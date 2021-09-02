The All-Time Associated Press Poll Has a New No. 1

When Nick Saban took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide was fifth on the All-Time AP Top 25 list. Six national titles later it's challenging for the top spot.

There's a new No. 1 in college football.

Not for this year, at least not yet. We're talking all-time, or least during the poll era.

For years, Alabama has been chasing and challenging Oklahoma and Ohio State for the overall top spot in the All-Time Associated Press Poll, which takes every final ranking, and compiles a Top 25 based on where teams finished each year — similar to how each weekly poll is conducted.

It took a long time, and six national championships under Nick Saban, but the Crimson Tide is finally reached No. 1 all-time, albeit barely.

The status was on the line when Alabama and Ohio State met in Miami Gardens, Florida, and the Crimson Tide pulled out a 52-24 victory. The win and corresponding top ranking put it over Oklahoma by a half-point.

It's the first time Alabama has been atop the all-time rankings.

The All-Time Associated Press Poll was originally compiled and organized by Charles Woodroof, former SEC assistant director of media relations, and was a regular part of the annual SEC football media guide.

Specifically, a first-place vote is worth 25 points, second 24 points, and all the way down to one point for No. 25, although the majority of years there were fewer than 25 teams listed.

From 1936 to 1961 the wire service ranked 20 teams. From 1962 to 1967 only 10. It went back to 20 from 1968 to 1988 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989. Consequently, the all-time poll is weighted a bit toward the most recent results.

After 85 years of the poll, it takes a lot for a team to make a significant move, especially near the top where the point totals really add up.

Sustained success is the key, and the hardest thing to achieve at this level.

Rank Team Points Top 20 Top 10 Top 5 1st 2nd 1 Alabama 955 58 46 28 13 4 2 Oklahoma 954.5 58 44 33 6 4 3 Ohio State 951 59 40 29 5 8 4 Notre Dame 839.5 56 38 25 8 5 5 Michigan 821 59 38 15 2 2 6 USC 677 52 28 19 5 5 7 Texas 651 44 27 10 3 2 8 Nebraska 638 43 30 13 4 2 9 Penn State 584 43 27 14 2 3 10 LSU 573 42 23 10 3 3 11 Tennessee 560 40 23 13 2 4 12 Georgia 541 36 24 12 1 13 Florida State 533.5 30 19 17 3 2 14 Florida 501 31 19 11 3 15 Auburn 479 36 19 9 2 2 16 Miami (Fla.) 470 30 15 10 5 4 17 Clemson 420 30 14 8 3 3 18 Michigan State 389.5 27 17 9 1 4 19 UCLA 378 32 17 9 0 1 20 Texas A&M 331.5 27 13 4 1 0 21 Arkansas 328 28 14 4 0 1 (tie) Wisconsin 328 22 14 3 0 1 23 Washington 306 23 11 6 0 2 24 Iowa 298 24 14 5 0 25 Ole Miss 282.5 23 12 4 0 2

Alabama was a solid fifth at the time of Saban's arrival, and trending downward. Over the previous decade it had just finished ranked just three times while going through numerous coaches including Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Price (who didn't coach a game with the Crimson Tide) and Mike Shula.

Moreover, it was roughly 100 total points behind the leading team at that point, Michigan (which during that same time period managed to switch places with Alabama).

That's the equivalent of winning four straight national titles while the other team is completely shut out of the top 25.

However, the Crimson Tide won the crown in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

It as been ranked No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008, including 2021 as Alabama is the preseason No. 1 team.

The Crimson Tide has appeared in the poll a record 214 consecutive times, which has blown away the program's previous best streak of 71 under Gene Stallings in the mid-1990s.

Alabama also has the most AP national titles with 13, while Notre Dame is second with eight.

Meanwhile, here are all the other programs that have been ranked over the years, with how many national titles they would have to win (i.e. 25 points) to crack the all-time Top 25.

Needs 1 National Title to Reach Top 25

26] TCU 271 (points)

27] Oregon 264

28] Georgia Tech 262.5

Needs 2 National Titles to Reach Top 25

29] Stanford 257

Needs 3 National Titles to Reach Top 25

30] Colorado 227

31] Pittsburgh 218

32] Virginia Tech 212

Needs 4 National Title to Reach Top 25

33] Minnesota 191 17 10 5 4 0

34] Missouri 190.5 17 8 3 0 0

35] Arizona State 186.5 16 7 3 0 1

Needs 5 National Title to Reach Top 25

36] Army 181

37] Kansas State 176

38] North Carolina 174

39] Maryland 167.5

40] Navy 165.5

41] California 163

(tie) West Virginia 163

43] Syracuse 161.5 13

44] Oklahoma State 161

45] Brigham Young 158

The Next 25 After That ...

46] Boise State 156

47] Baylor 152.5

48] Houston 150.5

49] Northwestern 141

50] Illinois 137

51] Purdue 135.5

52] Duke 133

53] Utah 122

54] Boston College 119.5

55] Washington State 114

56] SMU 113

57] South Carolina 103

58] Louisville 101

59] Oregon State 95

60] Mississippi State 86.5

61] Texas Tech 84

62] Kansas 76

63] N.C. State 73

64] Kentucky 70

65] Rice 66

66] Cincinnati 62

67] Pennsylvania 60

(tie) Air Force 59

69] Arizona 58

(tie) Central Florida 58

(tie) Fordham 58