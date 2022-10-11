Skip to main content

The Extra Point: The Next Step for Brian Robinson Jr.

Breaking down the future of Pat Surtain II and Brian Robinson Jr.

Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry have looked like the two best NFL running backs produced by the Crimson Tide through the first five weeks.

One running back that made his NFL debut this week was Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28. Robinson rushed nine times for 22 yards against the Titans.

The 98th overall pick was expected to be the third-string running back in Washington, but his efforts during training camp boosted him to a potential starting role.

Now that he is fully healthy, he has a shot at a breakout game against the 2-3 Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders are tied for the worst record in the NFL. An emerging rookie leader might be all they need to make a comeback.

Washington has some talent on the defensive side of the ball as well. Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and DaRon Payne have been major contributors this season.

Several former Alabama defensive standouts like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Trevon Diggs, Eddie Jackson and more are having excellent starts to this season. One defensive player that is beginning to show future greatness is Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Last season, Surtain was among the best defensive rookies, but Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons unanimously won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. 

The Denver Broncos have struggled on offense this season, but their Surtain-led secondary has been one of the best in the NFL. The 22-year-old earned a spot on PFF's Early NFL All-Pro Second Team.

