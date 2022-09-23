The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama's 2023 Schedule

Even though this Alabama season just started, the 2023 schedule release gives a little bit of a preview of what's to come next year.

Alabama opens the season against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2, followed by the second game of the home-and-home with Texas as the Longhorns come to Bryant-Denny.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to Tide fans is a rare road non-power five game, with Alabama traveling to Tampa to play the USF Bulls in week three. It is the first part of a two-for-one deal with the Bulls, as they will be coming to Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026.

SEC play starts on Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa before the Tide travel to Mississippi to play the Bulldogs of Mississippi St.

Perhaps one of the biggest games of the season will come the following week as a road test against Texas A&M on Oct. 7 will give the Tide a chance for revenge since their loss in 2021 in College Station.

Arkansas and Tennessee are both home games before Alabama takes their bye week into a showdown with LSU in Tuscaloosa Nov. 4.

Getting past the Razorbacks, Volunteers, and Tigers (Oh My!), Alabama has an intriguing matchup in Lexington, Kentucky against the Wildcats. This will be the first time since 2013 that Alabama will play in Lexington, with the 2020 COVID season being the last time the two met in Alabama.

After a game against Chattanooga, the Iron Bowl and a trip to the always wild Jordan-Hare Stadium awaits the Tide to end the regular season Thanksgiving Weekend.

The schedule, while still a ways away, offers some variety in the road contests while still having plenty of excitement here in Tuscaloosa with plenty of big games.