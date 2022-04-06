Skip to main content

Scenes from Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 10

The Crimson Tide worked indoors for two hours in full pads as it gears up toward its second spring scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to the practice field Wednesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide wore full pads for two hours inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. 

The session was the 10th of 14 spring practices for the Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. The scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

This story will be updated with a video from Wednesday's practice.

