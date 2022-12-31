Sugar Bowl Edition of All Things CW: Alabama vs. Kansas State

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appeared in five parts this week, one each day week, as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepared to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

As Alabama heads to to New Orleans, there's one overriding story regarding the Crimson Tide, and it's the same one that's been dominating the headlines for the last 10-plus days.

Not only are quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., plus a few other players who hope to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, making the trip, but plan to play against Kansas State.

Ever since the initial reports came out, it's the top thing I've been asked when out-and-about in Tuscaloosa, and over the Christmas holiday weekend.

"Are they really going to play?"

It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

We aren't used to shows of team solidarity like this, at least not any more.

Crimson Tide fans also aren't used to missing the College Football Playoff, but they need to get over it this week.

It's time to give these players the sendoff they deserve, and along with Jordan Battle, Jahmyr Gibbs, Henry To'oTo'o ...

Both Young and Anderson have had stellar careers and could be top-five selections, maybe even top two if things fall right. Playing a final game almost certainly won't affect that draft status that unless they get hurt.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote last week: "I was talking to someone a few weeks ago about bowl opt-outs, and Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr.’s name came up. And this scout, who knows the program well, said this to me: 'He’ll play in the bowl game. You can mark it down.'"

NFL teams will love that.

"On Young, I had one exec tell me earlier in the season, 'He has everything you want, other than size.'"

But here's what we're talking about, what those picks are slated to make with their initial four-year deal (signing bonus in parenthesis):

$39.9 million ($26.2 million) $38,1 million ($24.9 million) $37.0 million ($24.1 million) $35.7 million ($22.1 million) $33.4 million ($21.5 million)

Nick Saban has hinted that Alabama has done what it could in terms of getting extra insurance on the players who are poised to enter the draft, but the memories of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both suffering torn ACLs on artificial turf at the end of last year remain fresh.

Meanwhile, what's Alabama playing for? Not much, at least tangibly. A trophy. Maybe a chance to move up a slot or two in the rankings. The Crimson Tide avoiding finishing with three losses for just the second time since 2008.

Pride.

On the other end of the scale is a chance to finish out. A final game with teammates and coaches. A ring, even if it's not the one they really wanted.

Minimizing the bad taste in their mouths.

"It’s kind of interesting that people opt out of playing for their team, and the way you create value for yourself is to play football," Saban said. "That is the best way you can create value for your future. And when you do that against good competition I think that creates value for your future.

"You know, I hear guys all the time say, ‘I’m going to get ready for the NFL.’ Well, what do you mean? Getting ready for the Combine? A lot of the things that you do at the Combine are not even relevant to what you do on the football field. So every time you have the opportunity to compete if you’re a great competitor — and I think these two guys are great competitors and that’s why they wanted to play — that they want to try to continue to create value for themselves, be good teammates, help their teammates play well in the game and that may sound old-fashioned in a lot of ways but I sort of respect that.”

Fans need to as well, and get behind the players and team this team this week.

Not making the College Football Playoff was last month's disappointment.

It's time to celebrate what these players have done, and for a couple of them what will surely be eventually remembered as hall of fame careers.

Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It

Every once in a while you might come across something on social media that really changes your perspective on things, and a post by Wayne Ingram did exactly that for many college football fans on Monday.

Ingram, who calls himself a "Maker of coach salary spreadsheets," and is "Smarter than your average bear" on Twitter, did a breakdown of what Alabama and Auburn paid their head football coach since Saban was hired in 2007.

We should note that he didn't include Mike Shula's buyout when he was fired in 2007, which worked out to a base payment of $3 million, plus his base salary of $200,000 a year for each of the five years remaining on his contract.

Nevertheless, Ingram's point was a head-turner, that if you factored in buyouts, Auburn has spent roughly $10 million more over the same time period, $122 million by the Tigers, compared to $111 by the Crimson Tide.

He then went back and broke it down by wins, with each costing Auburn approximately $1.34 million, compared to just $580,276 for Alabama.

First a disclaimer. Ingram's numbers are almost certainly a little off. Sometimes buyouts are somewhat offset by what the coach makes during his next job, and trying to pin down exactly what a school paid out can be tricky. Moreover, coaches have bonuses and other benefits that may not have been factored by wherever he got his numbers.

