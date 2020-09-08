SI.com
2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Players In the NFL: Week 1 Tracker

Christopher Walsh

In 1997, Kristi Patrick had an idea. An Alabama fan, she wanted a quick and easy online place to look and find how Crimson Tide players were doing in the NFL each week. 

No one was doing it, or at least to the level that she wanted. 

So Patrick created it herself. 

Those of you who have been following LadyinRed’s Bama Page https://ladyinred.net/nflseason.html know exactly what I'm referring to, and everyone else should go check it out to see the years of statistics she's complied about the Crimson Tide. 

Then you'll see just why we were so excited when she joined up with BamaCentral.

The database she's been instrumental in creating, including the most complete and accurate list of All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL, was just the beginning.

We're now going to have the equivalent for each week of the NFL season. 

It's Week 1 and a host of people with Crimson Tide connections are making their debuts with new teams, including New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. 

Among the rookies there's Jedrick Wills Jr. (Browns), Henry Ruggs III (Raiders), Jerry Jeudy (Broncos), Trevon Diggs (Cowboys), Raekwon Davis (Dolphins), Anfernee Jennings (Patriots) and maybe, just maybe Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), assuming they're all active. Don't forget about Jalen Hurts (Eagles), either.

Jonah Williams is also poised to play his first game with the Bengals after missing all last season with an injury.

There's also D.J. Fluker (Ravens), Mark Barron (Broncos), Tony Brown (Bengals), Ronnie Harrison (Browns) and Dre Kirkpatrick (Cardinals).

Check back for continual updates though Monday's games.

Matchup of the Week

Monday night football with have a couple of interesting games for Alabama fans including the Steelers (Minkah Fitzpatrick and Isaiah Buggs) at Giants (Dalvin Tomlinson), but the Titans at Broncos might be the marque game for the entire league. It features Derrick Henry and Rashaan Evans against Barron, Jeudy and Kareem Jackson.  

NFL Schedule: Week 1 

Thursday (All times CT)

Houston at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday

Miami at New England, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

New York Jets at Buffalo, noon

Las Vegas at Carolina, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon

Chicago at Detroit, noon

Green Bay at Minnesota, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 PM

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 PM

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 PM

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Monday

Pittsburgh at New York Giants, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennessee at Denver, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Predicted Order of Finish

Here goes nothing: Predicting every team’s record for the 2020 NFL season. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr looks at each team's 2020 schedule and project win totals for all 32 teams.

No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Absolutely outstanding work, Kristi.

Bama/NFL

