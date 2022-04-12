Vanderbilt OL Tyler Steen Expected to Transfer to Alabama

The top offensive tackle in the transfer portal visited Alabama this past weekend ahead of his expected transfer to the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is on the verge of adding a much-needed reinforcement to its offensive line. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen is set to commit to the Crimson Tide over offers from Kentucky, LSU, N.C. State, Virginia and UCLA among others, as his transfer destination.

Steen was spotted on Alabama's campus over the weekend as he took in the Crimson Tide's scrimmage Saturday. The trip marked his second visit to Tuscaloosa in a span of two weeks as he also visited the campus with his father late last month. The offensive lineman is currently searching for an apartment in Tuscaloosa and is expected to announce his decision in the near future.

Steen, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 11, has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman started at left tackle in all 12 of the Commodores' games, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last season in Evan Neal and Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has been shuffling its offensive line throughout the spring, experimenting with several players at multiple positions.

While Steen is not guaranteed a starting spot for Alabama, the transfer is expected to be in the mix for one of the two openings at the tackle position.

The fifth-year senior is currently finishing up an internship at Vanderbilt and is set to get his degree in May. From there, he plans on joining his future team right away. Steen will have one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama.

According to his father, Daris Steen, the lineman’s biggest draw to the Crimson Tide is the program’s commitment to excellence.

“You can tell everybody’s playing there to win,” Daris said. “They’re training to win, and that was apparent from the practices.”

Alabama has already brought in three transfers this offseason, adding receiver Jermaine Burton from Georgia as well as running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU. All three players are projected to take on significant roles for the Crimson Tide this season.