However, in terms of the big picture he makes a huge point.

When Tommy Tuberville stepped down at Auburn in 2008, he still was set to receive a $5.08 million buyout, and everyone knows that's accurate because it was even in his resignation letter.

"This letter will confirm our recent conversations about my status as Head Football Coach. After long consideration, I have decided to resign. I understand that, notwithstanding my resignation, the University will make a total payment of $5,083,334 as outlined in Section 21 of my contract. I also understand that the structure and timing of the payments may be modified by mutual agreement."

Athletic director Jay Jacobs wrote a one-word response: "Agreed."

Remember Auburn's JetGate scandal in 2003, when it leaked that the Tigers were set to spend $4 million to fire Tuberville and hire Bobby Petrino? It didn't happen, but still set the buyout market after becoming public knowledge.

Four years later, it also made critics of Saban's initial contract, when he became the first $4-million-a-year coach in college football, look kind of silly.

Subsequently, Gene Chizik reportedly had a $7.5 million dollar buyout from Auburn. And Gus Mazahn had a buyout of nearly $21.7 million despite never having a losing season with the Tigers.

Bryan Harsin, who was fired this season, had a buyout of approximately $15.8 million, roughly half of which had to be paid within 30 days.

If those numbers are close to being accurate, it means that Auburn has been on the hook for more than $50 million, paying people not to coach the Tigers (against Saban).

It's also in line with what Ingram had listed.

Auburn easily leads the Southeastern Conference as the buyout kings, although some others schools have had some eye-popping numbers as well.

Arkansas is the school that most point to as being buyout heavy before Sam Pittman brought some much-needed stability to the program. Houston Nutt had a $3.65 million buyout, but that was nowhere near what followed with Bret Bielema having a $12 million buyout, and Chad Morris $10 million.

The Razorbacks got some serious relief, though. Bielema ended up suing and getting just over $8 million, while Morris signed a guaranteed contract at Auburn that paid him just over $2 million that Arkansas suddenly didn't have to pay.

When LSU signed Brian Kelly to a 10-year deal with $100 million, it was on top of Ed Orgeron receiving a $17.1 million buyout. Les Miles initially had a $12.9 million buyout when he was fired, but he eventually negotiated a one-time payment of $1.5 million to negate the remaining $6.5 million on his deal so he could coach again at Kansas.

Tennessee's buyouts have included $6 million to Phillip Fulmer (he's also getting $37,500 per month through 2023 after stepping down as athletic director), $5 million to Derek Dooley, and $8.6 million to Butch Jones, who then subsequently worked at Alabama as an analyst for peanuts.

Jeremy Pruitt had a $12 million buyout, but was fired with cause, which is why Tennessee throwing him under the bus regarding NCAA penalties was so significant. Another former Saban assistant coach at LSU, Will Muschamp was set to be paid $15.3 million after being firing by South Carolina, but agreed to a lump sum payment of $12.9 million.

Kevin Sumlin had a $10.4 million buyout from Texas A&M, with the Aggies then signing Jimbo Fisher. The extension Fisher signed in 2021 was a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $95 million through 2031. The buyout during the looming offseason is for nearly $86 million.

Some of these coaches were paid more than once as well. For example, Muschamp also had a $6.3 million buyout from Florida. Nutt had a $5.5 million buyout from Ole Miss. Orgeron had a $1.35 million buyout from the same school.

We're left with two notions, the first that it puts a different perspective on the following list of SEC coaching changes during the Saban years at Alabama.

The second is that Saban's value to the Crimson Tide goes way beyond his latest extension, worth $93.6 million through the 2029 season.

SEC Coaching Changes During Saban Era (2007-23)

Arkansas: Houston Nutt (1998-2007), Reggie Herring (interim 2007), Bobby Petrino (2008-11), John L. Smith (2012), Bret Bielema (2013-17), Paul Rhoads (interim 2017), Chad Morris (2017-19), Barry Lunney Jr. (interim 2019), Sam Pittman (2020-current).

Auburn: Tommy Tuberville (1999-2008), Gene Chizik (2009-12), Gus Malzahn (2013-2020), Kevin Steele (interim 2020), Bryan Harsin (2021-22), Cadillac Williams (interim 2022), Hugh Freeze (2023).

