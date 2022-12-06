The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play one final collegiate game first.

It is still uncertain if they will suit up for the Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State on Dec. 31, as they may not want to risk an injury—lowering their extremely high draft stock.

The past two CFB seasons were a roller coaster ride for the Tide, but Young and Anderson were always stuck at the top. Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and Anderson won the Bronco Nagurski Award (nation's top collegiate defensive player) in both seasons.

Since the end of the 2021 season, every NFL mock draft had Young and Anderson going within the first 10 picks. A year later, that is still the case. They may even go first and second.

The Houston Texans currently have the first overall pick. Houston quarterback Davis Mills has a 3-17-1 career record heading into week 14 of this season.

A fresh start with Young might help the Texans get back on track. Houston receiver and former Crimson Tide standout John Metchie III has been sidelined all season due to an acute promyelocytic leukemia diagnosis.

It is still uncertain if he will be available next season, but a reunion with him and Young could make the Texans an immediate threat. These two have the potential to join the tiers of other Bama/NFL QB-WR duos like Jalen Hurts-DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle.

Heading into week 14, the Chicago Bears have the second overall pick. A team that has been known for decades as defensive-minded desperately needs a new member to recreate the Monsters of Midway.

Anderson's record-shattering sophomore and junior seasons at Alabama makes him the perfect choice for Chicago. His combination of size, strength and speed to reach the backfield is better than a heavy majority of not just the prospects this year, but of the possibly the last decade as well.

After an all-time great sophomore season, Anderson was double-teamed throughout every game this season and still led the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27. Don't be surprised if you hear Young and Anderson's names called first.

