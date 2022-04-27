2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman LaBryan Ray

One a prize prospect, Ray was injured during four of his five seasons with the Crimson Tide and took fewer than 1,000 snaps during his entire collegiate career.

There's just no other way to put it regarding Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray's NFL potential and status heading into the 2022 NFL Draft: He's an injury risk.

His potential is obvious. Ray was considered by many to be the top prospect in the state of Alabama back in 2017. He was a star at James Clemens High School in Madison, a five-star talent who finished one season with 25 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks.

Unfortunately, he didn't match those numbers during his lengthy career with the Crimson Tide.

You'll more than notice a trend here:

His freshman season, 2017, Ray suffered a foot injury that limited his playing time to just six games.

Played in all 15 games as a sophomore, with one start, and was credited with 39 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. Those are all career highs.

In 2019, Ray got off to a good start but suffered a lower leg injury at South Carolina. He redshirted after playing in just three games, during which he made nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack, and also forced one fumble.

More injury problems in 2020, including with an elbow, limited him to seven games with three starts. He was in on 12 tackles and a half-sack.

Ray played in all but two games in 2021, but he actually had fewer tackles with 11.

Measurements SEC Height: 6-4

Weight: 283

Hand: 8 7/8

8 Arm: 321/2 Combine/Pro Day Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Ray didn't participate in any drills at the combine, and didn't do everything at Pro Day. Pros Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Long and violent strong side defensive end who lined up all over the line for Alabama. From shaded nose in pass rush packages to over tight ends in base, displaying his good athleticism. Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands. He can two-gap with his length and ability to disengage quickly. His lateral range is very good on the inside. Ray plays hard and delivers a hit when he gets home. He is smart and disciplined, playing his responsibility against the run. In the quick game he gets his hands on the football, batting passes at the line. Cons Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Has not been able to stay healthy, suffering two significant lower body injuries during his career. Has to convert speed to power with his length and size, which he does not, slowing his momentum before taking on blockers. Scheme specific player who a team will have to be willing to move around to get the most out of. Ray has been unable to grasp a significant role throughout his senior season. NFL Draft Bible assessment TG Paschal/BamaCentral Good athlete with above-average length and violence who can line up all over the formation who is best at five-technique. Ray defends the run with his intelligence, strength and ability to control gaps at extension. He is too long and athletic for most guards to handle as a pass rusher on the interior. An inability to stay healthy, including suffering from two significant lower body injuries has prevented him from getting on the field consistently. He is unable to convert speed to power. Ray projects as a backup strong side defensive end if he can stay healthy. He can contribute in a rotation as a rookie. BamaCentral Analysis Photo | Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Ray missed the first two games of the season, but played in the final 13 and even made two starts, against Mississippi State and Tennessee. However, he just never seemed to get on track during his final season. Ray was credited with 11 tackles, including three for loss and one sack. He might get drafted, but if he ends up with the wrong team could easily get lost in the shuffle. So in his case it may be better for Ray to sign as a free agent with a team that plays a favorable system and may be lacking in line depth. Quote "As far as my tape, I showed that I’m a player who can play multiple positions and puts the team first. I’m not necessarily a vocal leader, but I lead by example. I think I’m a player who’ll give it their all no matter what. I’m a player that coaches can rely on." — LaBryan Ray Projection Alabama Athletics Seventh round.

