The Sights and Sounds from Alabama Basketball's game against No. 13 LSU

Here are some of the highlights from the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Tigers on Wednesday night.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Couldn’t make it to Coleman Coliseum for Wednesday’s matchup between Alabama basketball and No. 13 LSU? Don’t worry, BamaCentral has you covered. Here’s a look at some of the sights, sounds and highlights from the game.

A late arrival

The pregame atmosphere inside of Coleman Colesium received a bit of criticism as fans were slow to arrive ahead of tipoff. That’s largely due to the 6 p.m. tipoff as the ride down I-20 can be congested at that time of day.

However, despite their tardiness, Tide fans rallied for a strong showing as the stadium filled out a bit by the middle of the first half.

Nate Oats has commended Alabama fans for their support several times this season. While Coleman wasn’t completely packed Wednesday night, he shouldn’t have too many complaints.

A pair of injuries

Alabama forward Juwan Gary left the game after taking an elbow from LSU forward Tari Eason with 7:56 left in the first half. Gary immediately made way to the Crimson Tide locker room before returning to the bench with a faceguard.

Gary entered Wednesday’s matchup averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He recorded two rebounds over seven minutes of play before leaving the game.

Later in the half, LSU forward Darrius Days turned his ankle after landing on Alabama guard Keon Ellis’ foot while attempting a block. Days hobbled off the court and was immediately tended to by trainers.

Days came into the game averaging 14.0 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds. He had 5 points and two rebounds over 12 minutes Wednesday night before leaving with his injury.

This story will be updated throughout the game.