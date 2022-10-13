The Stat Nick Saban is 'Emphasizing like Crazy' during Tennessee Week

Of all the things Nick Saban has done and will do this week to prepare his team for No. 6 Tennessee, there's one stat he shows the players every single week: turnover margin relative to teams' records.

And frankly, it's not a very good stat for the Crimson Tide this season. According to senior safety Jordan Battle, Saban made sure to let the players know that at the beginning of the week.

After having a turnover margin of negative-3 against Texas A&M, Alabama is now tied for 115th in the country (out of 131) in turnover margin at negative-5.

Saban calls turnover margin "one of the most compelling stats relative to winning and losing," and at Alabama's current rate, it's becoming more and more difficult to win.

"Well, we've been emphasizing it like crazy," Saban said. "This is the first time in a long time we've had a negative turnover ratio at this point in a season. We don't get enough turnovers on defense, and we've given the ball up more than we have historically. And both of those things need to improve, because it is very, very challenging."

Against the Aggies, the Alabama secondary did get its first interception of the year when Terrion Arnold picked off Haynes King in the third quarter. But on offense, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe threw an interception and fumbled it twice, and running back Jase McClellan fumbled it once as well.

But turnovers haven't just been a problem when Milroe has been playing for the injured Bryce Young. During his Heisman campaign last season, Young only had four interceptions throughout the entire regular season. This year, he has thrown three through five starts.

Jahmyr Gibbs said the running backs do ball security drills almost every day, but this week it's a focus as they don't want what happened against Texas A&M to happen again.

At the end of the Texas A&M game, it appeared Battle snagged the game-winning interception. But the play and interception were waved off for pass interference. It left Arnold as the lone member of the secondary with an interception on the season. Battle was tied for the team lead in interceptions last season with three.

Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. did have a pick-six against Louisiana-Monroe, and the only other turnover created by the defense this season is a fumble forced and recovered by DeMarcco Hellams against Arkansas.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s like kinda almost embarrassing because usually you see Alabama defenses, they’re getting turnovers every game," Battle said. "That kind of like resonated with us this week. We’re going to focus on ripping at the ball when we come and make a tackle. Gang tackle, second guy in come rip at the ball. When they throw the ball down the field, make a play on it. We’re going to get the swats, we’re going to get the PBUs but try to get an interception -- tip an overthrow or something like that."

That will be a big task against the opponent this Saturday as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker hasn't thrown an interception in nearly a year. His last interception came Nov. 13, 2021 against Georgia. Overall, the Volunteers are plus-five in turnover margin.

When asked what role the pass rushers play in creating turnovers, Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner said their job is just to get to the quarterback, which they were super effective at against Texas A&M.

"Honestly it's all about affecting the quarterback in some type of way with a QB hit, even just talking to him or something like that," Turner said. "It all affects the quarterback in some type of way and that's our main goal. It's not always about sacks. You can affect the game in any other way than just getting the sack."

Alabama is the lone undefeated team with a negative turnover margin, and losing the turnover battle, especially on the road, is usually not a recipe for success. Whether or not Young plays against the Volunteers, Alabama needs to cut down on the turnovers on offense and force turnovers more on defense.

"The players understand it, and they understand the value of turning the ball over relative to the other team--what the average turnover in a season allows you to score," Saban said. "And when you get a turnover, what that benefits you in scoring. These are very important factors that have been emphasized, and we just need to do a better job."

