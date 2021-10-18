TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11-17, 2021.

Anderson recorded four sacks of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers last weekend in Alabama's 49-9 victory in Starkville. In total, Anderson made six tackles and also registered a pass breakup in the game.

The four sacks by Anderson are just the third time in Alabama program history that a player has been able to accomplish the feat in the single game. The other two players are Derrick Thomas and Leroy Cook, with Thomas accomplishing the feat most recently in 1988 against Kentucky.

Through seven games, Anderson is tied for fifth in the nation in sacks with seven. In 13 games last season, Anderson totaled the same number with seven sacks.

Also considered:

1. Bryce Young (sophomore quarterback, football)

Completed 20-of-28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs

Finished the game with a completion percentage of 71 and a quarterback rating of 223

2. Kennedy Muckelroy (junior right-side hitter, volleyball)

Registered 18 kills off 45 kill attempts in five sets played in the Crimson Tide's 3-2 victory over the Missouri Tigers

Also recorded 10 digs and a service ace in the match

3. John Metchie III (junior wide receiver, football)

Made seven receptions off eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown at Mississippi State

Metchie also had the third-longest touchdown reception of the game with a 46-yard score early in the first quarter to give the Crimson Tide its first six points

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.