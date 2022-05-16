Skip to main content

TV Network Announced for Alabama's Road Game at Texas

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns will square off on FOX for the week two matchup.

For the first time in over a decade (excluding the COVID-altered 2020 schedule), Alabama football will not open the season in a neutral site game. This is thanks in large parts to the scheduling efforts of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne to shift away from neutral site games to home-and-home series with other Power Five schools. 

The first game for the Crimson Tide as part of that new scheduling philosophy is week two's matchup at Texas Sept. 10. The game will be broadcast on FOX the network announced Monday afternoon. Kickoff time has not yet been scheduled.

It will be Alabama's first true non-conference road game since Sept. 10, 2011 at Penn State, and with a crazy offseason of transfer portal transactions, the matchup with the Longhorns holds even more intrigue. 

The Longhorns are coached by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his staff features former Crimson Tide assistants Jeff Banks, Bo Davis and Kyle Flood. Sarkisian has also snagged three former Alabama players from the portal: running back Keilan Robinson, tight end Jahleeel Billingsley and wide receiver Agyie Hall. 

Alabama and Texas last met in the 2010 BCS National Title game at the Rose Bowl, which the Crimson Tide won 37-21 to bring Nick Saban's first national championship back to Tuscaloosa. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mark Ingram scores a touchdown to help Alabama win the 2009 national title

This is the only game on Alabama's schedule that has a network scheduled so far. The Crimson Tide opens the season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3.  

Alabama 2022 Football Schedule

Sept. 3- Utah State

Sept. 10- at Texas

Sept. 17- Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 24- Vanderbilt

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is sandwiched by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oct. 1- at Arkansas

Oct. 8- Texas A&M

Oct. 15- at Tennessee

Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 22- Mississippi State

Nov. 5- at LSU

Nov. 12- at Ole Miss

Nov. 19- Austin Peay

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.

Nov. 26- Auburn

Alabama Crimson Tide signee Elijah Pritchett
All Things Bama

Bama Central Three-and-Out: Which Summer Arrival Could Make the Biggest Impact this Season?

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
Alabama's Montana Fouts (14) was the starting pitcher in the game against Missouri in Game 7 of the SEC Tournament, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
All Things Bama

'Us Against Everybody': Alabama Softball's Punkman96 Mentality Heading into NCAA Tournament

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Alabama rowing at 2022 Big 12 Championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 16, 2022

By Katie Windham17 hours ago
Alabama softball 2022 NCAA tournament selection show reaction
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Earns No. 6 Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson (18) takes a pick off throw at first but can't tag out Auburn base runner Cole Foster in Sewell-Thomas Stadium Thursday, April 15, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Series Finale Against No. 20 Auburn Canceled

By Katie Windham and Tony TsoukalasMay 15, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama DB Kaine Williams Commits to Nebraska

By Katie WindhamMay 15, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Say What?
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: So Says You

By Anthony SiscoMay 15, 2022
051322_MWTR_KipsangEl_SEC_RC3345
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 15, 2022

By Blake BylerMay 15, 2022