Florida: Urban Meyer (2005-10), Will Muschamp (2011-14), D.J. Durkin (interim 2014), Jim McElwain (2015-17), Randy Shannon (interim 2017), Dan Mullen 2018-21), Billy Napier (2022).

Georgia: Mark Richt (2001-15), Kirby Smart (2016-current).

Kentucky: Rich Brooks (2003-09), Joker Phillips (2010-12), Mark Stoops (2013-current).

LSU: Les Miles (2005-16), Ed Orgeron (2016-21), Brian Kelly (2022).

Ole Miss: Ed Orgeron (2005-07), Houston Nutt (2008-11), Hugh Freeze (2012-16), Matt Luke (2017-19), Lane Kiffin (2020-current).

Mississippi State: Sylvester Croom (2004-08), Dan Mullen (2009-17), Greg Knox (interim 2017), Joe Moorehead (2017-19), Mike Leach (2020-22), Zach Arnett (2022-23).

Missouri: Gary Pinkel (2001-15), Barry Odom (2016-19), Eliah Drinkwitz (2020-current).

South Carolina: Steve Spurrier (2005-15), Shawn Elliott (interim 2015), Will Muschamp (2016-2020), Mike Bobo (interim 2020), Shane Beamer (2021-current).

Tennessee: Phillip Fulmer (1992-2008), Lane Kiffin (2009), Derek Dooley (2010-12), Jim Chaney (interim 2012), Butch Jones (2013-17), Brady Hoke (2017), Jeremy Pruitt (2018-20), Josh Heupel (2021-current).

Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin (2012-17), Jeff Banks (interim 2017), Jimbo Fisher (2018-current).

Vanderbilt: Bobby Johnson (2002-09), Robbie Caldwell (2010), James Franklin (2011-13), Derek Mason (2014-2020), Todd Fitch (interim 2020), Clark Lea (2021-current).

Why the Key for Alabama's Offense in Sugar Bowl Could be a New Starter

When it comes to the 2022 Crimson Tide, the offensive line hasn't gotten enough praise.

During its first year under Eric Wolford, the two baseline stats that everyone uses to gauge improvement both showed a sharp contrast.

Alabama is averaging 5.6 rushing yards per carry, and 197.4 per game this season after averaging 4.1 and 150.0 a year ago. Granted, some of that has been aided by the 265 rushing yard Jalen Milroe was credited with when behind center, but it's sill impressive nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has yielded just 20 sacks, or 1.67 per game. That negative stat has been nearly cut in half from 2021, when Young won the Heisman Trophy (41 and 2.7, respectively).

The numbers are even more telling when considering that Alabama had only one offensive lineman named All-SEC, right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr., who is considered the best technician of the group.

"Really up‑front, they're phenomenal," Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. "I think they're strong. They're athletic. They move well. They work well. They're cohesive.

"I think that's kind of the gel that gets this thing all going. And then when you couple that will with playmakers all around those guys, I think it makes them a real dangerous crew to stop."

Klanderman knows this is the key matchup to the Sugar Bowl, and it's easy to see why. Alabama's right tackle, JC Latham is 6-6, 326 pounds. His depth chart has just one 300-plus pound player, Jaylen Pickle (6-5 310), and he's listed behind Kansas State's best pass rusher.

It's more than a problem for the Wildcats, and not just because the Crimson Tide has a strong stable of running backs.

Alabama is tied for fourth in the FBS by averaging 40.8 points per game. The Crimson Tide offense has scored 30 or more points in 59 of its last 68 games, including a FBS record 34 consecutive games

Kansas State has held all of its opponents below their average this season, which is also impressive. For example, No. 3 TCU averaged 41.3 points per game and the Wildcats limited the Horned Frogs to 28 points in the Big 12 Championship Game.

But then you remember that the Wildcats play in the offensive-heavy Big 12. They're 54th nationally in total defense, but tied for 19th in scoring defense, which has a lot to do with hour Kansas State won the conference title.

It's a group that plays with a lot of heart and determination.

The statistic I'm circling, though, if I'm Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, is 64th in rushing defense.

Kansas State plays a 3-3-5 scheme in which the nose guard weighs 297 pounds, and the ends are listed as being 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and 6-5, 240. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Brendan Mott are both really good, especially as pass rushers, and have combined for 18 tackles for a loss, and 14.5 sacks.

