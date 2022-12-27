What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS - The Alabama Crimson Tide is in New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

In preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Kansas State, Alabama is holding practice every day before its matchup with the Wildcats.

But you can’t practice all day — even if head coach Nick Saban wanted to. So what are the players doing the rest of their time in the Crescent City? Everyone remembers the infamous moment from former linebacker Rashaan Evans in 2014 prior to the Crimson Tide’s CFP semifinal with Ohio State.

After arriving on Monday, the team hasn’t had much time to create plans for the week — but it has some ideas in mind.

The NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans are in town all week — a team that features former Crimson Tide star Herbert Jones.

“[We’re] thinking about the basketball game,” running back Roydell Williams said. “But you never know. We’re probably hang out there, hang out at the hotel — get a little bonding in.”

For kicker Will Reichard, food and shopping is on the menu — no pun intended.

“Last night we went out to eat at some Italian place, got some Italian jambalaya which was really good,” Reichard said. “Since we just got in yesterday, we haven’t had the opportunity to do much but we’ll probably go shopping, something like that. Maybe see a basketball game.”

Linebacker Dallas Turner says once practice concludes, it’ll be time to see the sights and sounds of New Orleans.

“After practice, we’ll probably go find something to do,” Turner said. “We’re probably gonna hit up the French Quarter, Bourbon Street — get [into something].”

In typical Alabama fashion — work comes before play for safety DeMarcco Hellams.

“First things first, we’re definitely focused on the game,” Hellams said. “That’s the reason we’re here — to come out and have a good game. But we’re definitely taking our time to enjoy the city, go around and do some shopping, look at some sights and definitely eat some good food while we’re down here.”

For now, the Crimson Tide has some free time on its hands. But when the team straps on its pads come Saturday, it will be all business.

