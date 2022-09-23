Skip to main content

The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama's 2023 Schedule

With the new Alabama football schedule coming out, it is never too early to look at the Tide's next slate of games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Even though this Alabama season just started, the 2023 schedule release gives a little bit of a preview of what's to come next year.

Alabama opens the season against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2, followed by the second game of the home-and-home with Texas as the Longhorns come to Bryant-Denny.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to Tide fans is a rare road non-power five game, with Alabama traveling to Tampa to play the USF Bulls in week three. It is the first part of a two-for-one deal with the Bulls, as they will be coming to Tuscaloosa in 2024 and 2026. 

SEC play starts on Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa before the Tide travel to Mississippi to play the Bulldogs of Mississippi St. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perhaps one of the biggest games of the season will come the following week as a road test against Texas A&M on Oct. 7 will give the Tide a chance for revenge since their loss in 2021 in College Station. 

Arkansas and Tennessee are both home games before Alabama takes their bye week into a showdown with LSU in Tuscaloosa Nov. 4. 

Getting past the Razorbacks, Volunteers, and Tigers (Oh My!), Alabama has an intriguing matchup in Lexington, Kentucky against the Wildcats. This will be the first time since 2013 that Alabama will play in Lexington, with the 2020 COVID season being the last time the two met in Alabama. 

After a game against Chattanooga, the Iron Bowl and a trip to the always wild Jordan-Hare Stadium awaits the Tide to end the regular season Thanksgiving Weekend. 

The schedule, while still a ways away, offers some variety in the road contests while still having plenty of excitement here in Tuscaloosa with plenty of big games.  

BamaCentral2.jfif
All Things Bama

Recruiting Rundown: Visiting Hours

By Mason Smith
Roydell Williams
All Things Bama

Alabama May Not Have a 1,000-Yard Rusher or Receiver For First Time Under Nick Saban: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Reggie Ragland, Alabama at Georgia, 2015
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 23, 2022

By Clay Miller
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 6 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on from the sideline during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Reveals One Thing His DBs are Never Allowed to Do

By Joey Blackwell
Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Soccer Stays Hot with 4-2 Win over Tennessee

By Katie Windham
Braylen Ingraham
All Things Bama

Alabama DL Enters Transfer Portal

By Katie Windham
Old Alabama A logo with Elephant
All Things Bama

10 Thoughts on Alabama Football's 2023 Schedule: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh