The coach has always keep scholarship information close to the vest, not to tip his hand, and continually added players in anticipation of eventual departures.

Yet despite the regular turnovers of players and coaches, Alabama has remained a perennial power. Saban's had unparalleled success, and his ability to successfully recruit and adapt has kept it in the national championship hunt each and every season.

Nowadays, though, the only thing anyone's wondering is how close Alabama might have to a full 85 when it opens the 2023 season Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The same is true of nearly every other program even though there are scores of available players who never make it out of the transfer portal. The NCAA needs to adjust its roster regulations to make things a little easier on coaches, but it appears to be way down the priority list.

The following list will only grow. As of Monday afternoon:

QB Bryce Young

TE Cameron Latu

OL Emil Ekiyor Jr, Tyler Steen

DL DJ Dale, Byron Young

LB Henry To'oTo'o

S Jordan Battle, S Brian Branch, S DeMarcco Hellams

K Will Reichard

WR Aaron Anderson, JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary

RB Trey Sanders

OL Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Amari Kight

DL Braylen Ingraham

CB Khyree Jackson

K Jack Martin

Coaches

Charles Kelly: Hired as Colorado defensive coordinator.

