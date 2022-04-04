Skip to main content

Scenes from Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 9

The Crimson Tide worked outside for two hours in full pads as it gears up toward its second spring scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to the practice field Monday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide wore full pads for two hours outside at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The session was the ninth of 14 spring practices for the Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. The scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice No. 9

040422_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_JH0745
040422_MFB_AndersonAa_Practice_JH0206
040422_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_JH0713
040422_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_JH1305
040422_MFB_BellSt_Practice_JH0667
040422_MFB_BallouDa_Practice_JH0819
040422_MFB_BellSt_SabanNi_Practice_JH0579
040422_MFB_BennettJo_Practice_JH1636
040422_MFB_BennettJo_Practice_JH0522
040422_MFB_BarnesAnJr_Practice_JH1292
040422_MFB_BoykinsJa_Practice_JH1040
040422_MFB_BrockermeyerTo_Practice_JH3843
040422_MFB_BurtonJe_Practice_JH0966
040422_MFB_BurroughsJa_Practice_JH1158
040422_MFB_BurtonJe_Practice_JH1069
040422_MFB_BraswellCh_Practice_JH1854
040422_MFB_CohenJa_Practice_JH0101
040422_MFB_BurtonJe_Practice_JH1070
040422_MFB_CrockettEl_Practice_JH1590
040422_MFB_Defense_Practice_JH0450
040422_MFB_FergusonTJ_Practice_JH0097
040422_MFB_GillespieRo_Practice_JH1668
040422_MFB_KeenanTiIII_Practice_JH4002
040422_MFB_EboigbeJu_Practice_JH4117
040422_MFB_LawsonDe_Practice_JH0334
040422_MFB_McKinstryKo_BranchBr_Practice_JH0427
040422_MFB_GoodwineMo_Practice_JH4144
040422_MFB_LawKe_Practice_JH1917
040422_MFB_MilroeJa_Practice_JH1145
040422_MFB_OatisJa_Practice_JH3914
040422_MFB_McKinstryKo_Practice_JH0953
040422_MFB_OatisJa_Practice_JH3928
040422_MFB_Offense_Practice_JH0199
040422_MFB_MoodyJa_Practice_JH0298
040422_MFB_RandolphKe_Practice_JH1336
040422_MFB_RoacahFr_Practice_JH29_1
040422_MFB_RobinsonTr_Practice_JH0565
040422_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH0673
040422_MFB_RobertsJa_Practice_JH0118
040422_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH1128
040422_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH1775
040422_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH1879
040422_MFB_WolfordEr_Practice_JH1357
040422_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH0151
040422_MFB_WilliamsKa_Practice_JH0352
040422_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH0218
040422_MFB_TooTooHe_Practice_JH1845
040422_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH4058
040422_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH0222

Kaylee Tow vs Georgia
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Series Finale No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia

By Katie Windham56 minutes ago
040122_MBA_EblinBr_TexasA&M_EP7544
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Series Win Over Texas A&M

By Clayton Connick4 hours ago
040222_MFB_GibbsJa_Practice_KG2572
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Alabama Football's First Scrimmage of 2022

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
Alex Salter after no-hitter
All Things Bama

Alex Salter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 7.53.10 AM
Recruiting

Alabama Still Leading for Five-Star Prospect Jayden Wayne

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Tight Ends

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover, August 3, 1981, John Hannah
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 4, 2022

By Clayton Connick18 hours ago
Jenna Johnson HR celebration against Georgia
All Things Bama

Jenna Johnson Home Run Sparks Sixth-Inning Comeback over Georgia

By Katie WindhamApr 3, 2022