White Team Edges Crimson Team in Tight 2021 A-Day Game, 13-10

The starting offense just barely edged on the starting defense in a tough contest from both sides

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a Bryant-Denny Stadium packed with 47,218 fans — the most fans seated in the stadium since the 2019 season — the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game was a return to a somewhat sense of normalcy after the game was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a defensive contest that saw five combined turnovers between the two scrimmage teams of Alabama football, the White Team was ultimately able to emerge victorious in a 13-10 win over the Crimson Team.

"I think that we had a very productive spring," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I think now's the time in the locker room after the A-Day Game that you say to everybody 'Look, it's time for us to come together and become a team. No offense, no defense, no Crimson, no White.' And everybody's got to create winning habits. You don't want to introduce any habits in your life that aren't going to be productive for you."

Heading into Saturday's game it was expected for there to be a decent number of players out with injuries. In addition to running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receiver John Metchie III and linebackers Christian Harris, Shane Lee and Drew Sanders were just a small portion of those unavailable.

Saban noted after the game that the injuries were an opportunity for the younger players to step up and play a larger role than they typically would behind the usual starters.

"The game today, obviously we had a significant number of starters, significant number of players, who were out today for medical reasons," Saban said. "I don’t think you can get a total assessment on those guys who didn’t play, but it was a great opportunity for some of the guys who got to play a lot more today than if everybody had been able to play in the game.

"For the most part, we didn’t have any issues all spring long, so we made a lot of progress."

The first half was predominantly a defensive half, with each side managing only one touchdown apiece. The first score of the game came on the White Team's opening drive, where junior place kicker Will Reichard nailed a 22-yard field goal to put the White Team up 3-0.

At the 10:26 mark of the second quarter, the White Team would strike again, this time with a 59-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Bryce Young to redshirt-junior tight end Cameron Latu. Reichard's extra point was good, and the White Team took a 10-0 lead.

With :53 seconds remaining in the first half, Young was sacked in the backfield on first down by sophomore linebacker Chris Braswell, who forced the fumble which was recovered and returned one yard by senior linebacker Jaylen Moody for the Crimson Team's first points of the game. Sophomore place kicker Chase Allen's kick was good, and the Crimson Team trailed the White Team just 10-7 at the half.

In the first half, Young threw 16-of-26 for 251 yards and a touchdown for the White Team. In the backfield, sophomore running back Roydell Williams led the stable with nine rushes for 31 yards, with his longest rush being for eight yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Traeshon Holden led the White Team with six receptions for 67 yards.

For the Crimson Team, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Paul Tyson led the quarterbacks, throwing 10-of-16 for 103 yards. In the Crimson Team's stable, sophomore running back Jase McClellan led the backfield with seven rushes for 28 yards.

McClellan also led the Crimson Team in receiving yards with three receptions for 41 yards.

To start the final 30 minutes of play, the Crimson Team began the second half with an opening drive similar to that of the White Team's in the first: a 12-play, 40-yard drive to set up a 48-yard field goal by Allen to tie the game at 10 points apiece at the 7:47 mark in the third quarter.

After the Crimson Team was able to stop the White Team's offense on the next drive, the game seemed to be shifting directions. However, on the Crimson Team's ensuing offensive possession, redshirt-junior quarterback threw an interception to sophomore defensive back Kristian Story, who returned the ball 31 yards to the Crimson Team's 32-yard line. However, after three-consecutive incompletions, Reichard's 33-yard field goal attempt missed.

The rest of the game went back and forth via either punts or turnovers. In total, the Crimson Team turned the ball over three times compared to twice for the White Team.

With 1:27 left in the game, Reichard, who had gone 1-of-4 prior to his last attempt, nailed a 19-yard kick to put the White Team up 13-10. On the Crimson Team's ensuing drive, the White Team was able to hold them off, bringing an end to the game.

Young led all quarterbacks in completions and yards with 25-for-44 and 333, respectively. Young's second-quarter touchdown was his only score of the day. Young was also named the game's MVP.

Among all running backs, Williams and McClellan each had 12 carries, with McClellan just edging out Williams with 46 yards compared to Williams' 43.

In receiving yards, the Crimson Tide had a total of seven players total 50 receiving yards or higher. Hall led all receivers in both receptions and receiving yards with nine catches for 89 yards.

“I think that [Hall] is a young player, he is getting better every day," Saban said. "[...] He has made significant improvement throughout the spring, and he is someone that we think has a lot of potential. He makes a lot of contested catches. He’s got great size. He’s got really some explosive speed that I think we need.

"We need some guys to compliment John Metchie when he gets back. We are pleased with his progress. He had a really good spring.”

On defense, junior defensive back DeMarco Hellams lead both teams in tackles with 12 on the day. He also had one pass breakup and one forced fumble on the day. Sophomore linebacker Chris Braswell had a solid game as well, totaling five tackles, with three of them being sacks. He also had a forced fumble.

With both Hellams and Braswell playing for the Crimson Team, sophomore linebacker Demouy Kennedy led the White Team in tackles with seven. Kennedy also registered a sack on the day. In his first game in front of fans, freshman defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry had three tackles, including one for a loss. He also registered one pass breakup as well as an interception and a fumble recovery.

Saban said after the game that he was not pleased with where the team currently is, but that he was looking forward to improving his team in the months to come before the Crimson Tide's season opener.

"I’m not satisfied with where we are, we have a lot of work to do as a team but certainly looking forward to taking every opportunity that we have to improve our team and continue to improve our players," Saban said. "It was a fun game. We made a lot of mistakes, drop balls, turnovers, had a couple explosive plays called back because of pre-snap penalties, illegal formation, covering up people. These are all things that can get fixed, but there was a lot of good things out there as well.”

The annual A-Day Game signifies the end of the Crimson Tide's spring practice season. The team is scheduled to reconvene for practices starting in August, with a Sept. 4 start to the season against Miami at the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

This story will be updated with video.