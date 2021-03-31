All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

SEC Spring Meetings to be Virtual for Second Straight Year

Due to COVID-19, no in-person springs meetings will take place in Destin for a second straight year
Author:
Updated:
Original:

For the second straight year, the Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings, which are normally in Destin, Fla., will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the news on Wednesday morning. 

"The SEC Spring Meetings provide an opportunity to celebrate our achievements, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities," Sankey said in a press release. "We have learned a lot in the last year including how to conduct effective meetings through technology. We believe a combination of smaller in-person meetings on varying dates and continuing use of virtual meeting technology is more appropriate given the current circumstances than a multi-day indoor conference room gathering."

The conference's Spring Meetings bring together university presidents and chancellors, faculty athletics representatives, student-athletes, athletics directors, senior woman administrators, communications directors, and head coaches in the sports of football, men's basketball and women's basketball to discuss current issues, policy and rule changes and overall strategy for the SEC as a whole. 

Before 2020, the meetings had taken place every year since 1985 in the Sunshine State. It traditionally occurs during Memorial Day weekend in May.

ALABAMA-UCLA_BROWN_TTB79567
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: What's Next for Alabama Basketball?

Alabama SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Spring Meetings to be Virtual for Second Straight Year

031321_MBA_SmithDy_Stetson_AB0057
BamaCentral+

Crimson Corner: Despite Losing Streak, Alabama Baseball's Pitching Remains Solid

Crimson Tikes: Ain't on Amazon
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: One Size Does Not Fit All

032721_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_RS0449
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Focuses on Fundamentals and Leadership Ahead of First Spring Scrimmage

Wallace Wade on cover of Time: Oct. 25, 1937
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 31, 2021

030321_WSB__MSU_KG8461
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Remains Near Top of Polls as it Prepares to Face Yet Another Ranked Opponent

Nick Saban and Nate Oats meet at Alabama
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Proud of Alabama Basketball's Historic 2020-21 Season: "They Played Really Hard"