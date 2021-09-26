This Week's College Football Schedule - Week 5

Week 4 was full of high-profile college football action, and Week 5 looks to bring the heat once more.
Thursday night gets us started with an ACC matchup between Miami and Virginia, and a three-game Friday slate highlighted by No. 15 BYU at Utah State doesn't look to disappoint.
Saturday brings a full day of action, with two big SEC games taking center stage. At 11 a.m. CT, it's the first battle of SEC unbeaten programs as No. 16 Arkansas travels to take on No. 2 Georgia. Later in the day at 2:30 p.m. CT, No. 13 Ole Miss heads to Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama.
Here's the full schedule of all Week 5 college football games, organized by date and time and accompanied by their TV network (all times central).
College Football Week 5 Schedule
Thursday, September 30
Matchup Time (CT) TV/Mobile
Virginia at Miami (FL) 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Friday, October 1
Matchup Time (CT) TV/Mobile
Houston at Tulsa 6:30 p.m. ESPN
5 Iowa at Maryland 7 p.m. FS1
15 BYU at Utah State 8 p.m. CBSSN
Saturday, October 2
Matchup Time (CT) TV/Mobile
11 Florida at Kentucky 5 or 6 p.m. ESPN or SECN
Mississippi State at 7 Texas A&M 5 or 6 p.m. ESPN or SECN
Tennessee at Missouri 11 a.m. SECN
Memphis at Temple 11 a.m. ESPNU
Texas at TCU 11 a.m. ABC
Duke at 21 North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Western Michigan at Buffalo 11 a.m. CBSSN
16 Arkansas at 2 Georgia 11 a.m. ESPN
Toledo at UMass 11 a.m. FloFootball / NESN or NESN+
Minnesota at Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
19 Michigan at 18 Wisconsin 11 a.m. FOX
Charlotte at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Pitt at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. ACCN
Louisville at Wake Forest 11:30 a.m. RSN/ESPN3
Appalachian State at Georgia State 1 p.m. ESPN+
USC at Colorado 1 p.m. P12N
8 Cincinnati at 12 Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. NBC
Eastern Michigan at NIU 1:30 p.m. ESPN+
ULM at 17 Coastal Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN+
Ohio at Akron 2:30 p.m. ESPN3
Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio) 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
UCF at Navy 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
4 Oregon at Stanford 2:30 p.m. ABC
Nevada at Boise State 2:30 p.m. FS1
Tulane at East Carolina 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
Bowling Green at Kent State 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
Texas Tech at West Virginia 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Troy at South Carolina 2:30 p.m. SECN
4 Oklahoma at 25 Kansas State 2:30 p.m. FOX
10 Ohio State at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. BTN
Syracuse at Florida State 2:30 p.m. ACCN
FIU at Florida Atlantic 2:30 p.m. Stadium
13 Ole Miss at 1 Alabama 2:30 p.m. CBS
USF at SMU 3 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas State at Georgia Southern 3 p.m. ESPN+
Army at Ball State 4 p.m. ESPN+
Washington State at California 4:30 p.m. P12N
UNLV at UTSA 5 p.m. ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at NC State 5 p.m. ACCNExtra/ESPN+
Southern Miss at Rice 5:30 p.m. ESPN3
Air Force at New Mexico 5:30 p.m. FS2
Liberty at UAB 6 p.m. CBSSN
Marshall at Middle Tennessee 6 p.m. Stadium
Baylor at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas at 14 Iowa State 6 p.m. FS1
Indiana at 6 Penn State 6:30 p.m. ABC
Boston College at 9 Clemson 6:30 p.m. ACCN
WKU at 20 Michigan State 6:30 p.m. BTN
Northwestern at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN
UConn at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana at South Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN+
23 Auburn at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN
Old Dominion at UTEP 8 p.m. ESPN+
Washington at Oregon State 8 p.m. P12N
Arizona State at 24 UCLA 9:30 p.m. FS1
New Mexico State at San Jose State 9:30 p.m. NBCSCA
22 Fresno State at Hawaii 10 p.m. CBSSN