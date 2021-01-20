Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Conference Championships

At least one former Alabama player will get a Super Bowl ring this year, but which one?

We're down to the final four, and not with the number of teams.

Although each team still alive in the Super Bowl tournament has a former Alabama player on the roster, not all of them have an active Crimson Tide player.

In the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo boasts cornerback Levi Wallace and running back T.J. Yeldon, while Kansas City has wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who has gone back and forth between the roster and the practice squad that he makes a super ball going down a wood staircase look slow in comparison.

The NFC Championship Game is simpler, with punter JK Scott on the Green Bay Packers, and tight end O.J. Howard on the injured reserve with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So that's four active players, and just one starter.

Anyone have Wallace in the last man standing pool this season?

Parting is such sweet sorrow

In case you missed, it the Baltimore Ravens officially released running back Mark Ingram II this week.

Although Ingram was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, he had a career-low 72 carries this past season. Baltimore led the league in rushing, but did so primarily behind rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

At age 31, look for Ingram to probably be in a similar situation next year, giving a team a veteran presence at the position where it otherwise has young players.

Over his 10-year NFL career, Ingram's rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdown.

NFL Playoff Notes

When Bills cornerback Taron Johnson returned an interception 101 yards for a touchdown in the Divisional playoff victory, he tied with Green Bay’s George Teague (1993) for the longest interception return in NFL postseason history.

(1993) for the longest interception return in NFL postseason history. Buffalo cornerback Levi Wallace had his first-career postseason sack against the Ravens last week.

had his first-career postseason sack against the Ravens last week. Packers punter JK Scott was credited with a pass last week. It wasn't anything special, but in case you missed it:

The Bama in the NFL Database

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Team

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

• All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

• Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

• All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams