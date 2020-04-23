Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Could be the First Alabama Player Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Bama Central
When it comes to Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., NFL scouts probably wish two things:

1) That he was just a little bit taller. Wills stands at 6 foot 4, which is considered a little undersized for a tackle in the NFL (the average player at the position is 6-5). 

2) Wills had experience at left tackle. 

He played right tackle at the high school level in Lexington, Ky., and he stayed there at Alabama, where he ended up protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side. 

"When I look at Jedrick Wills, even though he's a right tackle, I think he's got all the ability in the world to play on the other side," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "There might be some adjustment there, allow for some time, but I think he could play on the left side no problem."

Most NFL teams apparently feel the same way because Wills might be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. His primary competition appears to be Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa, but there's also Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and USC's Austin Jackson. 

While most of the first-round attention has been on the quarterbacks, followed by the depth at wide receiver, the offensive line positions have largely been overlooked even though there may be a run on tackles almost immediately. 

For example, on Wednesday the NFL Network reported that the Miami Dolphins might be trying to trade up from No. 5 in order to take not a quarterback, but a tackle. The Giants at No. 4 are thought to be seriously considering taking a tackle, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that the Buccaneers and Broncos could be moving up for one of the four best offensive tackles.

SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy reporter Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the offensive tackle position in the 2020 NFL Draft. With potentially five or six offensive tackles going in the first round, teams will definitely have the opportunity to plug some holes on their offensive line.

Hanson had Wills at No. 6 in his final Big Board rankings.  

"Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season," he wrote. "While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, he is an elite run blocker and has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side."

Meanwhile, Matt Womack is also hoping to land an NFL home, but it'll likely have to be be through free agency. Although he didn't start this past season, he previously started 15 games, and after not being invited to the NFL combine did a virtual workout for teams. Being 6-7, 325 pounds won't hurt either.  

This is the seventh story in a position preview series on the 2020 NFL Draft.