The Wildcats are saying that this matchup is a lot like facing Texas, which is fine and all except the Longhorns won that game, 34-27. Bijan Robinson was featured a lot in the first half and finished with 30 carries for 209 rushing yards.

"I'd say they're comparable to Alabama as their O-line because Texas O-line is phenomenal. " Anudike-Uzomah said. "Don't get me wrong. Their O-line is phenomenal. That basically prepared us against Alabama. The Texas O-line, it's not -- we've been through that competition before, so it's nothing new that we haven't seen, really."

Maybe. Maybe not.

Here's the other thing that no one will mention going in, this isn't just an Alabama team that has a obvious size advantage up front, but a rested Crimson Tide offensive line. SEC football is more physical week-in, week-out, which often goes out the window in a one-game setting, except in this case the offensive line isn't beat down.

Kansas State faced Texas at home on Nov. 5. The Longhorns, which lost to Alabama on Week 2, were coming off a bye.

The Crimson Tide will miss left guard Javion Cohen, who has transferred to Miami, but in his place will be the player he shared time with and will be making his first start. Freshman Tyler Booker is 6-5, 332 pounds, and plays with a mean streak a mile wide,

That makes him the player to watch in this game.

In Memoriam, Remembering Those We Lost in 2022

Before we move on to the joy and celebration that corresponds with New Year's Day, it's important to take a moment to remember and reflect on some of those who won't be moving on with us.

Among those the sports world lost this past year include NBA giant Bill Russell, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, college football coach Mike Leach and NFL player and coach Dan Reaves.

Among those who once graced the University of Alabama playing fields include former running back Santonio Beard, who died at the age of 44, and former All-American defensive lineman Robert Stewart. He was 55,

“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” Bill Curry wrote on Stewart's obituary webpage. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”

Alabama basketball manager Charlie Wilson died from a fall during a seizure. He was 20.

Some others of note included Marion Barber, Nick Bollettieri, Mike Bossy, Tom Browning, Ken Burrough, Gino Cappelletti, Tommy Davis, Len Dawson, Dale Douglass, Jeremy Giambi, Clark Gillies, Franco Harris, Ronnie Hillman, Lionel "Little Train" James, Guy Lafleur, Daryle Lamonica, Bob Lanier, Don Maynard, Hugh McElhenny, Don Perkins, Gaylord Perry, Jean Potvin, Mike Pratt, Ray Scott, Earnie Shavers, Paul Silas, Tony Siragusa, Dwight Smith, Bruce Sutter, Jim Sweeney, Charley Taylor, Tom Weiskopf, Kathy Whitworth, Gerald Williams, Maury Wills, Rayfield Wright and Ernie Zampese.

Among sports journalists, Sports writer Roger Angell, journalist John Clayton, sports personality Hank Goldberg, sportscaster Fred Hickman, and former Sports Illustrated writer and journalist Grant Wahl.

Here's the annual remembrance list from the National Football Foundation, which was used for the "In Memoriam" video played during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, honoring those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022.

Bill Archie

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Norfolk State University

Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022

Jimmy Asato

Head Football Coach

University of Hawai'i

July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022

* Bob Babich

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Miami University (OH)

May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022

* Frank Beckmann

2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award

Voice of the Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022

Jerry Berndt

Head Football Coach

DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple

May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022

* Marlin Briscoe

2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Nebraska Omaha

Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022

* Ross Browner

1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Notre Dame

March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022

* Dave Butz

2014 Hall of Fame Inductee

Purdue University

June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022

Leland Byrd

Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan

Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference

April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022

Bill Cain

Athletics Director

East Carolina University

Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022

* Frank Cignetti Sr.

