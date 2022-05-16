The Crimson Tide and Longhorns will square off on FOX for the week two matchup.

For the first time in over a decade (excluding the COVID-altered 2020 schedule), Alabama football will not open the season in a neutral site game. This is thanks in large parts to the scheduling efforts of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne to shift away from neutral site games to home-and-home series with other Power Five schools.

The first game for the Crimson Tide as part of that new scheduling philosophy is week two's matchup at Texas Sept. 10. The game will be broadcast on FOX the network announced Monday afternoon. Kickoff time has not yet been scheduled.

It will be Alabama's first true non-conference road game since Sept. 10, 2011 at Penn State, and with a crazy offseason of transfer portal transactions, the matchup with the Longhorns holds even more intrigue.

The Longhorns are coached by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his staff features former Crimson Tide assistants Jeff Banks, Bo Davis and Kyle Flood. Sarkisian has also snagged three former Alabama players from the portal: running back Keilan Robinson, tight end Jahleeel Billingsley and wide receiver Agyie Hall.

Alabama and Texas last met in the 2010 BCS National Title game at the Rose Bowl, which the Crimson Tide won 37-21 to bring Nick Saban's first national championship back to Tuscaloosa.

This is the only game on Alabama's schedule that has a network scheduled so far. The Crimson Tide opens the season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3.

Sept. 3- Utah State

Sept. 10- at Texas

Sept. 17- Louisiana Monroe

Sept. 24- Vanderbilt