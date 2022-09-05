The Extra Point: Is Traeshon Holden Poised for a Breakout Season?

Coming into Alabama football's opener against Utah State, there was much uncertainty surrounding the Crimson Tide's wide receiver corp. After losing Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, and Slade Bolden to the NFL, almost all the faces Bryce Young is throwing to this season are either new to the team or have little to no experience.

However, there is one wide receiver who compared to everyone else at the position is a veteran for the Crimson Tide: Traeshon Holden.

The junior from Harbor City, CA has spent the last two season lower on the Alabama depth chart playing behind the likes of Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and the aforementioned Williams and Metchie.

While the talent has seemingly always been there, the playing time for Holden has not and even when he did see the field previously, his play wasn't anything to write home about. Entering this season, Holden only had 21 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown with all of that production coming in 2021.

However, with an unproven group of wide receivers for the Crimson Tide in 2022, there is a big opportunity for Holden to carve out a big role and he seems ready to take advantage.

In Alabama's dominating 55-0 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Holden led the team with 70 receiving yards and scored two early touchdowns. Even more encouraging than the statistics was the chemistry between Holden and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Young looked Holden's way early and often and was able to find him several times when the play had broken down.

While the season is still brand new and Alabama will certainly face tougher competition, including Texas next week, Traeshon Holden looks ready to break out and have a big season for the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Joey Blackwell discuss Traeshon Holden and his impressive performance against Utah State.