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

West Virginia, Indiana (PA)

Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022

* Jake Crouthamel

1999 NFF Toner Award

Athletics Director – Syracuse University

Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College

June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022

Bill Dando

Head Football Coach

John Carroll (OH), Buffalo

April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022

* Vince Dooley

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

2004 NFF Toner Award

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

University of Georgia

Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022

Bill Draddy

NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President

Michigan State University

May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022

Robert Epling

NFF Board Member

Orange Bowl Committee Past President

Former Furman University Football Player

Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022

Lawrence Fan

Athletics Administrator

San José State University

Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022

Bill Fulcher

Head Football Coach

Tampa, Georgia Tech

Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022

Gary Gaines

Head Football Coach

Abilene Christian University

May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022

Ray Greene

Head Football Coach

North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M

Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022

Tim Griffin

San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer

FWAA Past President

University of Memphis

July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022

* Ray Guy

2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern Mississippi

Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022

* John Hadl

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Kansas

Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022

Charles Harris

Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA)

Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022

Jim Hilyer

Head Football Coach

University of Alabama at Birmingham

July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022

* Ernie Hoidal

2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF Southern Idaho Chapter

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman

University of San Francisco

Aug. 26, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2022

* Paul Hoolahan

2018 NFF Legacy Award

Sugar Bowl CEO

Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University

University of North Carolina

c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022

* Walt Hunt

2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF King County/Seattle Chapter

University of Washington

June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022

Arnold Jeter

Head Football Coach

Delaware State, New Jersey City University

Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022

Dr. Vannette W. Johnson

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022

* Shelby Jordan

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022

Larry Lacewell

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Arkansas State University

Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022

Mike Leach

Head Football Coach

Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State

March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022

* Jim Lynch

1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

University of Notre Dame

Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022

John Madden

Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster

Cal Poly

April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021

* Hugh McElhenny

1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Washington

Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022

Gary Moeller

Head Football Coach

Illinois, Michigan

Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022

Guy Morriss

Head Football Coach

Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce

May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022

* Darrell Mudra

2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa

Athletics Director – North Dakota State

Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022

* Robert Mulcahy III

NFF Board Member

2010 NFF Toner Award

Athletics Director – Rutgers University

May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022

* Thomas Murphy

1994 NFF Gold Medal

Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.

Cornell University

May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022

Walt Nadzak

Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut

Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel

July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022

Stan Parrish

Head Football Coach

Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan

Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022

* Marvin Powell

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern California

Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022

Bo Reardon

NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President

Springfield College (MA)

May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022

* Rick Redman

1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Washington

March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022

Tom Reed

Head Football Coach

Miami (OH), North Carolina State

Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022

Greg Robinson

Head Football Coach

Syracuse University

Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022

Vin Scully

Legendary Broadcaster

Fordham University

Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022

Chuck Stobart

Head Football Coach

Toledo, Utah, Memphis

Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022

John T. Stuart III

Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman

University of Texas

Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022

* Charley Trippi

1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Georgia

Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022

Roger Valdiserri

Athletics Administrator

University of Notre Dame

May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022

* Joe Yukica

Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth

1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter

May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022

Devin Chandler (2002-2022)

Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022)

D'Sean Perry (2000-2022)

University of Virginia Football Players

* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient

The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl

The story of the Sugar Bowl for the Alabama became the equivalent of a snipe hunt.

For those of you who don't know, or was never part of one as a practical joke, a snipe hunt is a search or quest for an imaginary creature.

All this week in New Orleans everyone's been asked different versions of the same question, what happened to this team? Why is it playing in the Sugar Bowl instead of the College Football Playoff.

No one seemed to have much of an answer, but then Nick Saban said the following on his radio show Thursday night while talking about how enjoyable the bowl practices have been.

"The playoff teams are always ready to roll," he said. "But all the blinking lights are gone. You know what I mean by blinking lights? You know when you look at a Christmas tree and one light’s blinking and that’s all you look a is the blinking light? You don’t see the beauty of all the rest of it."

Some took that as to offering an excuse. They shouldn't.

Ever since this team took two losses, there was an immediate shift among fans as to who should be blamed. The coordinators were at the top of the list, and both Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding were asked about not meeting expectations this week.

O'Brien helped guide Young to the Heisman Trophy last year but now can't coach? Please.

Yet the snipe hunt has continued, and now we're down to the backup players, because most of the transfer departures who are not in New Orleans this week were reserves.

Consequently, Saban's back to talking about energy vampires, people who bring others down with their lack of effort and attitude.

"I don’t think it’s necessarily something you can sense throughout the year," Ekiyor said. "I think it’s kind of towards the end, maybe, that guys got a little checked out at the end of the season and we just knew that 'Oh he might be leaving.'

