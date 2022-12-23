Ticket Demand Lacking, Prices Falling for Alabama vs. Kansas State

It's expected to be the last time Alabama Crimson Tide fans will see quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. wear crimson and white uniforms, but they don't seem to be flocking to New Orleans for next week's Sugar Bowl.

At least not yet.

With plenty of seats available for Alabama vs. Kansas State, prices have been dropping in the secondhand ticket market.

According to SI Tickets, $27 can now get you into the Caesars Superdome for the Dec. 31 game, and there's a wide variety of upper-deck seats available for under $40.

Lower-terrace seating was going for as low as $86 as of Friday morning, with loge-level seats available for as low as $89.

Plaza-level seating in the lower bowl were selling for as low as $95, although most were going in the $130-200 range.

The most expensive asking price was $1,347 each for set of six-to-eight loge-level seats.

It's a top-10 matchup, but a number of factors may be keeping fans from making the trip, especially since Alabama is out of the national championship picture after being ranked fifth by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

New Orleans on New Year's weekend is an expensive trip even without air fare, and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Moreover, the teams have no history together as it's the first time Alabama will ever face No. 9 Kansas State, the Big 12 champion.

In 27 games against Big 12 opponents, the Crimson Tide holds a 10-14-2 record.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never faced the Wildcats during his career and holds a 5-2 overall record against Big 12 opponents, including a 4-1 mark at UA.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has not faced Alabama during his head coaching career.

Both Young and Anderson are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as both could be top-five selections.

