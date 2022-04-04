Scenes from Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 9

The Crimson Tide worked outside for two hours in full pads as it gears up toward its second spring scrimmage.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to the practice field Monday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide wore full pads for two hours outside at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The session was the ninth of 14 spring practices for the Tide, leading up to the annual A-Day Game. The scrimmage, which is scheduled for April 16 at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant Denny-Stadium, is open to the public and will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

Photos and video courtesy of Alabama Athletics.