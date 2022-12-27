Skip to main content
What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?

What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?

There are plenty of things to do in "The Big Easy." So what is the Crimson Tide up to this week?

NEW ORLEANS - The Alabama Crimson Tide is in New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

In preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Kansas State, Alabama is holding practice every day before its matchup with the Wildcats.

But you can’t practice all day — even if head coach Nick Saban wanted to. So what are the players doing the rest of their time in the Crescent City? Everyone remembers the infamous moment from former linebacker Rashaan Evans in 2014 prior to the Crimson Tide’s CFP semifinal with Ohio State.

After arriving on Monday, the team hasn’t had much time to create plans for the week — but it has some ideas in mind.

The NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans are in town all week — a team that features former Crimson Tide star Herbert Jones.

“[We’re] thinking about the basketball game,” running back Roydell Williams said. “But you never know. We’re probably hang out there, hang out at the hotel — get a little bonding in.”

For kicker Will Reichard, food and shopping is on the menu — no pun intended.

“Last night we went out to eat at some Italian place, got some Italian jambalaya which was really good,” Reichard said. “Since we just got in yesterday, we haven’t had the opportunity to do much but we’ll probably go shopping, something like that. Maybe see a basketball game.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Linebacker Dallas Turner says once practice concludes, it’ll be time to see the sights and sounds of New Orleans.

“After practice, we’ll probably go find something to do,” Turner said. “We’re probably gonna hit up the French Quarter, Bourbon Street — get [into something].”

In typical Alabama fashion — work comes before play for safety DeMarcco Hellams.

“First things first, we’re definitely focused on the game,” Hellams said. “That’s the reason we’re here — to come out and have a good game. But we’re definitely taking our time to enjoy the city, go around and do some shopping, look at some sights and definitely eat some good food while we’re down here.”

For now, the Crimson Tide has some free time on its hands. But when the team straps on its pads come Saturday, it will be all business.

See Also:

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

Alabama Arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 1

Want to see the Alabama Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Bill O'Brien at Alabama Sugar Bowl practice
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Tuesday Practice Report

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

Tight End CJ Dippre Commits to Alabama

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Congratulations Are In Order
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Could Congratulations Be In Order?

By Anthony Sisco
Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 16: DeVonta Smith Leads the Crimson Tide Products for the Second Time

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Arrival - 2022 Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama team buses - Alabama Arrival - 2022 Sugar Bowl
All Things Bama

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 1

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

It's Time for Alabama Fans to get over CFP Disappointment: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh