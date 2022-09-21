The Extra Point: Alabama's Biggest SEC West Threat After Week 3

Time really flies, doesn't it?

After waiting seemingly forever for the 2022 college football season to arrive, 25 percent of the regular season games have already come and gone. With a few games under everyone's belts and the SEC schedule on the horizon, it's time to start looking at who Alabama's biggest challengers could be for the SEC West crown.

Two teams sit at the top of the SEC West at the moment, both holding 1-0 records. Those two teams are LSU and Arkansas.

Arkansas for many looks like one of the major players in the conference with impressive wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina in the first new weeks of the season.

LSU suffered a rough loss to Florida State in Week 1, but rebounded with a strong showing against current SEC West last-place Mississippi State.

Ole Miss looks like it could be a challenging out as well, after beating Georgia Tech last weekend by a whopping 42-0 final score. The Rebels have speed everywhere on the field and Lane Kiffin has given Saban fits in the past.

Preseason No. 2 in the SEC West Texas A&M suffered the massive upset to Appalachain State in Week 2, but bounced back last weekend with a solid win over a top-15 Miami team at home. The loss looks bad, but the Aggies have talent and the world is still waiting for the meeting between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban after their offseason drama.

More will become clear about Alabama's challengers as the season moves along, but the SEC West may not be as clear-cut as some may have expected at the start of the year after some of the struggles of teams like Alabama and Texas A&M and the rising of teams like Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Watch the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler and Joey Blackwell discuss the state of the SEC West after three weeks of the college football season.

