It’s not a done deal that Derek Carr will return as the Raiders’ QB in 2023. Plus, answering your questions on Sean Payton, Bill O’Brien and the Wilsons in this week’s mailbag.

Lots and lots of mail. Let’s dive into it …

From Michael Colitti (@ColittiMichael): What do you make of the Derek Carr situation in LV? Who are potential replacements if he leaves next year?

From John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): How can the Raiders trade Derek Carr if his money vests after the Super Bowl? When can they start talking to teams before letting it vest?

Michael, what I make of it is the Raiders have a major decision to make three days after the Super Bowl (Feb. 15, if you’re setting your calendar alerts) on their quarterback. If Carr is on the roster on that date, his entire $32.9 million base salary for 2023, and $7.5 million of his base salary for ’24 will vest as fully guaranteed. And you won’t let that money vest unless you feel sure that Carr will be your starter eight months later.

… Unless, as John points out, you negotiate a trade first, which would be complicated. Yes, the Raiders could work out a trade well ahead of the beginning of the league year in March—like the Lions did with Matthew Stafford (January 2021) and the Eagles did with Carson Wentz (February ’21) two offseasons ago. But they’d have to have a trusting relationship with the other team involved to ensure that it wouldn’t pull out of a deal and that Carr is on board with the idea.

Garoppolo and Brady were teammates with the Patriots. Now one of them could join their former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, with the Raiders in 2023. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

And if Carr is traded or released? The two obvious options for the Raiders would be Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady. The former could essentially take Carr’s place as a sort of long-term bridge quarterback (I’ve used the Alex Smith–in–Kansas City example before, and Kirk Cousins under Kevin O’Connell is another). The latter would be one heck of a leap of faith in the state of a roster that didn’t perform as well as team brass thought it would this year.

That said, the idea that Garoppolo or Brady could land in Vegas is very much on my radar.

From JT Barczak (@jtbarczak): If the Bears leapfrog the Texans for the 1st pick or stay within the top 3 picks, is there a QB (s) teams will trade up for? Is the gap between Anderson/Carter and other defenders too great for the Bears to pass one of them up if trading down too far?

JT, this is an excellent question—especially for a team such as Chicago, which has a quarterback and, thus, flexibility to treat the pick as a valuable piece of capital. And we can start with the fact that either Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia DT Jalen Carter would be a fantastic building block on defense. From a makeup standpoint, Anderson would be the safer pick, while Carter would have the higher ceiling, but both are universally highly regarded as worthy of top-five consideration.

Without having the benefit of everything that’s to come, I’d guess most teams will start this process with those two, then a gap, then everyone else.

That said, things can change, and sometimes prospects don’t pan out, and the Bears have a lot of holes to fill. So if they could turn the No. 1 pick into a haul and wind up with a left tackle (Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr.) or a lesser defensive piece (Texas Tech LB Tyree Wilson or Clemson DT Bryan Bresee), that’d be a pretty solid result.

Which brings us to the operative question here, and that’s whether the pick would be marketable. To me, getting real value for the selection would require a quarterback getting hot and separating himself through the draft process, whether it’s Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Then, you’d need a quarterback-needy team picking second, compelling another team to move (the Texans would give Chicago that).

That’s one reason why I’m really looking forward to this stuff this year. There’s so much for teams to figure out on quarterbacks, and a perceived drop-off after Carter and Anderson, and all of it should make for some pretty intriguing story lines the next four months.

From Donald Rickert (@donaldrickert): Is all of the criticism of Joe Lombardi warranted, especially considering the extenuating circumstances vis-a-vis injuries and poor o-line play?

Donald, on one hand, I know how NFL people, and Chargers people in particular, feel about Justin Herbert. When I did my annual poll of coaches and scouts in September asking who the top five quarterbacks would be at the end of the year, Herbert finished fourth, and was on the ballot, in the top five, for 52 of 76 voters. That’s the NFL telling you it believes that Herbert’s not just good, but elite.

The Chargers were fourth in total offense and fifth in scoring last year. This year, with left tackle Rashawn Slater down, and wide receiver Keenan Allen having missed a good chunk of the season, they’re 11th and 13th in those categories. And that’s fine, of course. But is it what you should be getting with Herbert—who has really good talent around him—even with the Slater and Allen injuries factored in?

It’s a fair question to ask, particularly because there haven’t been a lot of stretches over the past two years when you’d watch the Chargers and see them as that difficult to defend.