"It wasn’t really expressed amongst the team and there wasn’t really anything said in the locker room. Guys still showed up to practice and everything and didn’t really complain much, but towards the end of the season we all understood that they made a decision that was best for themselves and we wish them the best wherever they go."

That's the correct attitude: Thanks for what you did and good luck in the future.

But it's folly to think that Alabama lost two games, both on the final play and one in overtime, in two brutal venues because of the players who have already left.

First off, it's not accurate.

Second, it's incredibly disrespectful to the opposing teams, which were both more desperate to win those games than Alabama. They were also pretty good, have good coaches, and took advantage of the situation.

This is the Southeastern Conference. It's not supposed to be easy.

Third, it implies that the players didn't care. Of course they did.

Anderson disclosed that he cried after both losses, especially after the LSU game, because he knew what it meant.

Anyone can sit and play the 'What if' game. What if Young didn't get hurt? What if a certain position group had been a little better. What if those games where played somewhere else? What if a play had gone differently ...

It doesn't do any good.

You run a race and if don't win there's no going back. That's the nature of sports, and dealing with adversity is part of it.

But the Crimson Tide still didn't pack it in. Although the odds were clearly stacked against Alabama, it clawed back to a No. 5 ranking, and came oh-so-close to still making the College Football Playoff.

That's something this team, and everyone on it including the ones who already transferred, should take pride in, especially if the Crimson Tide plays well against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

If so, it'll hopefully end all the second-guessing and put those losses in the rear-view mirror. Otherwise, it could be a long offseason.

"We loved all the guys that were here but, you know, as a team they’re not here anymore so the guys that are in the room know they had to step up," wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks said. "We all had to step up. Really nothing had to change. Everybody still plays their role and everybody has to do their job."

Jalen Hurts is built differently

This week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni took exception to the repeated questions he took about former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts and his separated shoulder.

His initial response was: "I'll never put a timetable on him. He has a sprained shoulder, and I don’t put anything past [QB] Jalen Hurts as far as his mental and physical toughness. There’s a chance he could play this week.”

The Philadelphia media, though, kept pressing the issue. It got to the point that the coach used the "he's a professional athlete" answer to the extreme.

The thing is, what he said is also true. Check it out:

Tide-Bits

• Mark Ingram II will be the sideline reporter on the Alabama radio broadcast of the Sugar Bowl.

• Former Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes, a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and the SEC Defender of the Year, was listed among Five Prospects to Know for the 2023 NWSL Draft. Also in the four-round draft on Jan. 12 in Philadelphia is goaltender McKinley Crone and forward/midfielders Riley Mattingly Parker, Ashlynn Serepca and Riley Tanner.

• According to Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, O'Brien returning to the New England Patriots remains a strong possibility (and in his opinion should happen), but other teams including the Texans and Raiders might be a possibility if they make a move. Tom E. Curran of Yahoo Sports also told WEEI that a source close to the organization has told him the Patriots remain the team to watch.

“Folks who are knowledgeable in this that I reached out to in the last couple of days who would have insight, I said, ‘Would Bill [Belichick] want Bill O’Brien?’ Because that question has really not been asked. There’s a perception that, ‘Hey, it’s a done deal. Of course Bill would want him back.’ But I asked and the individual said, ‘Absolutely.’

“And they said, ‘I’m surprised if it’s not in the works or a done deal already.’ So, to me, all the conversations that we’ve had about Bill O’Brien in the media and in the fanbase, behind the scenes there’s an expectation from people who know more than us and know the relationships better that, yeah, that’s probably going to happen.”

• There's growing sentiment that Young and Anderson could go 1-2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, but obviously a lot of that will be determined by which teams are selecting first and second. The latest mock draft by Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has it that way, though, with Young going first to the Texans and Anderson landing with the Bears.

He wrote: "After trading away Khalil Mack before the season and Robert Quinn during it, no team has recorded fewer sacks through Week 16 than the Bears (18). There is little that Anderson can’t do, as he uses his strength, length and explosiveness to disrupt opposing offenses against both the pass and run.

He also had Brian Branch going 30th to the Bills, which would probably be a great fit for the defensive back.

See Also:

Nick Saban Calls This Week's Sugar Bowl Prep 'Most Enjoyable Bowl Practice' He's Had

How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State

For Both Alabama and Kansas State, Reputation is on the Line in the Sugar Bowl