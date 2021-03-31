SEC Spring Meetings to be Virtual for Second Straight Year

Due to COVID-19, no in-person springs meetings will take place in Destin for a second straight year

For the second straight year, the Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings, which are normally in Destin, Fla., will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"The SEC Spring Meetings provide an opportunity to celebrate our achievements, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," Sankey said in a press release. "We have learned a lot in the last year including how to conduct effective meetings through technology. We believe a combination of smaller in-person meetings on varying dates and continuing use of virtual meeting technology is more appropriate given the current circumstances than a multi-day indoor conference room gathering."

The conference's Spring Meetings bring together university presidents and chancellors, faculty athletics representatives, student-athletes, athletics directors, senior woman administrators, communications directors, and head coaches in the sports of football, men's basketball and women's basketball to discuss current issues, policy and rule changes and overall strategy for the SEC as a whole.

Before 2020, the meetings had taken place every year since 1985 in the Sunshine State. It traditionally occurs during Memorial Day weekend in May.