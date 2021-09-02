September 2, 2021
The All-Time Associated Press Poll Has a New No. 1

When Nick Saban took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide was fifth on the All-Time AP Top 25 list. Six national titles later it's challenging for the top spot.
There's a new No. 1 in college football. 

Not for this year, at least not yet. We're talking all-time, or least during the poll era. 

For years, Alabama has been chasing and challenging Oklahoma and Ohio State for the overall top spot in the All-Time Associated Press Poll, which takes every final ranking, and compiles a Top 25 based on where teams finished each year — similar to how each weekly poll is conducted.

It took a long time, and six national championships under Nick Saban, but the Crimson Tide is finally reached No. 1 all-time, albeit barely.

The status was on the line when Alabama and Ohio State met in Miami Gardens, Florida, and the Crimson Tide pulled out a 52-24 victory. The win and corresponding top ranking put it over Oklahoma by a half-point. 

It's the first time Alabama has been atop the all-time rankings. 

The All-Time Associated Press Poll was originally compiled and organized by Charles Woodroof, former SEC assistant director of media relations, and was a regular part of the annual SEC football media guide. 

Specifically, a first-place vote is worth 25 points, second 24 points, and all the way down to one point for No. 25, although the majority of years there were fewer than 25 teams listed.

From 1936 to 1961 the wire service ranked 20 teams. From 1962 to 1967 only 10. It went back to 20 from 1968 to 1988 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989. Consequently, the all-time poll is weighted a bit toward the most recent results.

After 85 years of the poll, it takes a lot for a team to make a significant move, especially near the top where the point totals really add up.

Sustained success is the key, and the hardest thing to achieve at this level.

All-Time AP Top 25

RankTeam&nbsp;PointsTop 20&nbsp;Top 10Top 51st2nd

1

Alabama 

955

58

46

28

13

4

2

Oklahoma 

954.5

58

44

33

6

4

3

Ohio State

951

59

40

29

5

8

4

Notre Dame

839.5

56

38

25

8

5

5

Michigan 

821

59

38

15

2

2

6

USC

677

52

28

19

5

5

7

Texas

651

44

27

10

3

2

8

Nebraska 

638

43

30

13

4

2

9

Penn State 

584

43

27

14

2

3

10

LSU

573

42

23

10

3

3

11

Tennessee

560

40

23

13

2

4

12

Georgia

541

36

24

12

1

13

Florida State

533.5

30

19

17

3

2

14

Florida

501

31

19

11

3

15

Auburn

479

36

19

9

2

2

16

Miami (Fla.)

470

30

15

10

5

4

17

Clemson

420

30

14

8

3

3

18

Michigan State

389.5

27

17

9

1

4

19

UCLA

378

32

17

9

0

1

20 

Texas A&M

331.5

27

13

4

1

0

21

Arkansas

328

28

14

4

0

1

(tie) 

Wisconsin

328

22

14

3

0

1

23

Washington

306

23

11

6

0

2

24

Iowa

298

24

14

5

0

25

Ole Miss

282.5

23

12

4

0

2

Alabama was a solid fifth at the time of Saban's arrival, and trending downward. Over the previous decade it had just finished ranked just three times while going through numerous coaches including Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Price (who didn't coach a game with the Crimson Tide) and Mike Shula.

Moreover, it was roughly 100 total points behind the leading team at that point, Michigan (which during that same time period managed to switch places with Alabama).

That's the equivalent of winning four straight national titles while the other team is completely shut out of the top 25.

However, the Crimson Tide won the crown in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

It as been ranked No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008, including 2021 as Alabama is the preseason No. 1 team.

The Crimson Tide has appeared in the poll a record 214 consecutive times, which has blown away the program's previous best streak of 71 under Gene Stallings in the mid-1990s.

Alabama also has the most AP national titles with 13, while Notre Dame is second with eight. 

Meanwhile, here are all the other programs that have been ranked over the years, with how many national titles they would have to win (i.e. 25 points) to crack the all-time Top 25.

Needs 1 National Title to Reach Top 25 

26] TCU 271 (points) 

27] Oregon 264 

28] Georgia Tech 262.5 

Needs 2 National Titles to Reach Top 25 

29] Stanford 257

Needs 3 National Titles to Reach Top 25 

30] Colorado 227

31] Pittsburgh 218

32] Virginia Tech 212

Needs 4 National Title to Reach Top 25 

33] Minnesota 191 17 10 5 4 0

34] Missouri 190.5 17 8 3 0 0

35] Arizona State 186.5 16 7 3 0 1

Needs 5 National Title to Reach Top 25 

36] Army 181 

37] Kansas State 176 

38] North Carolina 174

39] Maryland 167.5 

40] Navy 165.5 

41] California 163 

(tie) West Virginia 163 

43] Syracuse 161.5 13 

44] Oklahoma State 161

45] Brigham Young 158 

The Next 25 After That ... 

46] Boise State 156 

47] Baylor 152.5

48] Houston 150.5

49] Northwestern 141

50] Illinois 137 

51] Purdue 135.5 

52] Duke 133 

53] Utah 122

54] Boston College 119.5

55] Washington State 114

56] SMU 113 

57] South Carolina 103 

58] Louisville 101 

59] Oregon State 95 

60] Mississippi State 86.5 

61] Texas Tech 84 

62] Kansas 76 

63] N.C. State 73 

64] Kentucky 70 

65] Rice 66 

66] Cincinnati 62

67] Pennsylvania 60 

(tie) Air Force 59 

69] Arizona 58 

(tie) Central Florida 58 

(tie) Fordham 58 

