    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

    Alabama Athletics

    Publish date:

    Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

    It is Anderson's first time winning the honor this season after he registered four sacks last Saturday at Mississippi State.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11-17, 2021.

    Anderson recorded four sacks of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers last weekend in Alabama's 49-9 victory in Starkville. In total, Anderson made six tackles and also registered a pass breakup in the game.

    The four sacks by Anderson are just the third time in Alabama program history that a player has been able to accomplish the feat in the single game. The other two players are Derrick Thomas and Leroy Cook, with Thomas accomplishing the feat most recently in 1988 against Kentucky.

    Through seven games, Anderson is tied for fifth in the nation in sacks with seven. In 13 games last season, Anderson totaled the same number with seven sacks.

    Also considered:

    1. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

    • Completed 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs
    • Finished the game with a completion percentage of 71 and a quarterback rating of 223

    2. Kennedy Muckelroy (junior right-side hitter, volleyball)

    • Registered 18 kills off 45 kill attempts in five sets played in the Crimson Tide's 3-2 victory over the Missouri Tigers
    • Also recorded 10 digs and a service ace in the match

    3. John Metchie III (junior wide receiver, football)

    • Made seven receptions off eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown at Mississippi State
    • Metchie also had the third-longest touchdown reception of the game with a 46-yard score early in the first quarter to give the Crimson Tide its first six points

    Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

    August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

    August 23-29: Kate Henderson

    August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

    September 6-12: Jase McClellan

    September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

    September 20-26: Jameson Williams

    September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

    October 4-10: Jameson Williams

    October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

    Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
    All Things Bama

    Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

    30 seconds ago
    Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Tennessee Cornerback Alontae Taylor

    2 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Christion Jones, Amari Cooper, DeAndrew White, Texas A&M game program, Oct. 18, 2014
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 18, 2021

    11 hours ago
    KJ Haney home run
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Softball Sweeps Through Fall Ball Weekend

    15 hours ago
    Bama Softball
    All Things Bama

    This Week with the Crimson Tide: October 17-23, 2021

    20 hours ago
    101621_MFB_HoldenTr_MetchieIIIJo_MSU_RS7432
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch College Football Week 8, Full Schedule, TV Info

    22 hours ago
    101621_MFB_Team_MSU_RS3859
    All Things Bama

    Where Alabama Stands in the Polls After Win at Mississippi State

    22 hours ago
    Brian Robinson Jr. against Tennessee
    All Things Bama

    How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

    23 hours ago