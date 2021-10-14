Throwback Thursday: It's the 15-Year Anniversary of Sylvester Croom's Win

It was a game that Sylvester Croom will never forget, and one that Mike Shula probably wishes he could.

Fifteen years ago, the head football coach that Alabama athletic director Mal Moore didn't hire to take over the Crimson Tide in 2003 beat the one that he did.

Specifically, it was Mississippi State pulling off a stunning 24-16 upset at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4, 2006,

Bulldogs quarterback Michael Henig passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns to help give his coach his first victory over his alma mater. In the process, Mississippi State (3-7, 1-5) snapped a 23-game Southeastern Conference road losing streak, and handed Alabama its first home loss of the season.

"I feel so thankful. I feel blessed, having grown up in this town, having played at the University of Alabama and having coached the Mississippi State football team to this win," said Croom, the SEC's first black head football coach.

The former All-American who played for Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, said his only regret was that his father, Rev. Sylvester Croom Sr., wasn't still alive to see it person.

"He'd have that big ol' smile on his face," Croom noted. "I know he's smiling anyway."

Mississippi State rushed for 131 yards against the Crimson Tide, with

most of the yards coming from Anthony Dixon in the first half. Behind the running back who had a 121-yard rushing day, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 24-10 halftime lead and then limited Alabama to two second-half field goals.

Quarterback John Parker Wilson was 19-for-39 for 187 yards with two interceptions. Junior wide receiver DJ Hall had 10 catches for 125 yards, marking the ninth time in his career and sixth time in the season he topped 100 yards.

Senior Ken Darby was Alabama's leading rusher with 13 carries for 54 yards.

But for the second straight year, the Crimson Tide didn't manage to score an offensive touchdown against Croom's Bulldogs. That was despite four possessions in the red zone (inside the 20).

Alabama's lone touchdown was a 24-yard interception return by defensive back Jeffrey Dukes.

"We are a better football team than what we saw out there today," Shula said after the game. "We thought we'd be further along by now."

Mississippi State matched the defensive touchdown with one of its own, as linebacker Quinton Culberson scored on a 51-yard interception return late in the second quarter.

But the key play may have been just before halftime, when after driving 75 yards Alabama had the ball at the MSU 2 with two seconds remaining on the clock. He opted to go for a touchdown only to see Wilson stopped short of the goal line.

"We are all down and disappointed," said Shula, a former Crimson Tide quarterback himself. "We all know we could have played better today."

Actually, the disappointment got worse as Moore had seen enough and was ready to make another change.

When Alabama (6-4, 2-4) subsequently lost at LSU and to Auburn, Shula was fired on Nov. 27, and defensive coordinator Joe Kines named the interim coach for the Independence Bowl against Oklahoma State.

Shortly thereafter, Moore hired Miami Dolphins head coach Nick Saban.