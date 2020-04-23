Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Could be the First Alabama Player Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

When it comes to Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., NFL scouts probably wish two things:

1) That he was just a little bit taller. Wills stands at 6 foot 4, which is considered a little undersized for a tackle in the NFL (the average player at the position is 6-5).

2) Wills had experience at left tackle.

He played right tackle at the high school level in Lexington, Ky., and he stayed there at Alabama, where he ended up protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's blind side.

"When I look at Jedrick Wills, even though he's a right tackle, I think he's got all the ability in the world to play on the other side," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "There might be some adjustment there, allow for some time, but I think he could play on the left side no problem."

Most NFL teams apparently feel the same way because Wills might be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. His primary competition appears to be Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa, but there's also Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and USC's Austin Jackson.

While most of the first-round attention has been on the quarterbacks, followed by the depth at wide receiver, the offensive line positions have largely been overlooked even though there may be a run on tackles almost immediately.

For example, on Wednesday the NFL Network reported that the Miami Dolphins might be trying to trade up from No. 5 in order to take not a quarterback, but a tackle. The Giants at No. 4 are thought to be seriously considering taking a tackle, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that the Buccaneers and Broncos could be moving up for one of the four best offensive tackles.

SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy reporter Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the offensive tackle position in the 2020 NFL Draft. With potentially five or six offensive tackles going in the first round, teams will definitely have the opportunity to plug some holes on their offensive line.

Hanson had Wills at No. 6 in his final Big Board rankings.

"Starting the past two seasons at right tackle, Wills showed year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season," he wrote. "While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, he is an elite run blocker and has the quick feet and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side."

Meanwhile, Matt Womack is also hoping to land an NFL home, but it'll likely have to be be through free agency. Although he didn't start this past season, he previously started 15 games, and after not being invited to the NFL combine did a virtual workout for teams. Being 6-7, 325 pounds won't hurt either.

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Tackles Selected in the Draft

Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position

2019 1 11 11 Jonah Williams, Bengals

2017 2 2 34 Cam Robinson, Jaguars

2015 7 11 228 Austin Shepherd, Vikings

2014 2 12 44 Cyrus Kouandjio, Bills

2013 1 11 11 D.J. Fluker, Chargers

2011 1 25 25 James Carpenter, Seahawks

2009 1 6 6 Andre Smith, Bengals

2005 5 28 164 Wesley Britt, Chargers

2001 5 25 156 Shawn Draper, Dolphins

2000 1 3 3 Chris Samuels, Redskins

1980 7 4 169 Buddy Aydelette, Packers

1965 9 8 120 Frank McClendon, Vikings

1964 5 13 69 Steve Wright, Packers

1962 4 1 43 Billy Neighbors, Redskins

1959 30 10 358 Dave Sington, Giants

1957 12 7 140 Fred Sington, 49ers

1956 14 2 159 Jim Emmons, Steelers

1956 16 7 188 Curtis Lynch, Packers

1956 27 5 318 Al Ellett, Eagles

1956 29 3 340 Wes Thompson, Steelers

1955 5 5 54 George Mason, Steelers

1955 9 4 101 Ed Culpepper, Packers

1954 7 10 83 Sid Youngelman, 49ers

1954 25 2 291 John Smalley, Packers

1953 8 7 92 Jess Richardson, Eagles

1953 23 8 273 Travis Hunt, 49ers T

1952 8 10 95 Billy Shipp, Giants

1951 6 11 73 Herb Hannah, Giants

1949 16 7 158 Dick Flowers, Redskins

1946 16 5 145 Nick Terlizzi, Giants

1946 29 9 279 Fay Mills, Redskins

1945 13 5 125 Jack Aland, Rams

1945 30 5 312 Charley Compton, Rams

1944 9 2 78 Mitch Olenski, Dodgers

1944 27 8 282 Jack McKewan, Bears

1942 9 9 79 Noah Langdale, Packers

1941 3 10 25 Fred Davis, Redskins

1940 4 5 30 Bob Wood, Rams

1940 5 4 34 Walt Merrill, Dodgers

This is the seventh story in a position preview series on the 2020 NFL Draft.

• Cornerbacks

• Safeties

• Linebackers

• Defensive linemen

• Quarterbacks

• Wide receivers