Remember, Brandon Staley first wanted to bring then Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with him to run the Chargers’ offense. Staley saw what that scheme could do working with Sean McVay in his year with the Rams. So would it makes sense to try and poach, say, Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson or Bobby Slowik from San Francisco, or see whether you could use play-calling to lure Wes Phillips from Minnesota? If it were me, I’d consider those ideas against keeping Lombardi.

A team interested in hiring Payton would have to trade multiple draft picks for the former Saints' coach. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

From Big Smitty (@darbywisdom): What’s your guess on compensation New Orleans might receive for Sean Payton?

Big Smitty, we’ve got a little history for you here:

• The Patriots traded Bill Parcells to the Jets in 1997 for ’97 third- and fourth-round picks, a ’98 second-rounder and a ’99 first-rounder, plus a $300,000 donation to a team charity.

• The Packers traded Mike Holmgren to the Seahawks in 1999 for a ’99 second-rounder.

• The Jets traded Bill Belichick to the Patriots in 2000 for that year’s first-round pick, and fourth- and seventh-round picks in ’01, with an ’01 fifth-rounder and ’02 seventh-rounder going back to New England with Belichick.

• The Raiders traded Jon Gruden to the Buccaneers in 2002 for first-round picks in ’02 and ’03, second-round picks in ’02 and ’04, and $8 million in cash.

• The Jets traded Herm Edwards to the Chiefs in 2006 for a ’06 fourth-round pick.

This, of course, can help you draw two conclusions. One, it’s been a long time since there’s been a trade for a coach. And, second, compensation is all over the map—and is dictated by the circumstances (desirability of the coach, time left on the contract, state of the team trading the coach, relationship between the teams trading, etc.). Which makes it tough to come up with the bones of a trade for someone like Payton.

Is he desirable? Yes. Was there time left on the last deal he signed? Yes, five years. And as for the team trading the coach, right now, it looks like they’re at the end of a run with a really good core of players, with some of those guys (Terron Armstead, Marcus Williams, Drew Brees) already having left. That leaves the relationship between the Saints and whoever wants Payton to dictate the rest. But I’d think GM Mickey Loomis wouldn’t want to look like he’s giving Payton away.

Maybe to the point where … he’d try to hire him again? We’ll see.

From Pete Crespo (@Petedelaware1): Hey Albert, Wilks has the @Panthers playing very competitive ball with limited production from the QB spot. Does he have a real chance to keep this job? Do you see them address the QB in FA since they are a team that can win now, or grab a new franchise QB in the draft?

Pete, I’m starting to think Wilks has a very legitimate chance to keep the Panthers’ job, build a staff of his own and get a real shot this time at being an NFL head coach. Owner David Tepper is well aware of the job that Wilks has done in uniting the locker room and building a real identity for the team—Carolina’s run game has emerged as one of the NFL’s best over the past two months, and did it after Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers. And the defense was already really good.

The other thing here is the Panthers—when they fired Matt Rhule—resisted the urge to deal off veterans ahead of the trade deadline. They believed the coaching job there could be sold as one that, with core guys such as DE Brian Burns, CB Jaycee Horn, DT Derrick Brown, WR D.J. Moore and OT Ickey Ekwonu on hand, really is just a quarterback away.

So if you feel that way, and you see what Wilks is doing, having won three of four and four of seven, wouldn't it make sense to keep him? I personally think it would, and I’m starting to think Tepper is seriously considering it, too. I think with some tweaks—one could be bringing someone such as Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson aboard to help run the offense—Wilks could really have the Panthers hitting the ground running in 2023.

From Mr.BRegman (@bsr5973): Assess percentage of Patricia returning. And candidates beyond O’Brien?

B-Reg, I think Matt Patricia will be back on the Patriots’ staff in 2023, and the question will be in what capacity. I’d guess it’s less than 50-50 that he’s calling offensive plays. I think the Krafts will have who calls plays at the top of their list of things to discuss after the season with Belichick. So, yeah, it’s going to be addressed.

Bill O’Brien is definitely a consideration as offensive coordinator for all the obvious reasons—his experience calling plays, his background in the Patriots’ offense, his diversity of experience now and so on and so forth. I can also say that Alabama is at the very least exploring its options on replacing O’Brien as its OC, with O’Brien having a desire to get back to the NFL. The next question, then, would be his options.