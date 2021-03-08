Jaylen Waddle - Wide Receiver Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 Draft Scouting Report

JAYLEN WADDLE | Alabama | WO | #17 | Jr | 5096 | 182 | 4.35e | Houston, TX | Episcopal HS | 11.25

Overview:

Arguably the fastest player in college football, ‘The Cheetah’ is a lightning quick game-breaker, possessing blow torch speed and quickness. Waddle is a lethal weapon in the slot with his ability to create separation, he has a playing style that is very similar to Santonio Holmes (Ohio State/Pittsburgh Steelers), as that type of athlete playing receiver with his fluid moves and creativeness after the catch. While he lacks size, it doesn’t prevent Waddle from going up in traffic and competing for contested balls. He has plenty of toughness to go over the middle and has proven durable, enduring some big hits, plus the ability to break tackles. His main focus for improvement during the offseason has been working on getting a cleaner release, while also getting in and out of his breaks faster when running routes. Loves the game and possesses a high football IQ, according to the coaching staff, who head coach Nick Saban says they have a lot of confidence in. A relentless worker, Waddle has been on an intense Monday-Friday (8 am-6 pm) workout regime back home in Houston during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Has provided excellent return capabilities both on kickoffs and punts. In fact, Waddle averaged an eye-raising 35 yards per kick return (five attempts), 24.4 yards per punt return (20 attempts) and 17 yards per catch in 2019. The 2020 season was off to an even more spectacular start, arguably Alabama’s top offensive weapon before his season was cut short with an ankle injury. When healthy, Waddle is the type of dynamic playmaker that every team dreams about. In a lot of ways, his combination of explosiveness, vertical speed, toughness and YAC ability are reminiscent of current Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

Background:

Played for Steve Leisz at Houston Episcopal; tabbed as a four-star wide receiver by the major recruiting outlets. Suffered a high ankle sprain and fracture to his ankle against the University of Tennessee.

