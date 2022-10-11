Bama in the NFL Week 5: Josh Jacobs Leads the Crimson Tide Products Once Again

Week 5 Top 5

1. Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs shined again in a heartbreaking 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Jacobs finished with 154 rushing yards, the third-most among all NFL players, and a touchdown. He also had the most receptions for Las Vegas with five and the second-most receiving yards with 39.

2. Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry's second touchdown against the Washington Commanders ended up being the game-winner, giving Tennessee their third consecutive win. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner totaled 102 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

3. Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his MVP campaign with 239 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia remains the last undefeated team with a 5-0 record.

4. DeVonta Smith

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished with 87 receiving yards after catching 10 of his 11 targets against the Cardinals.

5. Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper finished with seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 30-28 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Other notable performances

The Broncos-Colts game on Thursday night has been widely considered one of the worst games this season. In this sloppy defensive slugfest, Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II allowed just 37 yards and one first down. "PS2" also forced a fumble, but Indianapolis recovered it.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams helped lead the New York Jets to a dominant 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins. Mosley finished with 10 total tackles, while Williams had 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to do nearly anything on both sides of the ball in 38-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. However, Pittsburgh cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Josh Allen, his former teammate, in the endzone.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. played in his first career NFL game after being shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28. He led Washington in rushing with nine carries for 22 yards.

Monday injury updates:

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in concussion protocol, avoiding a major neck injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but later flew back to Detroit with the team.

